Capistrano Teachers Acquire Computational Thinking Principles Through Innovative Professional Development Training

"As technology becomes more and more prevalent in our everyday lives, teaching future generations computer science skills becomes more and more important. I applaud Orange County's Capistrano Unified School District for their efforts to educate our children in innovative disciplines," said Congresswoman Marian Elaine "Mimi" Walters, R-Ca . " Ignite My Future in School empowers teachers with the tools they need to ensure students have the skills they need to compete in the 21st Century economy."

Ignite My Future in School offers educators curriculum support through free instructional resources with computational thinking strategies embedded into subjects such as math, sciences, arts, and social studies, housed on a digital platform and offers year-round assistance. This interdisciplinary approach enables students to obtain critical thinking skills that will be required for 21st century careers across all industries.

"This initiative helps educators, schools and communities build foundational skills that provide today's students with the opportunity to embark on careers which will impact the new digital economy. Ignite My Future in School solidifies the core of our mission, empowering students in Orange County and across America," said Balaji Ganapathy, Head of Workforce Effectiveness, TCS.

Recent studies show California graduates less than 5,000 computer science majors each year. Yet, startup activity has been accelerating throughout California. Last year, Orange County tallied $2 billion in startup funding investments. Ignite My Future in School will only add to the region's burgeoning technology community.

On a national level, Ignite My Future in School aims to engage 20,000 teachers and one million U.S. students by 2021. As a first step towards this objective, TCS and Discovery Education have already partnered with U.S. school districts in Metro Washington, D.C., Georgia, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, Michigan, Wisconsin and California to launch this innovative program. Since debuting in 2017, IMFIS has provided training materials valued at more than $2 million and engaged over 185,000 students and 3,300 educators in all 50 states.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS):

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 411,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $19.09 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

To stay up-to-date on TCS news in North America, follow @TCS_NA.

For TCS global news, follow @TCS_News.

About Discovery Education:

As the global leader in standards-based digital content for K-12 classrooms worldwide, Discovery Education is transforming teaching and learning with award-winning digital textbooks, multimedia content, professional learning, and the largest professional learning community of its kind. Serving 4.5 million educators and over 50 million students, Discovery Education's services are available in approximately half of U.S. classrooms, 50 percent of all primary schools in the UK, and more than 50 countries around the globe. Inspired by the global media company Discovery, Inc., Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and like-minded organizations to captivate students, empower teachers, and transform classrooms with customized solutions that increase academic achievement. Explore the future of education at DiscoveryEducation.com. Stay connected with Discovery Education on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @DiscoveryEd.

SOURCE Tata Consultancy Services

Related Links

http://www.tcs.com

