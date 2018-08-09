Capgemini helps to shape workforce of the future with opening of advanced technology and development center in Columbia, S.C.

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Capgemini will expand its operations in Columbia, S.C. with the opening of an advanced technology and development center. A leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation, Capgemini's multi-million-dollar investment is projected to create hundreds of jobs in high-value and fast-growing technology areas including industry 4.0, digital strategy, cloud, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, customer experience innovation and other emerging technologies.

The expansion in Columbia is part of Capgemini's worldwide, connected network of advanced technology and development centers where diverse teams of industry-leading innovators develop and implement new technology and digital experiences for its clients. This move aligns with Capgemini's growing investments in the future of work by recruiting and developing top talent who collaborate in a highly connected network.

"We're excited to lead the growth of emerging and digital technologies in Columbia and the region," said Paul Naquin, Executive Vice President, Capgemini. "This center will be a place where Capgemini will partner with clients to develop and deploy technology that will radically change how they do business. This center would not have been possible without the tremendous support we've enjoyed from stakeholders and partners across the region, including Gov. Henry McMaster, Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt, University of South Carolina President Harris Pastides, Representative James Smith, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, Richland County Council Chair Joyce Dickerson and many others."

"BullStreet continues to thrive. We're thrilled to welcome the Capgemini expansion to the BullStreet District. Their creation of new jobs in application and cloud development in the quickly-developing First Base Building confirms that Spirit Communications Park complex isn't just a ballpark, but a true 'live, work, play' destination for a new generation of talented and educated I.T. leaders," said Columbia Mayor, Steve Benjamin.

"From leading-edge research projects to internship and pipeline programs for talented students, the relationship we're establishing with Capgemini is a great example of how universities and private industries can work together toward a common purpose. These partnerships are also beneficial to the local economy because they help create and retain high-value jobs right here in the Midlands," said University of South Carolina President, Harris Pastides.

"Capgemini's decision to locate this state-of-the-art technology center in Richland County is a huge stride in our community's efforts to create knowledge economy career opportunities and retain talented young people," said Richland County Council Chair, Joyce Dickerson.

In February 2017 Capgemini acquired Columbia-based insurance IT services firm TCube Solutions, Inc. serving insurance clients, and opened a new office in December 2017 in the First Base Building at Spirit Communications Park at The BullStreet District. BullStreet is a 20-year, 181-acre project to transform the historic S.C. State Hospital site into a vibrant, mixed-use neighborhood district in downtown Columbia, S.C., and it is known as the largest urban redevelopment project on the East Coast.

