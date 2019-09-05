Capital Bank Named One of the "Best Banks to Work For" by American Banker.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Bank, N.A. is pleased to announce that American Banker has named it a top employer in 2019 for the seventh annual survey of the "Best Banks to Work For." Commercial and retail banks are considered for the American Banker accolade after extensive employee surveys and employer reports on benefits and policies.

"It's an honor to have received this award," says Eric Suss, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer. "Yet what makes me most proud is that this award is based on our employees' responses." The team had high praise for the Bank's work environment and culture, calling it a collaborative environment, a fun place to work, with flexibility and 'awesome' paid time off.

What makes Capital Bank an industry standout is its emphasis on recruitment. "We make recruiting a top strategic priority," says Edward Barry, Chief Executive Officer at Capital Bank. "Often a recruit's first non-HR conversation is with me, where I assess for fit with our vision and value proposition."

Capital Bank also underscores servant leadership, helping others be successful in their careers and lives. Much to its employees' satisfaction, Capital Bank emphasizes work/life balance, as evidenced by Barry's challenge to employees to make enjoying their lives a priority and not an after-thought to work.

Just as digital innovation is an inherent part of Capital Bank, so is communication, particularly face-to-face interactions. Employees cited their ability to easily pitch ideas, share thoughts and access all levels of management, including the CEO. Adds Barry, "I meet with people in small groups often to share where we're going and get feedback. I'm also a huge believer in context. I share my thought process and facts so people see what I see and better understand how I make decisions. My belief is that if you give people context, they can more effectively bring their talents to work."

Capital Bank has 238 employees across the Washington, DC metropolitan area up to Pennsylvania. Its culture fosters an entrepreneurial spirit that inspires its team to get things done and to grow, both professionally and personally. Says Suss, "We look forward to continuing to welcome new talent to our family, and making Capital Bank the "Best Bank to Work For" in 2020."

About Capital Bank, N.A.

Capital Bank, N.A., is the eighth largest bank headquartered in Maryland. Capital Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and operates bank branches in five locations in the greater Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia and Baltimore, Maryland markets to serve its clients in and beyond that geography. Capital Bank also has two nation-wide consumer lending brands, Capital Bank Home Loans, a mortgage division that originates conventional and government-guaranteed residential mortgage loans, and OpenSky which provides secured credit cards to under-banked individuals and those who look to rebuild their credit scores. With a specialization in adapting traditional and current digitally based banking products to solve its customers' most pressing needs and providing personalized services; the Bank has grown to total assets greater than $1.1 billion and its common stock, for its parent company Capital Bancorp, Inc. is traded in the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "CBNK." More information can be found at the Company's website www.capitalbankmd.com under its investor relations page.

Media Contact:

Ed Barry

240-283-1912

SOURCE Capital Bank, N.A.

Related Links

https://capitalbankmd.com

