Capital BlueCross Waives Additional Costs During COVID-19 Pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global pandemic evolves, Capital BlueCross continues to make rapid changes to increase its members' access to healthcare and ability to afford convenient, high-quality care for COVID-19 treatment and mental wellness.

The health insurer today announced its latest round of temporary cost waivers and coverage enhancements related to the pandemic:

In-network inpatient treatment – Capital BlueCross is waiving member cost share (copays, coinsurance, and deductibles) through May 1 for in-network, inpatient hospital treatment for COVID-19. This cost waiver applies to Medicare and fully insured individual and commercial group members. (Large, self-insured groups may choose to offer this waiver for their employees.)

Teledentistry – BlueCross Dental plans will cover in-network teledentistry consultations with no member cost share through May 15 . During this time, frequency limits for eligible evaluations will be waived and covered teledentistry exams will not count toward a member's annual oral exam frequency allowance. BlueCross Dental members may use teledentistry to consult with a dentist through video conference or by sending images for review about pain, an abscess or other urgent issue. The goal is to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to reduce or eliminate the need for emergency room visits. In some cases, dentists may determine there is a need for a tooth extraction or other in-office emergency procedure, if the state where the dentist is located allows for such in-office service during the emergency. Members may call their dentist to see if they provide teledentistry.

Capital BlueCross Virtual Care app – For members whose plans include access to the Capital BlueCross Virtual Care app, this service will continue to be free through May 15 . Medical, psychiatry and counseling visits are available through the app to members who have this benefit and whose employer groups are participating in this waiver.

Those not covered by a Capital BlueCross plan can still take advantage of discounted medical visits through the Capital BlueCross Virtual Care app. The fee for a non-member is $59 for a medical visit. Virtual Care connects patients with a medical professional by smartphone, tablet or computer in real time 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Wait times vary with volume. Peak hours are 7 a.m. until 10 a.m., with late evening or overnight usually having the shortest wait times.

For more information about what Capital BlueCross is doing to help its members, providers and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit capbluecross.com.

About Capital BlueCross

For more than 80 years, Capital BlueCross has served Central Pennsylvania and the Lehigh Valley by offering health insurance products, services and technology solutions that provide peace of mind to consumers and promote health and wellness for our members. The company delivers innovative solutions through a family of diversified businesses to create healthier lives and lower healthcare costs. Among these solutions are patient-focused care models, leading-edge data analytics and digital health technologies. Additionally, Capital Blue health and wellness centers provide in-person service and inspiration to help people reach their health goals.

Capital BlueCross was named Best in Member Satisfaction among Commercial Health Plans in Pennsylvania by J.D. Power, has scored higher than all health insurance providers publicly measured in the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) for five consecutive years (2014-2018), and was named Best Places to Work for the last two years. Capital BlueCross is an independent licensee of the BlueCross BlueShield Association.

