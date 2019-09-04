Capital Alliance releases Q2 human capital management report

DALLAS, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Alliance Corp.'s second quarter human resource management (HRM) report, "Q2 Market Transactions & Valuations," shows transactions are on the rise, compared to last year.

The report breaks down HRM industry transactions, historical trends and public valuation multiples, by HRM segment. It includes labor force indicators and a quarterly review section. The industry saw 203 HRM transactions during the first half of 2019 vs. 185 in the same period in 2018. Company valuations also rose.

When comparing Q2 2019 with Q1 2019, the total number of deals dipped slightly to 96 in Q2, from 107 in Q1, due to fewer IT consulting and staffing deals, although IT consulting and staffing still accounted for the bulk of transactions in the HRM space during the second quarter.

To see the full report, click here.

About Capital Alliance Corp. (www.cadallas.com)

Capital Alliance Corp. is a global mid-market investment banking firm, providing consulting services for mergers and acquisitions. The company represents client companies in a variety of markets, including human resource management, energy, technology, healthcare, construction & engineering, and manufacturing. Since its founding in 1976, the privately held firm has completed more than 230 transactions with an aggregate transaction value in excess of $3 billion. For three decades, Capital Alliance has been a member of Oaklins, formerly M&A International, a membership organization of investment banking firms operating in the major economies of the world.

