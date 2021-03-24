Capital Dynamics Closes Global Secondaries V Fund Above Target

ZUG, Switzerland, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Dynamics, an independent global private asset management firm, today announced the final close of Capital Dynamics Global Secondaries V ("GSEC V" or "the Fund") with approximately USD $786 million in commitments. Advised by a multinational team across North America, Europe and Asia, GSEC V invests in a diversified portfolio of global secondary interests in mid-market private equity funds. The Fund exceeded its initial target size of USD $700 million and significantly surpassed the size of its predecessor secondaries fund, which closed in July 2016.

GSEC V continues Capital Dynamics' secondary investment strategy focused on smaller off-market opportunities sourced on a global basis across a wide range of transaction types, including LP interests, fund recapitalizations and structured portfolio solutions. The Fund set an all-time Capital Dynamics fundraising record, receiving commitments from institutional clients and private wealth platforms across the United States, Middle East, Europe and Asia, and demonstrates the platform's network of close partnerships and track record of value creation.

"The secondaries space is going through a renaissance with the level of creativity and variety of transaction types available in the market today," said Joseph Marks, Head of Secondaries at Capital Dynamics. "Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have experienced heightened deal flow from high-quality sponsors seeking LP liquidity or fund restructuring options to weather the volatile macroeconomic environment. With support from our firm's dedicated primaries investment team, we have maintained strong relationships with more than 350 private equity general partners, which continue to provide ample deal flow opportunities."

"The significant investor demand for GSEC V is a testament to the strength of our private markets platform and proven ability to meet the financial needs of our sophisticated institutional and private wealth clients," said Martin Hahn, CEO of Capital Dynamics. "We greatly appreciate the unwavering support from both new and existing partners in this latest private equity secondaries vintage, focused on providing attractive, long-term returns."

About Capital Dynamics

Capital Dynamics is an independent global asset management firm focusing on private assets, including private equity, private credit, and clean energy infrastructure. Capital Dynamics offers a diversified range of tailored offerings and customized solutions for a broad, global client base, including pension funds, insurance firms, corporations, banks and wealth management platforms, foundations and endowments, and family offices. The firm oversees more than USD $15 billion in assets under management and advisement.1 Capital Dynamics is distinguished by its deep and sustained partnerships with clients, a culture that attracts entrepreneurial thought leaders and a commitment to providing innovative ideas and solutions for its clients.

Capital Dynamics' roots go back to 1988, the year our predecessor (Westport Private Equity) was founded in the UK. Our headquarters were established in Zug, Switzerland in 1999. The firm employs approximately 160 professionals globally and maintains offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, Hong Kong, San Francisco, Munich, Milan, Florida, Birmingham, Dubai and Seoul.

In 2020, Capital Dynamics was awarded the highest rating (A+) from the Principles for Responsible Investment for (i) Strategy & Corporate Governance, (ii) private equity strategy, and (iii) clean energy infrastructure strategy. For more information, please visit: www.capdyn.com.

1 As of December 31, 2020. Assets Under Management are calculated based on the total commitments as of the final closing date for all funds currently managed by Capital Dynamics, including amounts that have been distributed. Assets Under Advisement includes assets for which Capital Dynamics provides services such as reporting, monitoring and risk management.

