Capital Health Regional Medical Center Recognized as Top Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery by U.S. News & World Report in Central and Southern New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania

"The annual hospital ranking by U.S. News & World Report is a well-known resource for patients and health care providers when selecting a hospital," said Dr. Michael F. Stiefel, director of Capital Institute for Neurosciences and Stroke and Cerebrovascular Center. "We are the only neuroscience hospital in the region and one of the most advanced in the country. We are extremely pleased to have our program listed among the best in the country.

It's a compliment to the entire Capital Health team to be recognized by U.S. News and World Report. This recognition validates our commitment and quality of care to the people and community we serve. It should hopefully provide an extra level of comfort and reassurance for patients and their families when choosing Capital Health, knowing that it has been ranked among the best in the country."

A hospital's overall neurology and neurosurgery score is based on various data categories, including patient volume and survival, intensivist staffing, advanced technologies, and patient services. Capital Health's scores in these areas had RMC earn the top score in the region and the second highest score in New Jersey.

About Capital Health's Institute for Neurosciences and Stroke and Cerebrovascular Center

Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton is the only hospital in the region that provides advanced tertiary neuroscience care as well as the only Comprehensive Stroke Center certified by The Joint Commission. The Capital Institute for Neurosciences, provides the most advanced neuroscience care and treatments for conditions involving the brain, neck and spine. The Capital Institute for Neurosciences is a center proficient in treating stroke, aneurysms, vascular malformations, carotid artery disease, cerebrovascular disorders, brain tumors, brain and spine trauma, and complex spine care. Surgical services include neuroendovascular surgery, neurovascular surgery, microsurgery, brain tumor and skull base surgery as well as advanced spine surgery. Capital Health's Stroke and Cerebrovascular Center also operates a Mobile Stroke and Neuro Unit, the first and only unit of its kind in NJ and the Delaware Valley. The Institute also includes New Jersey's largest and most advanced Neuro Intensive Care Unit. In addition to providing advanced, tertiary care, the Institute's Neurovascular Research Center houses one of the only Neuroendovascular Simulators used for teaching, surgical preparation, and device testing.

