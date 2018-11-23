Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the "Company")

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date: 23 November 2018

Net Asset Values

The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 22 November 2018, the unaudited net asset values per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, were:

Capital only: 3,932p

Including income: 3,967p

Enquiries:

Steven Cowie

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

SOURCE PATAC Limited