Capital Logistics LLC is Named a 'Best Provider' by Target Corp

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Logistics LLC, an industry leading US logistics provider, is thrilled to announce that the company has received a coveted 'Best Provider" award from prominent global retailer, Target Corporation.

Selected as "Best Overall Provider for First Mile Food & Beverage" for 2020, the award is perhaps the most prestigious of the many awards that Capital Logistics received last year.

"This award capped off a long and unusual year for Capital Logistics," shared Jeff Gerson, Capital Logistics' CEO. "It was a tumultuous year, difficult for many, it was one that left me with great pride in what can be accomplished when your team steps-up in the face of unprecedented challenges," continued Gerson.

"When we got word of this honor in December, it really helped us end the year on a high note. Target is a prestigious global company, whose position is cemented by their remarkable performance in logistics oversight and management. That our team was able to earn this award in this most unusual year, is a testament to their dedication to the job at hand."

In 2020, Capital Logistics was recognized by Inc. Magazine with a spot on their prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in the US. The list has been a benchmark of success for decades, focusing on the unique influence and importance that entrepreneurial drive has on the overall economy.

2020 was the second year in a row that Food Logistics magazine recognized Capital Logistics as one of their Top 100 Third Party Logistics and Cold Storage providers, for their exemplary leadership in enhancing sustainability in the cold chain for the food and beverage industry.

914INC Magazine recognized Capital Logistics in their Best of Business awards for 2020, selecting Capital as their Top Logistics Provider for 2020.

When asked about the interest and notoriety that Capital is receiving, Vice President of Business Development Greg Ackner pointed to the performance of Capital Logistics' internal team, as well as their carrier partners.

"We focus heavily on active communication and making sure that our team has all the tools they need to make proactive decisions. We hold very high standards when vetting our carrier base and these awards give us confidence the decisions we make daily are the best for our customers."

"2020 was full of challenges. The demands on the supply chain have been extraordinary. We have heard from clients having business challenges and service failures. When performance issues have serious implications for their businesses, it's on our team to plan accordingly."

Capital Logistics COO Michael Feig, speaking of 2021 related "We look forward to helping clients continue to adapt and adjust their supply chains to meet the demands of the current environment. The challenges of the pandemic haven't disappeared and we are continuing to help our shippers react and adjust their supply chains accordingly. This is how we help our shipping partners maintain maximum efficiency in a challenging market"

"At Capital Logistics, we're thankful to be thriving in what is otherwise a very challenging economic environment. Our focus at the moment is helping ensure the success of as many of our client businesses as possible," expressed CEO Jeff Gerson. "This award from Target is a great signal to our team here at Capital that we're making that difference, and we're helping even the biggest of clients to get the job done."

About Capital Logistics

Capital Logistics was founded in 2009, with a mission of improving quality, service, communication and reliability in the logistics industry. Headquartered in White Plains, NY, the rapidly growing company provides domestic and international logistics, with specialty divisions in temperature-controlled solutions, marine logistics, international freight forwarding and customs clearance.

Capital Logistics is represented by Enormous Creative, for media and public relations inquiries.

If you would like more information, for images or interviews please contact:

John Van Dekker - [email protected] - 914-800-9222

SOURCE Capital Logistics LLC