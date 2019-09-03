Capital BlueCross Offers Free Virtual Care for Hurricane-impacted Members

HARRISBURG, Pa., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With Hurricane Dorian hitting the Carolina Coast, Capital BlueCross is ensuring its affected members have access to medical and mental healthcare before, during, and after the dangerous storm.

Capital BlueCross members who reside in the path of Hurricane Dorian may use our Virtual Care service at no charge through September 17 by entering the code DORIAN on the payment screen. Fees will be waived in all states that have declared a state of emergency. To date, those states include Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

Members that are displaced and unable to reach their local providers for insulin refills may use a Virtual Care visit at no cost to get their insulin prescriptions.

The Virtual Care App allows members to access healthcare professionals via smart phone, computer, or tablet. To use this benefit, members can access the Capital BlueCross Virtual Care iOS or Android mobile app through the Apple and Google Play stores. They also can go to virtualcarecbc.com. Visits take approximately 10 minutes, with licensed medical professionals available around the clock.

Members are reminded that if they are seeking emergency care, please dial 9-1-1.

Virtual Care is available in partnership with American Well (Amwell) and is offered to members in 21 different languages, including American Sign Language.

