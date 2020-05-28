Capital BlueCross Offers Financial Help for Healthcare Providers

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital BlueCross is offering advance payments to independent healthcare providers in an effort to address the financial strain some providers face due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many independent doctors and medical practices have curtailed routine, non-emergency services during the pandemic, resulting in reduced income. Capital BlueCross' Advance Payment Program will help those providers bridge the financial gap as their patients resume in-office visits and procedures.

"One of our primary goals as a health insurer is to make sure our members and the communities we serve have access to care, and independent providers are critical to that goal," said Capital BlueCross President and CEO Todd A. Shamash. "By providing advance payments to help them through this difficult time, we are helping to ensure these providers will be there for our members long after the pandemic has passed."

Under Capital BlueCross' program, advance payments are available to eligible healthcare providers who had at least a 40% decrease in average payments for services provided to Capital BlueCross members during March and April, 2020. These providers can receive funding advances based on their average monthly payments from 2019.

Capital BlueCross is making advance payments available through July 15. Providers can apply by contacting the insurer directly.

The advance payment program is one of several initiatives Capital BlueCross has made to help providers, members and the community during the pandemic. The insurer also has temporarily:

Relaxed providers' claims and appeals timeframes and extended preauthorizations.

Expanded the types of providers whose services are covered through telehealth.

Waived member costs (copays, coinsurance and deductibles) for COVID-19 diagnostic testing, related office visits and in-network, inpatient hospital treatment for COVID-19.

Allowed early refill of prescription drugs for members with its pharmacy benefit.

Waived member costs for teledentistry for members with its dental coverage.

Increased funding to food banks and other community organizations to help address food insecurity. Capital BlueCross also is providing meals to healthcare workers, first responders, and nursing home staff and residents as part of its effort to help communities and front line workers.

For more information about what Capital BlueCross is doing to help during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit CapitalBlueCross.

About Capital BlueCross

For more than 80 years, Capital BlueCross has served Central Pennsylvania and the Lehigh Valley by offering health insurance products, services and technology solutions that provide peace of mind to consumers and promote health and wellness for our members. The company delivers innovative solutions through a family of diversified businesses to create healthier lives and lower healthcare costs. Among these solutions are patient-focused care models, leading-edge data analytics and digital health technologies. Additionally, Capital Blue health and wellness centers provide in-person service and inspiration to help people reach their health goals. Capital BlueCross is an independent licensee of the BlueCross BlueShield Association.

