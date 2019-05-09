Capital BlueCross Earns J.D. Power Award; Ranks Highest in Pennsylvania for Overall Member Satisfaction

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The prestigious J.D. Power Awards Program has named Capital BlueCross as the Best in Member Satisfaction Among Commercial Health Plans in Pennsylvania.

Capital BlueCross ranked higher than any other Pennsylvania health insurer to win the coveted J.D. Power 2019 Commercial Member Health Plan Study SM award for overall member satisfaction. The study measures satisfaction among members by examining six key factors: coverage and benefits; provider choice; information and communication; claims processing; cost; and customer service. To win the award, Capital BlueCross ranked highest in provider choice and customer service.

"This award reflects the tireless dedication of Capital BlueCross employees, who have a well-deserved reputation for always putting the needs of our members first," said Gary D. St. Hilaire, president and CEO of Capital BlueCross. "Our commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience remains our focus now and for years to come. We are both humbled and extremely honored to receive this recognition."

The J.D. Power 2019 Commercial Member Health Plan StudySM evaluates several key aspects of the experience, including member engagement. The study is based on responses from nearly 29,000 commercial health plan members, and the information is used by health plans nationwide to evaluate service quality. Out of a possible score of 1,000, Capital BlueCross' scored 722.

Capital BlueCross continues to be innovative in its approach to how healthcare is delivered and accessed by offering its members what they need and when they need it. Introducing products and services like the Virtual Care platform and community-focused health and wellness centers, Capital BlueCross is able to provide numerous resources for members to receive their healthcare in the most convenient way possible.

"In the constantly changing world of healthcare, we recognize the importance of maintaining a personal connection with our members and providing access to quality care when, where and how they want it. It is our privilege to continue serving the health and wellness needs of our members in Central Pennsylvania, the Lehigh Valley and throughout the nation," St. Hilaire said.

The J.D. Power Award is the latest recognition that Capital BlueCross has received for member satisfaction. Earlier this year, Capital BlueCross announced that it scored higher than all health insurance providers nationally (publicly) measured in the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) for the fifth consecutive year (2014-2018).

