Capital BlueCross Increases Food Aid During COVID-19 Pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital BlueCross is increasing its funding to food banks and other community organizations—as well as providing meals to healthcare workers, first responders, and nursing home staff and residents—as part of its efforts to help communities and front line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Organizations that help feed our communities are experiencing a surge in demand right now, as job losses and social isolation make it harder for many people to put food on the table," said Susan Hubley, Capital BlueCross vice president for Corporate Social Responsibility. "Capital BlueCross has always supported organizations that keep our communities healthy and strong, and we're increasing our support during this crisis."

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, the Second Harvest Food Bank serving Lehigh and Northampton counties, and the Helping Harvest Food Bank serving Berks and Schuylkill counties have all received funds. These food banks collectively provide more than 45 million meals annually.

"We are so thankful to Capital Blue Cross for providing much-needed support to our crisis response in the capital region," said Joe Arthur, executive director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. "Our food bank and our partner network have provided over 50% more food in the last month than in previous months, and we believe that demand will grow further as the economic crisis continues. Support like this also helps us provide the healthiest foods available."

Capital BlueCross' food and basic needs relief efforts have reached diverse populations through dozens of organizations in its 21-county service area:

Grants to Meals on Wheels organizations in Berks , Dauphin , Lancaster , Lehigh , Northampton , Schuylkill and York counties that serve nearly 4,800 homebound seniors.

Grants to three local United Way COVID-19 Relief Funds in Central Pennsylvania , Lehigh Valley and Berks County .

On behalf of Capital BlueCross, the Healthy You Café located in the Capital Blue health and wellness center in Enola prepared and delivered more than 5,000 meals or snacks and counting. Recipients listed by county, include:

Adams and Dauphin counties – more than 100 lunches or snacks for county and senior center workers.

Cumberland County – 570 meals for nursing home residents, firefighters, EMTs, 911 dispatchers, and three township police departments, as well as weekly support for 64 families without transportation in the Cumberland Valley School District.

Lancaster County – 340 meals for those at the YWCA, assisted living facilities, and senior residential communities.

Lehigh County – Nearly 2,200 meals or healthy snacks for senior home residents, EMTs, emergency room staff, behavioral health specialists for youth, and community mental health professionals, along with 250 meals for underserved students in the Allentown School District.

Northampton County – Nearly 750 meals or healthy snacks for senior home residents, police officers, and residents at a women's shelter, as well as 250 meals for staff at the Northampton County Department of Corrections.

York County – 740 meals or healthy snacks for police, fire and ambulance crews, nursing home staff, and underserved children.

"The support from Capital Blue Cross positions us to maintain our commitment to daily fresh meal delivery to the group that is most vulnerable to this virus—seniors with chronic health conditions," said Victoria Coyle, CEO of Meals on Wheels of the Greater Lehigh Valley. "Seventy percent of our clients are low-income and isolated. With friends like Capital BlueCross, we can carry on our essential work with confidence in our ability to meet the increase in demand for services."

A complete list of local organizations who have received assistance is available upon request.

