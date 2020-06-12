Capital Markets Industry and Adoption of Cloud Technologies - Who Rules the Cloud Roost?

DUBLIN, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Capital Markets and Cloud: Business Takes the Reins" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

For this report, the analyst has surveyed the capital markets industry on its adoption and use of emerging technology. This year, 94 capital markets professionals participated, with more than half from financial institutions (buy-side/sell-side firms, trading venues, and market infrastructures).

As predicted last year, financial institutions have accelerated their adoption of cloud technologies as they increase their use of other transformative emerging technologies leveraging cloud. While cost reduction is still important, business drivers are key to this acceleration of cloud adoption. This report provides detail and analysis on outreach findings and includes 14 exhibits.

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Technology Priorities Assume Cloud

Legacy Technology and Costs Remain

Early Stages of Digital Transformation

Who Rules the Cloud Roost?

Cloud Drivers, Challenges, and Spending

Conclusion

Survey Demographics

Table of Exhibits



Exhibit 1: Cloud and Data Center Use

Exhibit 2: Annual Technology Budget and Cloud Spend

Exhibit 3: Technology-Focused Priorities for 2020

Exhibit 4: Digital Services and Financial Stability

Exhibit 5: Top Three Technology-Focused Priorities, by Entity Type, 2020

Exhibit 6: Top Barriers to Innovation

Exhibit 7: Application Cloud Compatibility, Overall and By Entity

Exhibit 8: Vanguard Case Study - Going Cloud Native

Exhibit 9: Cloud Workloads and Planned Workload Migration

Exhibit 10: Cloud Market Share and Main Provider in Capital Markets

Exhibit 11: Primary Driver for Using Cloud

Exhibit 12: Top Barriers to Adoption

Exhibit 13: Planned Budget Change for Cloud

Exhibit 14: Survey Demographics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gd3e6y

