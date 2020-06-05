Capital BlueCross and PA Clinical Network agree to value-based contract to provide high-quality care, expanded provider network

HARRISBURG, Pa., June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The PA Clinical Network and Capital BlueCross announced an agreement to expand the availability of value-based care for Capital BlueCross members in Pennsylvania.

The agreement provides resources from both organizations to support the delivery of preventive and coordinated care services by the community-based physicians of the PA Clinical Network.

"Capital BlueCross is an outstanding health insurer who shares our commitment to serving its members with increasing levels of quality while working to reduce unnecessary costs. Our independent physicians are keenly interested in working in value-based care arrangements to the benefit of our patients," said Jaan Sidorov, MD, CEO of the PA Clinical Network. "Pennsylvania physicians recognize that we and Capital BlueCross have a leadership role to play in increasing value. We look forward to making that a reality in 2020 and beyond."

The PA Clinical Network works with physician-led practices and organizations to succeed in value-based arrangements that increase prevention, achieve wellness and reduce avoidable complications from chronic conditions. Its physician support includes information technology and care delivery expertise. PA Clinical Network is a subsidiary of the Pennsylvania Medical Society, Pennsylvania's largest physician advocacy organization.

"Capital BlueCross is pleased to further support independent physician practices on behalf of our members," said Jennifer Chambers, MD, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Capital BlueCross. "As a leading health insurer in Central Pennsylvania and the Lehigh Valley, we are pleased to be working with the PA Clinical Network to achieve ever-increasing levels of healthcare excellence for our members."

The agreement aligns with both organizations' commitment to value-based care, which emphasizes:

Assisting healthcare providers to achieve measurable and incremental increases in healthcare quality with a focus on preventing illness and reducing avoidable complications;

Using information technology to catalyze the achievement of ever-increasing levels of quality;

Provider reimbursement that links to health outcomes and recognizes the work necessary to achieve those outcomes.

About Capital BlueCross

For more than 80 years, Capital BlueCross has served Central Pennsylvania and the Lehigh Valley by offering health insurance products, services and technology solutions that provide peace of mind to consumers and promote health and wellness for our members. The company delivers innovative solutions through a family of diversified businesses to create healthier lives and lower healthcare costs. Among these solutions are patient-focused care models, leading-edge data analytics and digital health technologies. Additionally, Capital Blue health and wellness centers provide in-person service and inspiration to help people reach their health goals. Capital BlueCross is an independent licensee of the BlueCross BlueShield Association.

PA Clinical Network

The PA Clinical Network has been built by and for independent Pennsylvania physicians, equips over 50 private practices with 150 providers across Pennsylvania with expertise, resources, and tools that support success in the new reality of value-based healthcare. If offers the HealthEC Population Health Platform, ranked "Best in KLAS" by KLAS Research, supports better outcomes and builds a data-driven case for value-based payments while promoting well-coordinated, patient-centered care. Its physician leadership team understands the benefits of autonomy to private practices and their patients. The CIN is supported by the Pennsylvania Medical Society and its Care Centered Collaborative.

SOURCE The PA Clinical Network