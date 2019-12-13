Capital Health Medical Group Adds Bucks County OB/GYN Practice to Growing Team of Specialists

Starting October 1, the office will change its name to Capital Health – Women's Specialists of Bucks County but will continue to be a trusted provider of obstetric and gynecologic care in Lower Bucks County that has served women in the region for more than 30 years. Dr. Jerrold Snyder leads a team of experienced and board certified providers that includes Drs. Traci Cook, Jesmin Mitra, Jay Rothberg, David Tannenbaum, and Richard Turner and certified nurse practitioner Charlotte Dorko. Their office is currently located at 1203 Langhorne – Newtown Road, St. Clare Medical Building, Suite 225, in Langhorne, PA.

"Capital Health – Women's Specialists of Bucks County helps us meet an important need in the community," said Al Maghazehe, president and CEO of Capital Health. "In addition to making women's health services more convenient, this practice gives patients access to other specialists at Capital Health as well as related services at our nearby hospital in Hopewell Township, including the Josephine Plumeri Birthing Center and our Regional Perinatal Center, which is home to Level II and Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Units for at-risk births."

"Capital Health has a tradition of excellence in the field of maternity and women's health services," said Dr. Jerrold Snyder, one of the founders of Women's Specialists of Bucks County. "As a practice, we're excited to become part of an organization that shares our commitment to quality and our compassionate, personalized approach to women's health care."

Capital Health – Women's Specialists of Bucks County provides services for women through every phase of life, including annual health exams, pre-natal care, on-site ultrasound services, in-office hysteroscopy, open and minimally invasive/robotic-assisted surgery (using the da Vinci surgical system), cancer screenings, and minor surgical services. The office accepts most insurances, including Independence Blue Cross and Keystone Health Plan.

Visit www.capitalhealth.org/womensspecialists to learn more or call 215.750.7771 to schedule an appointment.

SOURCE Capital Health