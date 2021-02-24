Capitainer's qDBS dried blood spot system for home sample collection employed in a nation-wide COVID-19 study in the US

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish medtech Capitainer today announced that the company's qDBS dried blood spot system for home sample collection is being used in a nation-wide randomized clinical trial on the role of Vitamin D in COVID-19 run by Harvard Medical School. Participants in the study, who are recruited throughout the U.S., aged > 18 years, and recently diagnosed with COVID-19, are mailed the qDBS kit by the study investigators, perform the sampling at home, and post the sample back for shipment to a laboratory for vitamin D analysis and COVID antibody tests. The qDBS kits are also available online.

The Vitamin D for COVID-19 (VIVID) study is a clinical trial evaluating whether taking vitamin D supplements can reduce the severity of symptoms and the rate of healthcare visits for symptoms or concerns related to a diagnosis of COVID-19. It is also studying whether vitamin D supplements reduce the risk of becoming infected with the novel coronavirus if you have been exposed to someone in your household who received a positive test for COVID-19.

"Offering home sampling is of critical importance for conducting our study. It allows the study participants to be recruited nationwide without complicated infrastructure in place for blood collections and without substantial engagement by healthcare facilities already under great pressure. Additionally, the participants have the convenience of an at-home study and avoid travel or extra clinical visits during the pandemic," says the Principal Investigator JoAnn E. Manson, Professor of Medicine and the Michael and Lee Bell Professor of Women's Health, Harvard Medical School, Boston, USA.

Regarding accurate analyses, Capitainer's qDBS has been shown to provide as accurate volumes for analysis as any laboratory-based system.

Christopher Aulin, CEO of Capitainer comments:

"The study conducted by Dr. JoAnn Manson and colleagues at the prestigious Harvard Medical School illustrates how versatile our qDBS is - Vitamin D measurement and COVID-19 antibody tests are only two examples of the many application areas. For example, the qDBS card can be used for other antibody testing and PEth analysis for monitoring alcohol abuse and we are working to expand the list of validated applications."

More about the trial: https://www.vividtrial.org and Captainer: www.capitainer.se.

