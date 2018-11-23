Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the "Company")
LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Date: 23 November 2018
Net Asset Values
The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 22 November 2018, the unaudited net asset values per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, were:
Capital only: 3,932p
Including income: 3,967p
Enquiries:
Steven Cowie
Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com
