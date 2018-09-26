Capital Bancorp, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering of Common Stock

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Bancorp, Inc. ("Capital" or the "Company"), the bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association, today announced that it has completed its initial public offering of 2,228,736 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $12.50 per share, 1,500,000 shares of which were offered by the Company and 728,736 shares of which were offered by certain selling shareholders. Capital's common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 26, 2018 under the trading symbol "CBNK."

The underwriters have a 30-day option, which commenced on September 25, 2018, to purchase up to an additional 334,310 shares of common stock from the Company.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, and Stephens Inc. acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Sandler O'Neill + Partners, L.P. and Hovde Group, LLC acted as co-managers for the offering. Capital was represented by Holland & Knight LLP. The underwriters were represented by Covington & Burling LLP.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") declared the registration statement relating to these securities effective on September 25, 2018. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 787 Seventh Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10019, or by calling (800) 966-1559, or from Stephens Inc., Attention: Syndicate, 111 Center Street, Little Rock, AR 72201, or by calling (501) 377-2131. Copies of the registration statement relating to these securities and the final prospectus may also be obtained free of charge from the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

About Capital Bancorp, Inc.

Capital is a registered bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association, headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association that offers commercial and consumer banking services to clients in the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland metropolitan areas, alongside two nation-wide consumer lending brands, Church Street Mortgage, a mortgage division that originates conventional and government-guaranteed residential mortgage loans, and OpenSky, which provides secured credit cards to under-banked populations and those looking to rebuild their credit scores. As of June 30, 2018, Capital had total assets of $1.1 billion, total loans held for investment of $920.8 million, total deposits of $938.4 million, and total stockholders' equity of $87.0 million.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Capital's current views with respect to, among other things, the completion of the initial public offering of its common stock. Any statements about Capital's expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "could," "should," "seeks," "projects", "can", "ongoing", "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of those words or other comparable words. Capital cautions that the forward-looking statements in this press release are based largely on Capital's expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond Capital's control. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and Capital does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, new information, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

Jessica Lasko

(202) 492-8684

jlasko@capitalbankmd.com

SOURCE Capital Bancorp, Inc.

Related Links

https://capitalbankmd.com

