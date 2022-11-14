Capillus Announces Launch of Market's Most Powerful Hair Restoration Cap

The new medical-grade cap will be available by prescription-only in March of 2023.

MIAMI, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curallux, LLC, the leaders in laser therapy products for hair regrowth, has announced the launch of the Capillus MD, the first-ever medical-grade cap offering 320 laser diodes, and the category's most powerful hair restoration cap to date. The Capillus MD, which is FDA-cleared for the treatment of androgenetic alopecia, will be available on the market in March of 2023. With its powerful capacity, the new Capillus MD cap will be specially offered to the medical community including dermatologists, surgeons, and hair transplant centers.

"The Capillus MD is the most powerful hair-growth cap on the market thanks to our leading laser technology developed right here in the U.S.," said Domingo A. Moreira, chief executive officer of Curallux, LLC, the parent company of Capillus. "Our R&D is leading the way in the hair regrowth market, facilitating the creation of devices like the Capillus MD, which will become the benchmark for hair restoration in men and women."

Capillus caps help treat hair loss by delivering low-level laser therapy (LLLT) directly to the hair follicles, which is shown to increase cell metabolism for thicker hair. With its clinically-proven technology, the Capillus MD is engineered for all-around coverage of the scalp, offering the optimum range of coverage with 320 diodes. The brand already offers three caps directly to consumers online, ranging from 128 laser diodes to 214 laser diodes and 304 laser diodes.

The Capillus MD cap envelopes patients' scalp with 650 nanometer light that stimulates hair growth at the cellular level. Capillus MD works by spreading the red light to the scalp within the mitochondria. The red light stimulates the enzyme cytochrome c oxidase, which causes the mitochondria to produce more energy, or Adenosine triphosphate (ATP). This extra energy enables the body to begin repairing damaged tissues and sends vital nutrients to the hair follicles, restarting the hair growth process. Studies currently show that there are no known adverse-side effects when using the Capillus MD cap.

The cap, which looks like a baseball cap, allows patients to discreetly receive their 6-minute treatments, which are auto-programmed to shut off at the end of each treatment session. Currently physicians can reserve and purchase the caps with special pre-order pricing via the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS). To order, visit Capillus.com or call 1-844-280-4680.

