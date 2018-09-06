Capital BlueCross Offers Free Virtual Care for Hurricane-impacted Members in the Carolinas

HARRISBURG, Pa., Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With Hurricane Florence targeting the Carolinas, Capital BlueCross is ensuring its affected members have access to medical and mental healthcare before, during, and after the dangerous storm.

Capital BlueCross members in the hurricane's path in North Carolina and South Carolina may use our Virtual Care service at no charge until September 27, 2018. Fees are waived for acute medical, counseling, and psychiatry services by entering the code FLORENCE on the payment screen. The Virtual Care App allows members to access healthcare professionals via smart phone, computer, or tablet.

To use this benefit, members can access the Capital BlueCross Virtual Care iOS or Android mobile app through the Apple and Google Play stores. They also can go to virtualcarecbc.com. Visits take approximately 10 minutes, with licensed medical professionals available around the clock.

Members are reminded that if they are seeking emergency care, please dial 9-1-1.

Virtual Care is available in partnership with American Well (Amwell) and is offered to members in 21 different languages, including American Sign Language.

Capital BlueCross has been the long-time leader in providing convenient and innovative options for consumers to access healthcare services, including its initial offering of telehealth benefits to the market three years ago.

