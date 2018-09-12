Capgemini launches strategic initiative with Amazon Web Services to accelerate enterprise digital transformation via cloud technologies

PARIS, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Capgemini is launching a Group strategic initiative to aggressively expand its cloud capabilities with Amazon Web Services (AWS), helping clients to increase their business insights, agility, security and cost effectiveness to drive improvements in their business performance. Increasing attention to the needs of European clients, Capgemini and AWS will focus on SAP migrations, mass application migrations, accelerated data center modernization, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Cloud has fundamentally changed the economic landscape for many enterprises. Faced with disruptions from both existing players and new competition in parallel industries, many enterprises are now under significant pressure to maintain and improve their competitive advantage. Earlier this year Capgemini found that cloud leaders are building more than 20 percent of their applications in the cloud, driven by the need to improve velocity, collaboration, and customer experience.

This new initiative combines AWS's comprehensive ecosystem of cloud technologies with Capgemini's global expertise in applications, on-premises infrastructure and cloud managed services to drive time-to-market reduction, productivity gains and cost savings. It will also open new business opportunities for enterprises through the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and innovative customer interfaces. The first focus of the initiative will be on:

Migration of enterprise SAP implementations to AWS to help enhance operational efficiency, allowing greater enterprise agility, cost effectiveness, security and the surfacing of new insights to drive business performance

Accelerated application renewal for the enterprise through mass application migration to deliver managed services and solutions on AWS and build new cloud native applications leveraging the extensive AWS ecosystem

Accelerated data center modernization strategies by leveraging VMware cloud on AWS to deliver an end-to-end hybrid cloud solution, to help maximize clients' existing on-premises data center investments

Support for European and global enterprises to maximize the top line business opportunities from GDPR, including to help meet compliance needs and use data more strategically

As part of this new focus, Capgemini plans to innovate and build end-to-end solutions and accelerators in collaboration with AWS, leveraging the global network of Capgemini's Applied Innovation Exchanges (AIEs) to infuse automation, artificial intelligence and machine learning into customer solutions. One example is the integration of Amazon Alexa with customer data to create both new interactions and increased customer satisfaction in the hospitality sector. Capgemini holds more than 700 AWS certifications including associate and professional level certifications and plans to add 5,400 certifications to support this initiative.

"Capgemini has been a key contributor in our work of building a cloud-based, real-time big data solution including machine learning and analytics hosted on AWS. This has allowed us to further increase our competitive edge as a leading IoT supplier," said Anders Bresell, Head of Technology Development & Data Science, at Telenor Connexion.

"Capgemini has partnered extensively with ABN AMRO to develop and operate a foundation platform built on AWS and made available to DevOps teams within the bank, which is actively used by over 50 DevOps teams. Developers praise the velocity with which new AWS services are offered and find the support ecosystem an excellent fit for their needs. A number of workloads which are key to ABN AMRO's digital portfolio are currently in production through the support of Capgemini and AWS," said Jeroen van der Leer, Product Development Manager at ABN AMRO.

This initiative with AWS builds upon the two organizations' ten-year relationship. Capgemini is a Premier Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) and an AWS Managed Service Partner.

Aiman Ezzat, Group Executive Board member and Chief Operating Officer at Capgemini said,

"Our clients look for global scale and excellence in digital transformation, enabled by cloud technologies. With a commitment to scaling our AWS capabilities we can bring to our clients' digital journeys both operational efficiencies and the power of new technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning."

Andy Isherwood, Vice President and Managing Director EMEA, Amazon Web Services, Inc. said, "Capgemini has already helped many customers leverage the scale, security, and agility of AWS services to innovate on the cloud. This new business group will help organizations of all sizes accelerate their adoption of cloud technologies, and we look forward to collaborating with them to help even more customers on their digital transformation journeys."

1 Capgemini is an SAP global partner, AWS-certified on SAP and positioned as a Leader in Gartner's 2018 "Magic Quadrant for SAP Application Services, Worldwide."

