Capital One Reports First Quarter 2020 Net Loss of $1.3 billion, or $3.10 per share
Excluding adjusting items, First Quarter 2020 Net Loss of $3.02 per share(1)
Apr 23, 2020, 16:05 ET
MCLEAN, Va., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) today announced net loss for the first quarter of 2020 of $1.3 billion, or $3.10 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $1.2 billion, or $2.25 per diluted common share in the fourth quarter of 2019, and with net income of $1.4 billion, or $2.86 per diluted common share in the first quarter of 2019. Excluding adjusting items, net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $3.02 per diluted common share(1).
"In the first quarter, Capital One rapidly mobilized to respond to COVID-19 and the disruption it is causing, with a focus on our associates, our customers, and our communities," said Richard D. Fairbank, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are well positioned to navigate and manage through these uncertain times, and to emerge with strength on the other side."
Adjusting items in the first quarter of 2020, which are excluded from diluted earnings per share (EPS), efficiency ratio and operating efficiency ratio metrics (see Table 15 in our Financial Supplement for additional information):
|
Pre-Tax
|
Diluted EPS
|
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
|
Impact
|
Impact
|
Legal reserve build
|
$
|
45
|
$
|
0.07
|
Cybersecurity Incident expenses, net of insurance
|
4
|
0.01
All comparisons below are for the first quarter of 2020 compared with the fourth quarter of 2019 unless otherwise noted.
First Quarter 2020 Income Statement Summary:
- Total net revenue decreased 2 percent to $7.2 billion.
- Total non-interest expense decreased 10 percent to $3.7 billion:
- 31 percent decrease in marketing.
- 6 percent decrease in operating expenses.
- Pre-provision earnings increased 8 percent to $3.5 billion(2).
- Provision for credit losses increased 198 percent to $5.4 billion:
- Net charge-offs of $1.8 billion.
- $3.6 billion reserve build.
- Net interest margin of 6.78 percent, decreased 17 basis points.
- Efficiency ratio of 51.44 percent.
- Efficiency ratio excluding adjusting items of 50.77 percent(1).
- Operating efficiency ratio of 44.67 percent.
- Operating efficiency ratio excluding adjusting items of 43.99 percent(1).
First Quarter 2020 Balance Sheet Summary:
- Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio under Basel III Standardized Approach of 12.0 percent at March 31, 2020.
- Period-end loans held for investment in the quarter decreased $2.8 billion, or 1 percent, to $263.0 billion.
- Credit Card period-end loans decreased $10.4 billion, or 8 percent, to $117.8 billion.
- Domestic Card period-end loans decreased $9.1 billion, or 8 percent, to $109.5 billion.
- Consumer Banking period-end loans increased $968 million, or 2 percent, to $64.0 billion.
- Auto period-end loans increased $1.0 billion, or 2 percent, to $61.4 billion.
- Commercial Banking period-end loans increased $6.7 billion, or 9 percent, to $81.2 billion.
- Average loans held for investment in the quarter increased $4.0 billion, or 2 percent, to $262.9 billion.
- Credit Card average loans increased $691 million, or 1 percent, to $122.8 billion.
- Domestic Card average loans increased $746 million, or 1 percent, to $113.7 billion.
- Consumer Banking average loans increased $1.1 billion, or 2 percent, to $63.7 billion.
- Auto average loans increased $1.1 billion, or 2 percent, to $61.0 billion.
- Commercial Banking average loans increased $2.3 billion, or 3 percent, to $76.4 billion.
- Period-end total deposits increased $7.0 billion, or 3 percent, to $269.7 billion, while average deposits increased $4.6 billion, or 2 percent, to $264.7 billion.
- Interest-bearing deposits rate paid decreased 20 basis points to 1.21 percent.
|
(1)
|
Amounts excluding adjusting items are non-GAAP measures that we believe help investors and users of our financial information understand the effect of adjusting items on our selected reported results and provide alternate measurements of our performance, both in the current period and across periods. See Table 15 in Exhibit 99.2 for a reconciliation of our selected reported results to these non-GAAP measures.
|
(2)
|
Pre-provision earnings is calculated based on the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, less non-interest expense for the period.
|
Exhibit 99.2
|
Capital One Financial Corporation
|
Financial Supplement(1)(2)
|
First Quarter 2020
|
Table of Contents
|
Capital One Financial Corporation Consolidated Results
|
Page
|
Table 1:
|
Financial Summary—Consolidated
|
1
|
Table 2:
|
Selected Metrics—Consolidated
|
4
|
Table 3:
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
5
|
Table 4:
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
7
|
Table 5:
|
Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4)
|
9
|
Table 6:
|
Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
|
10
|
Table 7:
|
Loan Information and Performance Statistics
|
11
|
Table 8:
|
Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity
|
13
|
Business Segment Results
|
Table 9:
|
Financial Summary—Business Segment Results
|
14
|
Table 10:
|
Financial & Statistical Summary—Credit Card Business
|
15
|
Table 11:
|
Financial & Statistical Summary—Consumer Banking Business
|
17
|
Table 12:
|
Financial & Statistical Summary—Commercial Banking Business
|
18
|
Table 13:
|
Financial & Statistical Summary—Other and Total
|
19
|
Other
|
Table 14:
|
Notes to Loan, Allowance and Business Segment Disclosures (Tables 7—13)
|
20
|
Table 15:
|
Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
|
21
|
__________
|
(1)
|
The information contained in this Financial Supplement is preliminary and based on data available at the time of the earnings presentation.
Investors should refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2020 once it is filed with the Securities and
Exchange Commission.
|
(2)
|
This Financial Supplement includes non-GAAP measures. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and users of our
financial information as they provide an alternate measurement of our performance and assist in assessing our capital adequacy and the
level of return generated. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for reported results determined in accordance
with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"), nor are they necessarily
comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies.
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
|
Table 1: Financial Summary—Consolidated
|
2020 Q1 vs.
|
(Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Income Statement
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
6,025
|
$
|
6,066
|
$
|
5,737
|
$
|
5,746
|
$
|
5,791
|
(1)
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
Non-interest income
|
1,224
|
1,361
|
1,222
|
1,378
|
1,292
|
(10)
|
(5)
|
Total net revenue(1)
|
7,249
|
7,427
|
6,959
|
7,124
|
7,083
|
(2)
|
2
|
Provision for credit losses
|
5,423
|
1,818
|
1,383
|
1,342
|
1,693
|
198
|
220
|
Non-interest expense:
|
Marketing
|
491
|
710
|
501
|
546
|
517
|
(31)
|
(5)
|
Operating expense
|
3,238
|
3,451
|
3,371
|
3,233
|
3,154
|
(6)
|
3
|
Total non-interest expense
|
3,729
|
4,161
|
3,872
|
3,779
|
3,671
|
(10)
|
2
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|
(1,903)
|
1,448
|
1,704
|
2,003
|
1,719
|
**
|
**
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
(563)
|
270
|
375
|
387
|
309
|
**
|
**
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
|
(1,340)
|
1,178
|
1,329
|
1,616
|
1,410
|
**
|
**
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
—
|
(2)
|
4
|
9
|
2
|
**
|
**
|
Net income (loss)
|
(1,340)
|
1,176
|
1,333
|
1,625
|
1,412
|
**
|
**
|
Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)
|
(3)
|
(7)
|
(10)
|
(12)
|
(12)
|
(57)
|
(75)
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
(55)
|
(97)
|
(53)
|
(80)
|
(52)
|
(43)
|
6
|
Issuance cost for redeemed preferred stock(3)
|
(22)
|
(31)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(29)
|
**
|
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders
|
$
|
(1,420)
|
$
|
1,041
|
$
|
1,270
|
$
|
1,533
|
$
|
1,348
|
**
|
**
|
Common Share Statistics
|
Basic earnings per common share:(2)
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|
$
|
(3.10)
|
$
|
2.26
|
$
|
2.70
|
$
|
3.24
|
$
|
2.87
|
**
|
**
|
Income from discontinued operations
|
—
|
—
|
0.01
|
0.02
|
—
|
**
|
**
|
Net income (loss) per basic common share
|
$
|
(3.10)
|
$
|
2.26
|
$
|
2.71
|
$
|
3.26
|
$
|
2.87
|
**
|
**
|
Diluted earnings per common share:(2)
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|
$
|
(3.10)
|
$
|
2.25
|
$
|
2.68
|
$
|
3.22
|
$
|
2.86
|
**
|
**
|
Income from discontinued operations
|
—
|
—
|
0.01
|
0.02
|
—
|
**
|
**
|
Net income (loss) per diluted common share
|
$
|
(3.10)
|
$
|
2.25
|
$
|
2.69
|
$
|
3.24
|
$
|
2.86
|
**
|
**
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):
|
Basic
|
457.6
|
460.9
|
469.5
|
470.8
|
469.4
|
(1)
|
%
|
(3)
|
%
|
Diluted
|
457.6
|
463.4
|
471.8
|
473.0
|
471.6
|
(1)
|
(3)
|
Common shares outstanding (period-end, in millions)
|
455.3
|
456.6
|
465.7
|
470.3
|
469.6
|
—
|
(3)
|
Dividends declared and paid per common share
|
$
|
0.40
|
$
|
0.40
|
$
|
0.40
|
$
|
0.40
|
$
|
0.40
|
—
|
—
|
Tangible book value per common share (period-end)(4)
|
80.68
|
83.72
|
80.46
|
77.65
|
72.86
|
(4)
|
11
|
2020 Q1 vs.
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Balance Sheet (Period-End)
|
Loans held for investment
|
$
|
262,990
|
$
|
265,809
|
$
|
249,355
|
$
|
244,460
|
$
|
240,273
|
(1)
|
%
|
9
|
%
|
Interest-earning assets
|
364,472
|
355,202
|
344,643
|
339,160
|
340,071
|
3
|
7
|
Total assets
|
396,878
|
390,365
|
378,810
|
373,619
|
373,191
|
2
|
6
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
245,142
|
239,209
|
234,084
|
231,161
|
230,199
|
2
|
6
|
Total deposits
|
269,689
|
262,697
|
257,148
|
254,535
|
255,107
|
3
|
6
|
Borrowings
|
55,681
|
55,697
|
50,149
|
49,233
|
50,358
|
—
|
11
|
Common equity
|
51,620
|
53,157
|
52,412
|
51,406
|
49,120
|
(3)
|
5
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
56,830
|
58,011
|
58,235
|
55,767
|
53,481
|
(2)
|
6
|
Balance Sheet (Average Balances)
|
Loans held for investment
|
$
|
262,889
|
$
|
258,870
|
$
|
246,147
|
$
|
242,653
|
$
|
241,959
|
2
|
%
|
9
|
%
|
Interest-earning assets
|
355,347
|
349,150
|
340,949
|
338,026
|
337,793
|
2
|
5
|
Total assets
|
390,380
|
383,162
|
374,905
|
371,095
|
370,394
|
2
|
5
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
241,115
|
236,250
|
232,063
|
230,452
|
227,572
|
2
|
6
|
Total deposits
|
264,653
|
260,040
|
255,082
|
253,634
|
251,410
|
2
|
5
|
Borrowings
|
51,795
|
51,442
|
49,413
|
49,982
|
53,055
|
1
|
(2)
|
Common equity
|
53,186
|
52,641
|
52,566
|
50,209
|
48,359
|
1
|
10
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
58,568
|
58,148
|
57,245
|
54,570
|
52,720
|
1
|
11
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
|
Table 2: Selected Metrics—Consolidated
|
2020 Q1 vs.
|
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Performance Metrics
|
Net interest income growth (period over period)
|
(1)
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
—
|
(1)
|
%
|
—
|
**
|
**
|
Non-interest income growth (period over period)
|
(10)
|
11
|
(11)
|
%
|
7
|
8
|
%
|
**
|
**
|
Total net revenue growth (period over period)
|
(2)
|
7
|
(2)
|
1
|
1
|
**
|
**
|
Total net revenue margin(5)
|
8.16
|
8.51
|
8.16
|
8.43
|
8.39
|
(35)
|
bps
|
(23)
|
bps
|
Net interest margin(6)
|
6.78
|
6.95
|
6.73
|
6.80
|
6.86
|
(17)
|
(8)
|
Return on average assets
|
(1.37)
|
1.23
|
1.42
|
1.74
|
1.52
|
**
|
**
|
Return on average tangible assets(7)
|
(1.43)
|
1.28
|
1.48
|
1.82
|
1.59
|
**
|
**
|
Return on average common equity(8)
|
(10.68)
|
7.93
|
9.63
|
12.14
|
11.13
|
**
|
**
|
Return on average tangible common equity(9)
|
(14.85)
|
11.07
|
13.45
|
17.26
|
16.11
|
**
|
**
|
Non-interest expense as a percentage of average loans held for investment
|
5.67
|
6.43
|
6.29
|
6.23
|
6.07
|
(76)
|
(40)
|
Efficiency ratio(10)
|
51.44
|
56.03
|
55.64
|
53.05
|
51.83
|
(459)
|
(39)
|
Operating efficiency ratio(11)
|
44.67
|
46.47
|
48.44
|
45.38
|
44.53
|
(180)
|
14
|
Effective income tax rate for continuing operations
|
29.6
|
18.6
|
22.0
|
19.3
|
18.0
|
59
|
%
|
64
|
%
|
Employees (period-end, in thousands)
|
52.1
|
51.9
|
52.1
|
50.7
|
48.8
|
—
|
7
|
Credit Quality Metrics
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
$
|
14,073
|
$
|
7,208
|
$
|
7,037
|
$
|
7,133
|
$
|
7,313
|
95
|
%
|
92
|
%
|
Allowance coverage ratio
|
5.35
|
%
|
2.71
|
%
|
2.82
|
%
|
2.92
|
%
|
3.04
|
%
|
264
|
bps
|
231
|
bps
|
Net charge-offs
|
$
|
1,791
|
$
|
1,683
|
$
|
1,462
|
$
|
1,508
|
$
|
1,599
|
6
|
%
|
12
|
%
|
Net charge-off rate(12)
|
2.72
|
%
|
2.60
|
%
|
2.38
|
%
|
2.48
|
%
|
2.64
|
%
|
12
|
bps
|
8
|
bps
|
30+ day performing delinquency rate(16)
|
2.95
|
3.51
|
3.28
|
3.15
|
3.23
|
(56)
|
(28)
|
30+ day delinquency rate(16)
|
3.16
|
3.74
|
3.51
|
3.35
|
3.40
|
(58)
|
(24)
|
Capital Ratios(13)
|
Common equity Tier 1 capital
|
12.0
|
%
|
12.2
|
%
|
12.5
|
%
|
12.3
|
%
|
11.9
|
%
|
(20)
|
bps
|
10
|
bps
|
Tier 1 capital
|
13.7
|
13.7
|
14.4
|
13.8
|
13.4
|
—
|
30
|
Total capital
|
16.1
|
16.1
|
16.8
|
16.2
|
15.8
|
—
|
30
|
Tier 1 leverage
|
11.0
|
11.7
|
11.9
|
11.4
|
11.0
|
(70)
|
—
|
Tangible common equity ("TCE")(14)
|
9.6
|
10.2
|
10.3
|
10.2
|
9.6
|
(60)
|
—
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
|
Table 3: Consolidated Statements of Income
|
2020 Q1 vs.
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
(Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Interest income:
|
Loans, including loans held for sale
|
$
|
6,542
|
$
|
6,682
|
$
|
6,429
|
$
|
6,383
|
$
|
6,368
|
(2)
|
%
|
3
|
%
|
Investment securities
|
530
|
544
|
583
|
629
|
655
|
(3)
|
(19)
|
Other
|
37
|
44
|
63
|
64
|
69
|
(16)
|
(46)
|
Total interest income
|
7,109
|
7,270
|
7,075
|
7,076
|
7,092
|
(2)
|
—
|
Interest expense:
|
Deposits
|
731
|
832
|
901
|
870
|
817
|
(12)
|
(11)
|
Securitized debt obligations
|
99
|
118
|
123
|
139
|
143
|
(16)
|
(31)
|
Senior and subordinated notes
|
239
|
236
|
299
|
310
|
314
|
1
|
(24)
|
Other borrowings
|
15
|
18
|
15
|
11
|
27
|
(17)
|
(44)
|
Total interest expense
|
1,084
|
1,204
|
1,338
|
1,330
|
1,301
|
(10)
|
(17)
|
Net interest income
|
6,025
|
6,066
|
5,737
|
5,746
|
5,791
|
(1)
|
4
|
Provision for credit losses
|
5,423
|
1,818
|
1,383
|
1,342
|
1,693
|
198
|
220
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
602
|
4,248
|
4,354
|
4,404
|
4,098
|
(86)
|
(85)
|
Non-interest income:
|
Interchange fees, net
|
752
|
811
|
790
|
820
|
758
|
(7)
|
(1)
|
Service charges and other customer-related fees
|
327
|
342
|
283
|
352
|
353
|
(4)
|
(7)
|
Net securities gains (losses)
|
—
|
(18)
|
5
|
15
|
24
|
**
|
**
|
Other
|
145
|
226
|
144
|
191
|
157
|
(36)
|
(8)
|
Total non-interest income
|
1,224
|
1,361
|
1,222
|
1,378
|
1,292
|
(10)
|
(5)
|
Non-interest expense:
|
Salaries and associate benefits
|
1,627
|
1,652
|
1,605
|
1,558
|
1,573
|
(2)
|
3
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
517
|
565
|
519
|
521
|
493
|
(8)
|
5
|
Marketing
|
491
|
710
|
501
|
546
|
517
|
(31)
|
(5)
|
Professional services
|
287
|
318
|
314
|
314
|
291
|
(10)
|
(1)
|
Communications and data processing
|
302
|
346
|
312
|
329
|
303
|
(13)
|
—
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
22
|
28
|
25
|
29
|
30
|
(21)
|
(27)
|
Other(15)
|
483
|
542
|
596
|
482
|
464
|
(11)
|
4
|
Total non-interest expense
|
3,729
|
4,161
|
3,872
|
3,779
|
3,671
|
(10)
|
2
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|
(1,903)
|
1,448
|
1,704
|
2,003
|
1,719
|
**
|
**
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
(563)
|
270
|
375
|
387
|
309
|
**
|
**
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
|
(1,340)
|
1,178
|
1,329
|
1,616
|
1,410
|
**
|
**
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
—
|
(2)
|
4
|
9
|
2
|
**
|
**
|
Net income (loss)
|
(1,340)
|
1,176
|
1,333
|
1,625
|
1,412
|
**
|
**
|
Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)
|
(3)
|
(7)
|
(10)
|
(12)
|
(12)
|
(57)
|
(75)
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
(55)
|
(97)
|
(53)
|
(80)
|
(52)
|
(43)
|
6
|
Issuance cost for redeemed preferred stock(3)
|
(22)
|
(31)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(29)
|
**
|
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders
|
$
|
(1,420)
|
$
|
1,041
|
$
|
1,270
|
$
|
1,533
|
$
|
1,348
|
**
|
**
|
2020 Q1 vs.
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
(Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Basic earnings per common share:(2)
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|
$
|
(3.10)
|
$
|
2.26
|
$
|
2.70
|
$
|
3.24
|
$
|
2.87
|
**
|
**
|
Income from discontinued operations
|
—
|
—
|
0.01
|
0.02
|
—
|
**
|
**
|
Net income (loss) per basic common share
|
$
|
(3.10)
|
$
|
2.26
|
$
|
2.71
|
$
|
3.26
|
$
|
2.87
|
**
|
**
|
Diluted earnings per common share:(2)
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|
$
|
(3.10)
|
$
|
2.25
|
$
|
2.68
|
$
|
3.22
|
$
|
2.86
|
**
|
**
|
Income from discontinued operations
|
—
|
—
|
0.01
|
0.02
|
—
|
**
|
**
|
Net income (loss) per diluted common share
|
$
|
(3.10)
|
$
|
2.25
|
$
|
2.69
|
$
|
3.24
|
$
|
2.86
|
**
|
**
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):
|
Basic common shares
|
457.6
|
460.9
|
469.5
|
470.8
|
469.4
|
(1)
|
%
|
(3)
|
%
|
Diluted common shares
|
457.6
|
463.4
|
471.8
|
473.0
|
471.6
|
(1)
|
(3)
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
|
Table 4: Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
2020 Q1 vs.
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents:
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
4,545
|
$
|
4,129
|
$
|
4,452
|
$
|
5,184
|
$
|
4,572
|
10
|
%
|
(1)
|
%
|
Interest-bearing deposits and other short-term investments
|
20,391
|
9,278
|
12,668
|
9,927
|
12,897
|
120
|
58
|
Total cash and cash equivalents
|
24,936
|
13,407
|
17,120
|
15,111
|
17,469
|
86
|
43
|
Restricted cash for securitization investors
|
364
|
342
|
417
|
710
|
1,969
|
6
|
(82)
|
Investment securities:
|
Securities available for sale
|
81,423
|
79,213
|
46,168
|
45,658
|
45,888
|
3
|
77
|
Securities held to maturity
|
—
|
—
|
33,894
|
35,475
|
36,503
|
—
|
(100)
|
Total investment securities
|
81,423
|
79,213
|
80,062
|
81,133
|
82,391
|
3
|
(1)
|
Loans held for investment:
|
Unsecuritized loans held for investment
|
231,318
|
231,992
|
215,892
|
211,556
|
208,591
|
—
|
11
|
Loans held in consolidated trusts
|
31,672
|
33,817
|
33,463
|
32,904
|
31,682
|
(6)
|
—
|
Total loans held for investment
|
262,990
|
265,809
|
249,355
|
244,460
|
240,273
|
(1)
|
9
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(14,073)
|
(7,208)
|
(7,037)
|
(7,133)
|
(7,313)
|
95
|
92
|
Net loans held for investment
|
248,917
|
258,601
|
242,318
|
237,327
|
232,960
|
(4)
|
7
|
Loans held for sale
|
1,056
|
400
|
1,245
|
1,829
|
905
|
164
|
17
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
4,336
|
4,378
|
4,311
|
4,243
|
4,205
|
(1)
|
3
|
Interest receivable
|
1,687
|
1,758
|
1,627
|
1,544
|
1,615
|
(4)
|
4
|
Goodwill
|
14,645
|
14,653
|
14,624
|
14,545
|
14,546
|
—
|
1
|
Other assets
|
19,514
|
17,613
|
17,086
|
17,177
|
17,131
|
11
|
14
|
Total assets
|
$
|
396,878
|
$
|
390,365
|
$
|
378,810
|
$
|
373,619
|
$
|
373,191
|
2
|
6
|
2020 Q1 vs.
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Liabilities:
|
Interest payable
|
$
|
359
|
$
|
439
|
$
|
370
|
$
|
437
|
$
|
382
|
(18)
|
%
|
(6)
|
%
|
Deposits:
|
Non-interest-bearing deposits
|
24,547
|
23,488
|
23,064
|
23,374
|
24,908
|
5
|
(1)
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
245,142
|
239,209
|
234,084
|
231,161
|
230,199
|
2
|
6
|
Total deposits
|
269,689
|
262,697
|
257,148
|
254,535
|
255,107
|
3
|
6
|
Securitized debt obligations
|
17,141
|
17,808
|
18,910
|
16,959
|
19,273
|
(4)
|
(11)
|
Other debt:
|
Federal funds purchased and securities loaned or sold under agreements to repurchase
|
399
|
314
|
464
|
359
|
335
|
27
|
19
|
Senior and subordinated notes
|
32,049
|
30,472
|
30,682
|
31,822
|
30,645
|
5
|
5
|
Other borrowings
|
6,092
|
7,103
|
93
|
93
|
105
|
(14)
|
**
|
Total other debt
|
38,540
|
37,889
|
31,239
|
32,274
|
31,085
|
2
|
24
|
Other liabilities
|
14,319
|
13,521
|
12,908
|
13,647
|
13,863
|
6
|
3
|
Total liabilities
|
340,048
|
332,354
|
320,575
|
317,852
|
319,710
|
2
|
6
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Preferred stock
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
—
|
Common stock
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
—
|
—
|
Additional paid-in capital, net
|
33,450
|
32,980
|
33,826
|
32,262
|
32,160
|
1
|
4
|
Retained earnings
|
36,552
|
40,340
|
39,476
|
38,386
|
37,030
|
(9)
|
(1)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
3,679
|
1,156
|
453
|
170
|
(660)
|
**
|
**
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
(16,858)
|
(16,472)
|
(15,527)
|
(15,058)
|
(15,056)
|
2
|
12
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
56,830
|
58,011
|
58,235
|
55,767
|
53,481
|
(2)
|
6
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
396,878
|
$
|
390,365
|
$
|
378,810
|
$
|
373,619
|
$
|
373,191
|
2
|
6
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
|
Table 5: Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4)
|
(1)
|
Total net revenue was reduced by $389 million in Q1 2020 for credit card finance charges and fees charged-off as uncollectible, and by $365 million in Q4 2019, $330 million in Q3 2019, $318 million in Q2 2019 and $376 million in Q1 2019 for the estimated uncollectible amount of credit card finance charges and fees and related losses.
|
(2)
|
Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities and earnings per share are computed independently for each period. Accordingly, the sum of each quarterly amount may not agree to the year-to-date total. We also provide adjusted diluted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures.
|
(3)
|
On March 2, 2020, we redeemed all outstanding shares of our fixed rate 6.00% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series B. The redemption increased our net loss available to common shareholders by $22 million in Q1 2020. On December 2, 2019, we redeemed all outstanding shares of our fixed rate 6.25% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series C and fixed rate 6.70% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series D. The redemption reduced our net income available to common shareholders by $31 million in Q4 2019.
|
(4)
|
Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.
|
(5)
|
Total net revenue margin is calculated based on total net revenue for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period.
|
(6)
|
Net interest margin is calculated based on annualized net interest income for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period.
|
(7)
|
Return on average tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax, for the period divided by average tangible assets for the period. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.
|
(8)
|
Return on average common equity is calculated based on net income (loss) available to common stockholders less income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average common equity. Our calculation of return on average common equity may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies.
|
(9)
|
Return on average tangible common equity ("ROTCE") is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on net income (loss) available to common stockholders less income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average tangible common equity ("TCE"). Our calculation of return on average TCE may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.
|
(10)
|
Efficiency ratio is calculated based on total non-interest expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures.
|
(11)
|
Operating efficiency ratio is calculated based on operating expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted operating efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures.
|
(12)
|
Net charge-off rate is calculated based on annualized net charge-offs for the period divided by average loans held for investment for the period.
|
(13)
|
Capital ratios as of the end of Q1 2020 are preliminary and therefore subject to change. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for information on the calculation of each of these ratios.
|
(14)
|
TCE ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by tangible assets. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.
|
(15)
|
Includes net Cybersecurity Incident expenses of $4 million in Q1 2020, $16 million in Q4 2019, and $22 million in Q3 2019, respectively.
|
(16)
|
Metrics for Q1 2020 include the impact of COVID-19 customer assistance programs where applicable.
|
**
|
Not meaningful.
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
|
Table 6: Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
|
2020 Q1
|
2019 Q4
|
2019 Q1
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield/Rate
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield/Rate
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield/Rate
|
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Loans, including loans held for sale
|
$
|
263,631
|
$
|
6,542
|
9.93
|
%
|
$
|
259,855
|
$
|
6,682
|
10.29
|
%
|
$
|
242,929
|
$
|
6,368
|
10.49
|
%
|
Investment securities
|
78,212
|
530
|
2.71
|
79,104
|
544
|
2.75
|
83,679
|
655
|
3.13
|
Cash equivalents and other
|
13,504
|
37
|
1.10
|
10,191
|
44
|
1.70
|
11,185
|
69
|
2.47
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
$
|
355,347
|
$
|
7,109
|
8.00
|
$
|
349,150
|
$
|
7,270
|
8.33
|
$
|
337,793
|
$
|
7,092
|
8.40
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
$
|
241,115
|
$
|
731
|
1.21
|
$
|
236,250
|
$
|
832
|
1.41
|
$
|
227,572
|
$
|
817
|
1.44
|
Securitized debt obligations
|
18,054
|
99
|
2.20
|
18,339
|
118
|
2.58
|
18,747
|
143
|
3.05
|
Senior and subordinated notes
|
31,342
|
239
|
3.04
|
30,597
|
236
|
3.08
|
30,836
|
314
|
4.07
|
Other borrowings and liabilities
|
3,779
|
15
|
1.62
|
3,789
|
18
|
1.95
|
4,684
|
27
|
2.34
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
$
|
294,290
|
$
|
1,084
|
1.47
|
$
|
288,975
|
$
|
1,204
|
1.67
|
$
|
281,839
|
$
|
1,301
|
1.85
|
Net interest income/spread
|
$
|
6,025
|
6.53
|
$
|
6,066
|
6.66
|
$
|
5,791
|
6.55
|
Impact of non-interest-bearing funding
|
0.25
|
0.29
|
0.31
|
Net interest margin
|
6.78
|
%
|
6.95
|
%
|
6.86
|
%
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
|
Table 7: Loan Information and Performance Statistics
|
2020 Q1 vs.
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Loans Held for Investment (Period-End)
|
Credit card:
|
Domestic credit card
|
$
|
109,549
|
$
|
118,606
|
$
|
104,664
|
$
|
102,959
|
$
|
101,052
|
(8)
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
International card businesses
|
8,248
|
9,630
|
9,017
|
9,182
|
8,784
|
(14)
|
(6)
|
Total credit card(1)
|
117,797
|
128,236
|
113,681
|
112,141
|
109,836
|
(8)
|
7
|
Consumer banking:
|
Auto
|
61,364
|
60,362
|
59,278
|
57,556
|
56,444
|
2
|
9
|
Retail banking
|
2,669
|
2,703
|
2,737
|
2,771
|
2,804
|
(1)
|
(5)
|
Total consumer banking
|
64,033
|
63,065
|
62,015
|
60,327
|
59,248
|
2
|
8
|
Commercial banking:
|
Commercial and multifamily real estate
|
32,373
|
30,245
|
30,009
|
29,861
|
28,984
|
7
|
12
|
Commercial and industrial
|
48,787
|
44,263
|
43,650
|
42,125
|
42,197
|
10
|
16
|
Total commercial lending
|
81,160
|
74,508
|
73,659
|
71,986
|
71,181
|
9
|
14
|
Small-ticket commercial real estate
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
6
|
8
|
**
|
**
|
Total commercial banking
|
81,160
|
74,508
|
73,659
|
71,992
|
71,189
|
9
|
14
|
Total loans held for investment
|
$
|
262,990
|
$
|
265,809
|
$
|
249,355
|
$
|
244,460
|
$
|
240,273
|
(1)
|
9
|
Loans Held for Investment (Average)
|
Credit card:
|
Domestic credit card
|
$
|
113,711
|
$
|
112,965
|
$
|
103,426
|
$
|
101,930
|
$
|
102,667
|
1
|
%
|
11
|
%
|
International card businesses
|
9,065
|
9,120
|
8,945
|
8,868
|
8,789
|
(1)
|
3
|
Total credit card(1)
|
122,776
|
122,085
|
112,371
|
110,798
|
111,456
|
1
|
10
|
Consumer banking:
|
Auto
|
61,005
|
59,884
|
58,517
|
57,070
|
56,234
|
2
|
8
|
Retail banking
|
2,666
|
2,712
|
2,752
|
2,788
|
2,831
|
(2)
|
(6)
|
Total consumer banking
|
63,671
|
62,596
|
61,269
|
59,858
|
59,065
|
2
|
8
|
Commercial banking:
|
Commercial and multifamily real estate
|
31,081
|
30,173
|
29,698
|
29,514
|
29,034
|
3
|
7
|
Commercial and industrial
|
45,361
|
44,016
|
42,807
|
42,476
|
42,132
|
3
|
8
|
Total commercial lending
|
76,442
|
74,189
|
72,505
|
71,990
|
71,166
|
3
|
7
|
Small-ticket commercial real estate
|
—
|
—
|
2
|
7
|
272
|
**
|
**
|
Total commercial banking
|
76,442
|
74,189
|
72,507
|
71,997
|
71,438
|
3
|
7
|
Total average loans held for investment
|
$
|
262,889
|
$
|
258,870
|
$
|
246,147
|
$
|
242,653
|
$
|
241,959
|
2
|
9
|
2020 Q1 vs.
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Net Charge-Off Rates
|
Credit card:
|
Domestic credit card
|
4.68
|
%
|
4.32
|
%
|
4.12
|
%
|
4.86
|
%
|
5.04
|
%
|
36
|
bps
|
(36)
|
bps
|
International card businesses
|
4.65
|
4.22
|
3.78
|
3.63
|
3.20
|
43
|
145
|
Total credit card
|
4.68
|
4.31
|
4.09
|
4.76
|
4.90
|
37
|
(22)
|
Consumer banking:
|
Auto
|
1.51
|
1.90
|
1.60
|
1.09
|
1.44
|
(39)
|
7
|
Retail banking
|
2.37
|
2.77
|
2.55
|
2.42
|
2.56
|
(40)
|
(19)
|
Total consumer banking
|
1.54
|
1.93
|
1.64
|
1.15
|
1.49
|
(39)
|
5
|
Commercial banking:
|
Commercial and multifamily real estate
|
—
|
—
|
0.02
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Commercial and industrial
|
0.96
|
0.60
|
0.55
|
0.15
|
0.13
|
36
|
83
|
Total commercial banking
|
0.57
|
0.35
|
0.33
|
0.09
|
0.08
|
22
|
49
|
Total net charge-offs
|
2.72
|
2.60
|
2.38
|
2.48
|
2.64
|
12
|
8
|
30+ Day Performing Delinquency Rates(14)
|
Credit card:
|
Domestic credit card
|
3.69
|
%
|
3.93
|
%
|
3.71
|
%
|
3.40
|
%
|
3.72
|
%
|
(24)
|
bps
|
(3)
|
bps
|
International card businesses
|
3.66
|
3.47
|
3.52
|
3.40
|
3.61
|
19
|
5
|
Total credit card
|
3.69
|
3.89
|
3.69
|
3.40
|
3.71
|
(20)
|
(2)
|
Consumer banking:
|
Auto
|
5.29
|
6.88
|
6.47
|
6.10
|
5.78
|
(159)
|
(49)
|
Retail banking
|
1.27
|
1.02
|
1.01
|
0.93
|
0.84
|
25
|
43
|
Total consumer banking
|
5.12
|
6.63
|
6.23
|
5.87
|
5.55
|
(151)
|
(43)
|
Nonperforming Loans and Nonperforming Assets Rates(2)(3)
|
Credit card:
|
International card businesses
|
0.29
|
%
|
0.26
|
%
|
0.25
|
%
|
0.25
|
%
|
0.26
|
%
|
3
|
bps
|
3
|
bps
|
Total credit card
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
—
|
—
|
Consumer banking:
|
Auto
|
0.62
|
0.81
|
0.73
|
0.64
|
0.57
|
(19)
|
5
|
Retail banking
|
0.88
|
0.87
|
0.91
|
1.02
|
1.10
|
1
|
(22)
|
Total consumer banking
|
0.63
|
0.81
|
0.74
|
0.66
|
0.59
|
(18)
|
4
|
Commercial banking:
|
Commercial and multifamily real estate
|
0.22
|
0.12
|
0.12
|
0.14
|
0.24
|
10
|
(2)
|
Commercial and industrial
|
0.87
|
0.93
|
0.95
|
0.74
|
0.71
|
(6)
|
16
|
Total commercial banking
|
0.61
|
0.60
|
0.61
|
0.50
|
0.53
|
1
|
8
|
Total nonperforming loans
|
0.35
|
0.37
|
0.37
|
0.32
|
0.31
|
(2)
|
4
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
0.37
|
0.39
|
0.40
|
0.34
|
0.33
|
(2)
|
4
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
|
Table 8: Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
|
Credit Card
|
Consumer Banking
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Domestic
|
International
|
Total
|
Auto
|
Retail
|
Total
|
Commercial
|
Total
|
Allowance for credit losses:
|
Balance as of December 31, 2019
|
$
|
4,997
|
$
|
398
|
$
|
5,395
|
$
|
984
|
$
|
54
|
$
|
1,038
|
$
|
775
|
$
|
7,208
|
Cumulative effects from adoption of the current expected credit loss ("CECL")
|
2,237
|
4
|
2,241
|
477
|
25
|
502
|
102
|
2,845
|
Finance charge and fee reserve reclassification(1)
|
439
|
23
|
462
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
462
|
Balance as of January 1, 2020
|
7,673
|
425
|
8,098
|
1,461
|
79
|
1,540
|
877
|
10,515
|
Charge-offs
|
(1,715)
|
(134)
|
(1,849)
|
(476)
|
(20)
|
(496)
|
(112)
|
(2,457)
|
Recoveries
|
384
|
29
|
413
|
246
|
4
|
250
|
3
|
666
|
Net charge-offs
|
(1,331)
|
(105)
|
(1,436)
|
(230)
|
(16)
|
(246)
|
(109)
|
(1,791)
|
Provision for credit losses
|
3,464
|
238
|
3,702
|
827
|
33
|
860
|
805
|
5,367
|
Allowance build for credit losses
|
2,133
|
133
|
2,266
|
597
|
17
|
614
|
696
|
3,576
|
Other changes(4)
|
—
|
(18)
|
(18)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(18)
|
Balance as of March 31, 2020
|
9,806
|
540
|
10,346
|
2,058
|
96
|
2,154
|
1,573
|
14,073
|
Reserve for unfunded lending commitments:
|
Balance as of December 31, 2019
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
5
|
5
|
130
|
135
|
Cumulative effects from adoption of the CECL standard
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(5)
|
(5)
|
42
|
37
|
Balance as of January 1, 2020
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
172
|
172
|
Provision for losses on unfunded lending commitments
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
51
|
51
|
Balance as of March 31, 2020
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
223
|
223
|
Combined allowance and reserve as of March 31, 2020
|
$
|
9,806
|
$
|
540
|
$
|
10,346
|
$
|
2,058
|
$
|
96
|
$
|
2,154
|
$
|
1,796
|
$
|
14,296
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
|
Table 9: Financial Summary—Business Segment Results
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Credit
|
Consumer
|
Commercial
|
Other(5)
|
Total
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
3,702
|
$
|
1,657
|
$
|
491
|
$
|
175
|
$
|
6,025
|
Non-interest income (loss)
|
911
|
126
|
238
|
(51)
|
1,224
|
Total net revenue
|
4,613
|
1,783
|
729
|
124
|
7,249
|
Provision for credit losses
|
3,702
|
860
|
856
|
5
|
5,423
|
Non-interest expense
|
2,208
|
991
|
412
|
118
|
3,729
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|
(1,297)
|
(68)
|
(539)
|
1
|
(1,903)
|
Income tax benefit
|
(306)
|
(16)
|
(128)
|
(113)
|
(563)
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
|
$
|
(991)
|
$
|
(52)
|
$
|
(411)
|
$
|
114
|
$
|
(1,340)
|
Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Credit
|
Consumer
|
Commercial
|
Other(5)
|
Total
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
3,794
|
$
|
1,662
|
$
|
494
|
$
|
116
|
$
|
6,066
|
Non-interest income (loss)
|
1,030
|
152
|
223
|
(44)
|
1,361
|
Total net revenue
|
4,824
|
1,814
|
717
|
72
|
7,427
|
Provision for credit losses
|
1,421
|
335
|
62
|
—
|
1,818
|
Non-interest expense
|
2,487
|
1,110
|
441
|
123
|
4,161
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|
916
|
369
|
214
|
(51)
|
1,448
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
212
|
86
|
50
|
(78)
|
270
|
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
|
$
|
704
|
$
|
283
|
$
|
164
|
$
|
27
|
$
|
1,178
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2019
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Credit
|
Consumer
|
Commercial
|
Other(5)
|
Total
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
3,590
|
$
|
1,679
|
$
|
489
|
$
|
33
|
$
|
5,791
|
Non-interest income (loss)
|
950
|
160
|
187
|
(5)
|
1,292
|
Total net revenue
|
4,540
|
1,839
|
676
|
28
|
7,083
|
Provision for credit losses
|
1,389
|
235
|
69
|
—
|
1,693
|
Non-interest expense
|
2,171
|
994
|
417
|
89
|
3,671
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|
980
|
610
|
190
|
(61)
|
1,719
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
229
|
142
|
44
|
(106)
|
309
|
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
|
$
|
751
|
$
|
468
|
$
|
146
|
$
|
45
|
$
|
1,410
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
|
Table 10: Financial & Statistical Summary—Credit Card Business
|
2020 Q1 vs.
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Credit Card
|
Earnings:
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
3,702
|
$
|
3,794
|
$
|
3,546
|
$
|
3,531
|
$
|
3,590
|
(2)
|
%
|
3
|
%
|
Non-interest income
|
911
|
1,030
|
870
|
1,038
|
950
|
(12)
|
(4)
|
Total net revenue
|
4,613
|
4,824
|
4,416
|
4,569
|
4,540
|
(4)
|
2
|
Provision for credit losses
|
3,702
|
1,421
|
1,087
|
1,095
|
1,389
|
161
|
167
|
Non-interest expense
|
2,208
|
2,487
|
2,360
|
2,253
|
2,171
|
(11)
|
2
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|
(1,297)
|
916
|
969
|
1,221
|
980
|
**
|
**
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
(306)
|
212
|
235
|
283
|
229
|
**
|
**
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
|
$
|
(991)
|
$
|
704
|
$
|
734
|
$
|
938
|
$
|
751
|
**
|
**
|
Selected performance metrics:
|
Period-end loans held for investment(1)
|
$
|
117,797
|
$
|
128,236
|
$
|
113,681
|
$
|
112,141
|
$
|
109,836
|
(8)
|
7
|
Average loans held for investment(1)
|
122,776
|
122,085
|
112,371
|
110,798
|
111,456
|
1
|
10
|
Average yield on loans held for investment(6)
|
14.46
|
%
|
15.02
|
%
|
15.55
|
%
|
15.66
|
%
|
15.77
|
%
|
(56)
|
bps
|
(131)
|
bps
|
Total net revenue margin(7)
|
15.03
|
15.80
|
15.72
|
16.50
|
16.29
|
(77)
|
(126)
|
Net charge-off rate
|
4.68
|
4.31
|
4.09
|
4.76
|
4.90
|
37
|
(22)
|
30+ day performing delinquency rate
|
3.69
|
3.89
|
3.69
|
3.40
|
3.71
|
(20)
|
(2)
|
30+ day delinquency rate
|
3.70
|
3.91
|
3.71
|
3.42
|
3.72
|
(21)
|
(2)
|
Nonperforming loan rate(2)
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
—
|
—
|
Purchase volume(8)
|
$
|
99,920
|
$
|
116,631
|
$
|
108,034
|
$
|
106,903
|
$
|
93,197
|
(14)
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
2020 Q1 vs.
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Domestic Card
|
Earnings:
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
3,381
|
$
|
3,473
|
$
|
3,299
|
$
|
3,220
|
$
|
3,273
|
(3)
|
%
|
3
|
%
|
Non-interest income
|
842
|
962
|
878
|
971
|
873
|
(12)
|
(4)
|
Total net revenue
|
4,223
|
4,435
|
4,177
|
4,191
|
4,146
|
(5)
|
2
|
Provision for credit losses
|
3,464
|
1,346
|
1,010
|
1,024
|
1,291
|
157
|
168
|
Non-interest expense
|
1,984
|
2,249
|
2,076
|
2,034
|
1,949
|
(12)
|
2
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|
(1,225)
|
840
|
1,091
|
1,133
|
906
|
**
|
**
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
(290)
|
196
|
254
|
264
|
211
|
**
|
**
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
|
$
|
(935)
|
$
|
644
|
$
|
837
|
$
|
869
|
$
|
695
|
**
|
**
|
Selected performance metrics:
|
Period-end loans held for investment(1)
|
$
|
109,549
|
$
|
118,606
|
$
|
104,664
|
$
|
102,959
|
$
|
101,052
|
(8)
|
8
|
Average loans held for investment(1)
|
113,711
|
112,965
|
103,426
|
101,930
|
102,667
|
1
|
11
|
Average yield on loans held for investment(6)
|
14.30
|
%
|
14.91
|
%
|
15.74
|
%
|
15.60
|
%
|
15.69
|
%
|
(61)
|
bps
|
(139)
|
bps
|
Total net revenue margin(7)
|
14.86
|
15.70
|
16.15
|
16.45
|
16.15
|
(84)
|
(129)
|
Net charge-off rate
|
4.68
|
4.32
|
4.12
|
4.86
|
5.04
|
36
|
(36)
|
30+ day performing delinquency rate
|
3.69
|
3.93
|
3.71
|
3.40
|
3.72
|
(24)
|
(3)
|
Purchase volume(8)
|
$
|
92,248
|
$
|
107,154
|
$
|
99,087
|
$
|
98,052
|
$
|
85,738
|
(14)
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
Refreshed FICO scores:(9)
|
Greater than 660
|
65
|
%
|
67
|
%
|
68
|
%
|
68
|
%
|
66
|
%
|
(2)
|
(1)
|
660 or below
|
35
|
33
|
32
|
32
|
34
|
2
|
1
|
Total
|
100
|
%
|
100
|
%
|
100
|
%
|
100
|
%
|
100
|
%
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
|
Table 11: Financial & Statistical Summary—Consumer Banking Business
|
2020 Q1 vs.
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Consumer Banking
|
Earnings:
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
1,657
|
$
|
1,662
|
$
|
1,682
|
$
|
1,709
|
$
|
1,679
|
—
|
(1)
|
%
|
Non-interest income
|
126
|
152
|
165
|
166
|
160
|
(17)
|
%
|
(21)
|
Total net revenue
|
1,783
|
1,814
|
1,847
|
1,875
|
1,839
|
(2)
|
(3)
|
Provision for credit losses
|
860
|
335
|
203
|
165
|
235
|
157
|
**
|
Non-interest expense
|
991
|
1,110
|
985
|
1,002
|
994
|
(11)
|
—
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|
(68)
|
369
|
659
|
708
|
610
|
**
|
**
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
(16)
|
86
|
154
|
165
|
142
|
**
|
**
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
|
$
|
(52)
|
$
|
283
|
$
|
505
|
$
|
543
|
$
|
468
|
**
|
**
|
Selected performance metrics:
|
Period-end loans held for investment
|
$
|
64,033
|
$
|
63,065
|
$
|
62,015
|
$
|
60,327
|
$
|
59,248
|
2
|
8
|
Average loans held for investment
|
63,671
|
62,596
|
61,269
|
59,858
|
59,065
|
2
|
8
|
Average yield on loans held for investment(6)
|
8.46
|
%
|
8.51
|
%
|
8.47
|
%
|
8.36
|
%
|
8.15
|
%
|
(5)
|
bps
|
31
|
bps
|
Auto loan originations
|
$
|
7,640
|
$
|
7,527
|
$
|
8,175
|
$
|
7,327
|
$
|
6,222
|
2
|
%
|
23
|
%
|
Period-end deposits
|
217,607
|
213,099
|
206,423
|
205,220
|
205,439
|
2
|
6
|
Average deposits
|
215,071
|
209,783
|
204,933
|
204,164
|
201,072
|
3
|
7
|
Average deposits interest rate
|
1.06
|
%
|
1.20
|
%
|
1.31
|
%
|
1.26
|
%
|
1.18
|
%
|
(14)
|
bps
|
(12)
|
bps
|
Net charge-off rate
|
1.54
|
1.93
|
1.64
|
1.15
|
1.49
|
(39)
|
5
|
30+ day performing delinquency rate
|
5.12
|
6.63
|
6.23
|
5.87
|
5.55
|
(151)
|
(43)
|
30+ day delinquency rate
|
5.65
|
7.34
|
6.86
|
6.41
|
6.02
|
(169)
|
(37)
|
Nonperforming loan rate(2)
|
0.63
|
0.81
|
0.74
|
0.66
|
0.59
|
(18)
|
4
|
Nonperforming asset rate(3)
|
0.71
|
0.91
|
0.83
|
0.75
|
0.68
|
(20)
|
3
|
Auto—At origination FICO scores:(10)
|
Greater than 660
|
47
|
%
|
48
|
%
|
48
|
%
|
49
|
%
|
49
|
%
|
(1)
|
%
|
(2)
|
%
|
621 - 660
|
20
|
20
|
20
|
19
|
19
|
—
|
1
|
620 or below
|
33
|
32
|
32
|
32
|
32
|
1
|
1
|
Total
|
100
|
%
|
100
|
%
|
100
|
%
|
100
|
%
|
100
|
%
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
|
Table 12: Financial & Statistical Summary—Commercial Banking Business
|
2020 Q1 vs.
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Commercial Banking
|
Earnings:
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
491
|
$
|
494
|
$
|
486
|
$
|
514
|
$
|
489
|
(1)
|
%
|
—
|
Non-interest income
|
238
|
223
|
221
|
200
|
187
|
7
|
27
|
%
|
Total net revenue(5)
|
729
|
717
|
707
|
714
|
676
|
2
|
8
|
Provision for credit losses
|
856
|
62
|
93
|
82
|
69
|
**
|
**
|
Non-interest expense
|
412
|
441
|
414
|
427
|
417
|
(7)
|
(1)
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|
(539)
|
214
|
200
|
205
|
190
|
**
|
**
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
(128)
|
50
|
46
|
48
|
44
|
**
|
**
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
|
$
|
(411)
|
$
|
164
|
$
|
154
|
$
|
157
|
$
|
146
|
**
|
**
|
Selected performance metrics:
|
Period-end loans held for investment
|
$
|
81,160
|
$
|
74,508
|
$
|
73,659
|
$
|
71,992
|
$
|
71,189
|
9
|
14
|
Average loans held for investment
|
76,442
|
74,189
|
72,507
|
71,997
|
71,438
|
3
|
7
|
Average yield on loans held for investment(5)(6)
|
3.88
|
%
|
4.22
|
%
|
4.45
|
%
|
4.75
|
%
|
4.62
|
%
|
(34)
|
bps
|
(74)
|
bps
|
Period-end deposits
|
$
|
32,822
|
$
|
32,134
|
$
|
30,923
|
$
|
30,761
|
$
|
31,248
|
2
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
Average deposits
|
32,238
|
32,034
|
30,693
|
31,364
|
30,816
|
1
|
5
|
Average deposits interest rate
|
0.89
|
%
|
1.10
|
%
|
1.25
|
%
|
1.28
|
%
|
1.11
|
%
|
(21)
|
bps
|
(22)
|
bps
|
Net charge-off rate
|
0.57
|
0.35
|
0.33
|
0.09
|
0.08
|
22
|
49
|
Nonperforming loan rate(2)
|
0.61
|
0.60
|
0.61
|
0.50
|
0.53
|
1
|
8
|
Nonperforming asset rate(3)
|
0.61
|
0.60
|
0.61
|
0.50
|
0.53
|
1
|
8
|
Risk category:(11)
|
Noncriticized
|
$
|
77,714
|
$
|
71,848
|
$
|
71,144
|
$
|
69,390
|
$
|
68,594
|
8
|
%
|
13
|
%
|
Criticized performing
|
2,952
|
2,181
|
2,035
|
2,211
|
2,094
|
35
|
41
|
Criticized nonperforming
|
494
|
448
|
449
|
360
|
378
|
10
|
31
|
PCI loans
|
—
|
31
|
31
|
31
|
123
|
**
|
**
|
Total commercial banking loans
|
$
|
81,160
|
$
|
74,508
|
$
|
73,659
|
$
|
71,992
|
$
|
71,189
|
9
|
14
|
Risk category as a percentage of period-end loans held for investment:(11)
|
Noncriticized
|
95.8
|
%
|
96.5
|
%
|
96.6
|
%
|
96.4
|
%
|
96.4
|
%
|
(70)
|
bps
|
(60)
|
bps
|
Criticized performing
|
3.6
|
2.9
|
2.8
|
3.1
|
2.9
|
70
|
70
|
Criticized nonperforming
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
—
|
10
|
PCI loans
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
0.2
|
**
|
**
|
Total commercial banking loans
|
100.0
|
%
|
100.0
|
%
|
100.0
|
%
|
100.0
|
%
|
100.0
|
%
|
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
|
Table 13: Financial & Statistical Summary—Other and Total
|
2020 Q1 vs.
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Other
|
Earnings:
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
175
|
$
|
116
|
$
|
23
|
$
|
(8)
|
$
|
33
|
51
|
%
|
**
|
Non-interest loss
|
(51)
|
(44)
|
(34)
|
(26)
|
(5)
|
16
|
**
|
Total net revenue (loss)(5)
|
124
|
72
|
(11)
|
(34)
|
28
|
72
|
**
|
Provision for credit losses
|
5
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
**
|
**
|
Non-interest expense(12)(13)
|
118
|
123
|
113
|
97
|
89
|
(4)
|
33
|
%
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|
1
|
(51)
|
(124)
|
(131)
|
(61)
|
**
|
**
|
Income tax benefit
|
(113)
|
(78)
|
(60)
|
(109)
|
(106)
|
45
|
7
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
|
$
|
114
|
$
|
27
|
$
|
(64)
|
$
|
(22)
|
$
|
45
|
**
|
153
|
Selected performance metrics:
|
Period-end deposits
|
$
|
19,260
|
$
|
17,464
|
$
|
19,802
|
$
|
18,554
|
$
|
18,420
|
10
|
5
|
Average deposits
|
17,344
|
18,223
|
19,456
|
18,106
|
19,522
|
(5)
|
(11)
|
Total
|
Earnings:
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
6,025
|
$
|
6,066
|
$
|
5,737
|
$
|
5,746
|
$
|
5,791
|
(1)
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
Non-interest income
|
1,224
|
1,361
|
1,222
|
1,378
|
1,292
|
(10)
|
(5)
|
Total net revenue
|
7,249
|
7,427
|
6,959
|
7,124
|
7,083
|
(2)
|
2
|
Provision for credit losses
|
5,423
|
1,818
|
1,383
|
1,342
|
1,693
|
198
|
220
|
Non-interest expense
|
3,729
|
4,161
|
3,872
|
3,779
|
3,671
|
(10)
|
2
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|
(1,903)
|
1,448
|
1,704
|
2,003
|
1,719
|
**
|
**
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
(563)
|
270
|
375
|
387
|
309
|
**
|
**
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
|
$
|
(1,340)
|
$
|
1,178
|
$
|
1,329
|
$
|
1,616
|
$
|
1,410
|
**
|
**
|
Selected performance metrics: