Capital Markets Day and Q4 2019 Earnings Details Announced

DETROIT, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) will announce its fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 financial results and 2020 guidance on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.

Materials, including a press release and financial highlights, and Capital Markets Day presentation slides will be available on the company's investor relations website in the Earnings Release section and on GM's media website beginning Feb. 5 at 8 a.m. EST.

At 10 a.m. EST, GM will host a live audio webcast of its Capital Markets Day presentation to investors, which will include a review of 2019 results and an update on GM's comprehensive strategic plan from its senior leadership team. To view the webcast, click here.

Please log in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the webcast. A taped replay will be available on the GM investor relations website following the event.

The company's subsequent quarterly earnings announcement dates are:

Q1 2020 – May 6, 2020

Q2 2020 – July 29, 2020

Q3 2020 – November 5, 2020

