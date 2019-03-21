Capital Bank N.A. Announces New Board Member

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Bank, N.A. ("the Bank") today announced the appointment of Mark Caplan to its Board of Directors.

Mark Caplan is president and Chief Executive Officer of The Time Group, a real estate equity investment firm with interests across multifamily, manufactured housing, and senior living communities. He is the managing member and sole shareholder of Washington Place Equities, and serves as chairman of the Management Committee for WPM Real Estate Group, a real estate management firm.

Mark co-founded Harbor Leasing Associates, an equipment financing business, which has grown to include commercial vehicle financing. Today, the company, known as Madison Capital, is one of the largest independent leasing companies in the country. Mark serves as chairman of the Management Committee for the firm. Mark was most recently a member of the Board and Chair of the Compensation Committee of Bay Bank, FSB. In April, 2018, Bay Bank was acquired by Old Line Bank.

"We are very pleased to welcome Mark Caplan to our Board of Directors," says Edward Barry, Chief Executive Officer at Capital Bank N.A. "Caplan has been a staple in helping the Baltimore community and brings extensive local business insight to Capital Bank. His acumen in building a thriving enterprise over decades will serve our small- to mid-sized businesses well."

Caplan joins Fred Lewis, who became a Board member towards the end of 2018. "The addition of Caplan and Lewis to our Board demonstrates our commitment to building expertise in the broader territories around the DC metropolitan area, in order to serve our clients in their locations," adds Barry.

Lewis is founder of The Dominion Group, one of the most active purchasers of distressed properties in Maryland. He provides daily strategic oversight in all The Dominion Group companies with a special focus on operations and finance.

The Dominion Group of Companies includes Dominion Properties, a "fix and flip" renovation company that operates throughout Maryland; Dominion Financial Services, a private lender of single family fix and flip and small commercial loans in 49 states; Dominion Management, a specialized property manager that manages single family houses throughout Maryland; and Dominion is Insurance, a captive insurance company that insures the business risks associated with all the Dominion Group of Companies.

Lewis founded Capitol Graphics, a specialty supplier of imprinted apparel. Lewis continued this imprinted apparel venture after college where he built the enterprise into a national business that was ultimately merged with Logotel, Inc., a national supplier of imprinted apparel.

"We are especially excited about what Caplan and Lewis can bring to Capital Bank and our customers. Both hail from Baltimore. Having them on the Board offers us the opportunity for insight and guidance on how to best help our customers in this region."

About Capital Bank, N.A.

Capital Bank N.A., headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, is a commercial-focused national banking association that offers commercial and consumer banking services to clients in the Washington, D.C., northern Virginia and Baltimore, Maryland metropolitan areas. Capital Bank N.A. also has two nation-wide consumer lending brands, Capital Bank Home Loans, a mortgage division that originates conventional and government-guaranteed residential mortgage loans, and OpenSky which provides secured credit cards to under-banked people and those who look to rebuild their credit scores. Capital Bank specializes in adapting traditional and current digitally based banking products to solve its customers' most pressing needs and providing personalized services; the Bank has total assets greater than $1 billion.

