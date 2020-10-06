Capital Logistics Receives Multiple Awards and Accolades, Citing Flexibility and Communications as Distinguishing Factors

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Logistics LLC has garnered several accolades in 2020, extolling their high-degree of service execution, as well as their market leadership and sustained growth. Jeff Gerson, Capital Logistics' CEO credits the remarkable efforts of his team, and their pre and post-COVID focus as well as the systems that the company has built over the last several years, as among the most important differentiators for the company, and its continued success.

This is the second year in a row that Food Logistics magazine has recognized Capital Logistics as one of their Top 100 Third Party Logistics and Cold Storage providers, for their exemplary leadership in enhancing sustainability in the cold chain for the food and beverage industry.

914INC Magazine recognized Capital Logistics in their Best of Business awards, selecting Capital as their Top Logistics Provider for 2020. When asked about the interest and notoriety that Capital is receiving, Vice President of Business Development Greg Ackner pointed to the team's focus on their clients, saying:

"The Capital Logistics leadership team prioritizes the needs of both our employees and our carriers. We know that if we treat our teams with respect, importance, and if we make their wellbeing and environment as high a priority as possible, that engenders their treatment of our clients."

"We focus on our team, their tools and capabilities. If we focus on them sufficiently, that ensures that they can focus on the needs of our clients," explains CEO Jeff Gerson. "Combining a strong and empowered team ethos with an unwavering focus on reliability, timeliness and communications in our service produces innovative, problem-solving, goal-oriented employees, and ultimately it produces success."

Perhaps the accolade most indicative of Capital Logistics sustained success is their place on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest growing private companies. The list has been a benchmark of success for decades, focusing on the unique influence and importance that entrepreneurial drive has on the overall economy.

"The past six months has been full of challenges and upheaval. The demands on the supply chain have been extraordinary. We have seen demand from clients with business challenges, and inconsistent service from carriers, where performance issues getting goods to their destination could mean the failure of a business," related Gerson.

"We have had to make plenty of adjustments ourselves. We had staff working remotely for quite a while. Our team has partially returned to the office, but it's all been seamless from our clients perspective. We are fortunate to have had the right technology in place already, we never closed, we never missed a beat," explained Michael Feig, Capital Logistics Chief Operating Officer.

We look forward to helping clients rebuild and reopen. 2020 has certainly been a unique and challenging time for us all. At Capital Logistics we are thankful to be thriving in what is otherwise a very challenging economic environment. Our focus at the moment is helping ensure the success of as many of our client businesses as possible.

About Capital Logistics

Capital Logistics was founded in 2009, with a mission of improving quality, service, communication and reliability in the logistics industry. Headquartered in White Plains, NY, the rapidly growing company provides domestic and international logistics, with specialty divisions in temperature-controlled solutions, marine logistics, international freight forwarding and customs clearance.

If you would like more information, for images or interviews please contact:

John Van Dekker - [email protected] - 914-800-9222

SOURCE Capital Logistics, LLC