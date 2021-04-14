Capital Alliance Corp. represents niche tech recruitment firm I.T. Works Recruitment in sale to The Planet Group

Capital Alliance Corp. advised I.T.Works Recruitment on its sale to The Planet Group. Tweet this

ITWR, originally founded in the United Kingdom in 2004, expanded to the U.S. under the leadership of CEO Gary Dytor in 2013. Since then it has become one of the top niche recruitment ﬁrms in North America and one of the fastest growing privately owned companies in the U.S. The firm has earned multiple ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Client and Talent awards, including the Diamond award. In 2018, the firm was named the 250th fastest-growing private company on the Inc. 5000 list — one of several other recognitions in recent years.

The company sources and places IT professionals nationally into Tier 2 software system assignments and implementations in niche markets, including enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and electronic medical records (EMR).

ITWR CEO Gary Dytor will remain with the acquired company.

"When it came time to explore acquisition partners, Neal helped steer us toward companies aligned with our mission and philosophy," Dytor said. "Ultimately, The Planet Group rose to the top because of our similar cultures and visions," he said.

Michael Stomberg, CEO of Planet, said ITWR's niche service offerings and specialized teams were a strategic complement to Planet's technology staffing consultancy growth plans.

"Their niche ERP service offerings are a natural complement to the Enterprise practice of our Planet Technology staffing and consulting company," said Stomberg. "We look forward to collaborating with I.T. Works Recruitment to further develop their EMR, ERP, and HCM markets, and bring enhanced services to all our clients across the Planet platform," Stomberg said.

About I.T. Works Recruitment Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, I.T. Works Recruitment, Inc. is an industry-leading niche recruitment consultancy firm that places expert technology candidates in contract and permanent positions nationwide. The company specializes in sourcing and recruiting hard-to-find information technology (IT) professionals to place into dynamic Tier 2 enterprise software providers and corporate end-users requiring implementations, upgrades, and integrations. Dominant markets include enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM), and healthcare electronic medical records (EMR) applications. Learn more at https://www.itworksrec.com/.

About The Planet Group

The Planet Group consists of nine related entities, including five renowned staffing brands, and has been purposefully built to address the professional services needs of leading companies in the Accounting & Finance, Technology, Life Sciences, Human Resources, Diversified Energy & Engineering, and Healthcare areas. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with offices throughout the US and Europe. Learn more at https://theplanetgroup.com.

About Capital Alliance Corp.

Capital Alliance Corp. is a global mid-market investment banking firm, providing consulting services for mergers and acquisitions. The company represents client companies in a variety of markets, including human capital management, energy, technology, construction and engineering, and manufacturing. Since its founding in 1976, the privately held firm has completed more than 230 transactions with an aggregate transaction value in excess of $3 billion. For three decades, Capital Alliance has been a member of Oaklins, formerly M&A International, a membership organization of investment banking firms operating in the major economies of the world. Learn more at https://www.cadallas.com/.

