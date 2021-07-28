Capital Alliance advises The Liberty Group in recent recapitalization

DALLAS, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oaklins Member Firm Capital Alliance recently advised The Liberty Group (Liberty) and Liberty founder Ken Bohan in the successful recapitalization of the Houston-based multifamily-focused staffing firm.

Six Pillars Partners, a Dallas private equity firm specializing in high-growth B2B services, led the transaction. Chicago-based Merit Capital Partners, a private equity group that has raised over $2.2 billion from institutional investors and has a preference for established companies on course for sustained growth, partnered on the transaction.

Founded in 1977, Liberty provides temporary staffing and executive search services for multifamily customers. Liberty provides people for onsite property management, marketing, leasing, maintenance, accounting, information technology and other roles.

Liberty operates nationwide. Its temporary staffing arm, Liberty Temporaries, has 28 offices serving more than 5,000 properties a year in 35 states. Its search division, Liberty Executive Search, focuses on placing executives in multifamily corporate roles such as asset management, development, construction, and finance.

"Liberty specializes in the fast-growth multifamily space, where they are a dominant player," said Brad Buttermore, Capital Alliance managing partner. "Capital Alliance and Liberty worked creatively and diligently through the coronavirus pandemic to realize a strong valuation."

Bohan, formerly president and CEO of Liberty, will serve as chairman of the board of the recapitalized company. "We have now enhanced the financial, operational and strategic resources to guide Liberty as it grows alongside its customers to serve their human capital needs," Bohan said.

