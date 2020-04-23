Capital One Reports First Quarter 2020 Net Loss of $1.3 billion, or $3.10 per share

MCLEAN, Va., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) today announced net loss for the first quarter of 2020 of $1.3 billion, or $3.10 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $1.2 billion, or $2.25 per diluted common share in the fourth quarter of 2019, and with net income of $1.4 billion, or $2.86 per diluted common share in the first quarter of 2019. Excluding adjusting items, net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $3.02 per diluted common share(1).

"In the first quarter, Capital One rapidly mobilized to respond to COVID-19 and the disruption it is causing, with a focus on our associates, our customers, and our communities," said Richard D. Fairbank, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are well positioned to navigate and manage through these uncertain times, and to emerge with strength on the other side."

Adjusting items in the first quarter of 2020, which are excluded from diluted earnings per share (EPS), efficiency ratio and operating efficiency ratio metrics (see Table 15 in our Financial Supplement for additional information):



Pre-Tax Diluted EPS (Dollars in millions, except per share data) Impact Impact Legal reserve build $ 45

$ 0.07

Cybersecurity Incident expenses, net of insurance 4

0.01



All comparisons below are for the first quarter of 2020 compared with the fourth quarter of 2019 unless otherwise noted.

First Quarter 2020 Income Statement Summary:

Total net revenue decreased 2 percent to $7.2 billion .

. Total non-interest expense decreased 10 percent to $3.7 billion :

: 31 percent decrease in marketing.



6 percent decrease in operating expenses.

Pre-provision earnings increased 8 percent to $3.5 billion (2) .

. Provision for credit losses increased 198 percent to $5.4 billion :

: Net charge-offs of $1.8 billion .

.

$3.6 billion reserve build.

reserve build. Net interest margin of 6.78 percent, decreased 17 basis points.

Efficiency ratio of 51.44 percent.

Efficiency ratio excluding adjusting items of 50.77 percent (1) .

. Operating efficiency ratio of 44.67 percent.

Operating efficiency ratio excluding adjusting items of 43.99 percent(1).

First Quarter 2020 Balance Sheet Summary:

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio under Basel III Standardized Approach of 12.0 percent at March 31, 2020 .

. Period-end loans held for investment in the quarter decreased $2.8 billion , or 1 percent, to $263.0 billion .

, or 1 percent, to . Credit Card period-end loans decreased $10.4 billion , or 8 percent, to $117.8 billion .

, or 8 percent, to .

Domestic Card period-end loans decreased $9.1 billion , or 8 percent, to $109.5 billion .

, or 8 percent, to .

Consumer Banking period-end loans increased $968 million , or 2 percent, to $64.0 billion .

, or 2 percent, to .

Auto period-end loans increased $1.0 billion , or 2 percent, to $61.4 billion .

, or 2 percent, to .

Commercial Banking period-end loans increased $6.7 billion , or 9 percent, to $81.2 billion .

, or 9 percent, to . Average loans held for investment in the quarter increased $4.0 billion , or 2 percent, to $262.9 billion .

, or 2 percent, to . Credit Card average loans increased $691 million , or 1 percent, to $122.8 billion .

, or 1 percent, to .

Domestic Card average loans increased $746 million , or 1 percent, to $113.7 billion .

, or 1 percent, to .

Consumer Banking average loans increased $1.1 billion , or 2 percent, to $63.7 billion .

, or 2 percent, to .

Auto average loans increased $1.1 billion , or 2 percent, to $61.0 billion .

, or 2 percent, to .

Commercial Banking average loans increased $2.3 billion , or 3 percent, to $76.4 billion .

, or 3 percent, to . Period-end total deposits increased $7.0 billion , or 3 percent, to $269.7 billion , while average deposits increased $4.6 billion , or 2 percent, to $264.7 billion .

, or 3 percent, to , while average deposits increased , or 2 percent, to . Interest-bearing deposits rate paid decreased 20 basis points to 1.21 percent.

(1) Amounts excluding adjusting items are non-GAAP measures that we believe help investors and users of our financial information understand the effect of adjusting items on our selected reported results and provide alternate measurements of our performance, both in the current period and across periods. See Table 15 in Exhibit 99.2 for a reconciliation of our selected reported results to these non-GAAP measures. (2) Pre-provision earnings is calculated based on the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, less non-interest expense for the period.

Earnings Conference Call Webcast Information

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Capital One cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information due to a number of factors, including those listed from time to time in reports that Capital One files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

About Capital One

Capital One Financial Corporation (www.capitalone.com) is a financial holding company whose subsidiaries, which include Capital One, N.A., and Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., had $269.7 billion in deposits and $396.9 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2020. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COF" and is included in the S&P 100 index.

Capital One Financial Corporation Consolidated Results Page

Table 1: Financial Summary—Consolidated 1

Table 2: Selected Metrics—Consolidated 4

Table 3: Consolidated Statements of Income 5

Table 4: Consolidated Balance Sheets 7

Table 5: Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4) 9

Table 6: Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin 10

Table 7: Loan Information and Performance Statistics 11

Table 8: Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity 13 Business Segment Results



Table 9: Financial Summary—Business Segment Results 14

Table 10: Financial & Statistical Summary—Credit Card Business 15

Table 11: Financial & Statistical Summary—Consumer Banking Business 17

Table 12: Financial & Statistical Summary—Commercial Banking Business 18

Table 13: Financial & Statistical Summary—Other and Total 19 Other



Table 14: Notes to Loan, Allowance and Business Segment Disclosures (Tables 7—13) 20

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 1: Financial Summary—Consolidated

























2020 Q1 vs. (Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1 Income Statement



























Net interest income

$ 6,025



$ 6,066



$ 5,737



$ 5,746



$ 5,791



(1) %

4 % Non-interest income

1,224



1,361



1,222



1,378



1,292



(10)



(5)

Total net revenue(1)

7,249



7,427



6,959



7,124



7,083



(2)



2

Provision for credit losses

5,423



1,818



1,383



1,342



1,693



198



220

Non-interest expense:



























Marketing

491



710



501



546



517



(31)



(5)

Operating expense

3,238



3,451



3,371



3,233



3,154



(6)



3

Total non-interest expense

3,729



4,161



3,872



3,779



3,671



(10)



2

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

(1,903)



1,448



1,704



2,003



1,719



**



**

Income tax provision (benefit)

(563)



270



375



387



309



**



**

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

(1,340)



1,178



1,329



1,616



1,410



**



**

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

—



(2)



4



9



2



**



**

Net income (loss)

(1,340)



1,176



1,333



1,625



1,412



**



**

Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)

(3)



(7)



(10)



(12)



(12)



(57)



(75)

Preferred stock dividends

(55)



(97)



(53)



(80)



(52)



(43)



6

Issuance cost for redeemed preferred stock(3)

(22)



(31)



—



—



—



(29)



**

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$ (1,420)



$ 1,041



$ 1,270



$ 1,533



$ 1,348



**



**

Common Share Statistics



























Basic earnings per common share:(2)



























Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ (3.10)



$ 2.26



$ 2.70



$ 3.24



$ 2.87



**



**

Income from discontinued operations

—



—



0.01



0.02



—



**



**

Net income (loss) per basic common share

$ (3.10)



$ 2.26



$ 2.71



$ 3.26



$ 2.87



**



**

Diluted earnings per common share:(2)



























Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ (3.10)



$ 2.25



$ 2.68



$ 3.22



$ 2.86



**



**

Income from discontinued operations

—



—



0.01



0.02



—



**



**

Net income (loss) per diluted common share

$ (3.10)



$ 2.25



$ 2.69



$ 3.24



$ 2.86



**



**

Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):



























Basic

457.6



460.9



469.5



470.8



469.4



(1) %

(3) % Diluted

457.6



463.4



471.8



473.0



471.6



(1)



(3)

Common shares outstanding (period-end, in millions)

455.3



456.6



465.7



470.3



469.6



—



(3)

Dividends declared and paid per common share

$ 0.40



$ 0.40



$ 0.40



$ 0.40



$ 0.40



—



—

Tangible book value per common share (period-end)(4)

80.68



83.72



80.46



77.65



72.86



(4)



11



























2020 Q1 vs. (Dollars in millions)

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1 Balance Sheet (Period-End)



























Loans held for investment

$ 262,990



$ 265,809



$ 249,355



$ 244,460



$ 240,273



(1) %

9 % Interest-earning assets

364,472



355,202



344,643



339,160



340,071



3



7

Total assets

396,878



390,365



378,810



373,619



373,191



2



6

Interest-bearing deposits

245,142



239,209



234,084



231,161



230,199



2



6

Total deposits

269,689



262,697



257,148



254,535



255,107



3



6

Borrowings

55,681



55,697



50,149



49,233



50,358



—



11

Common equity

51,620



53,157



52,412



51,406



49,120



(3)



5

Total stockholders' equity

56,830



58,011



58,235



55,767



53,481



(2)



6

Balance Sheet (Average Balances)



























Loans held for investment

$ 262,889



$ 258,870



$ 246,147



$ 242,653



$ 241,959



2 %

9 % Interest-earning assets

355,347



349,150



340,949



338,026



337,793



2



5

Total assets

390,380



383,162



374,905



371,095



370,394



2



5

Interest-bearing deposits

241,115



236,250



232,063



230,452



227,572



2



6

Total deposits

264,653



260,040



255,082



253,634



251,410



2



5

Borrowings

51,795



51,442



49,413



49,982



53,055



1



(2)

Common equity

53,186



52,641



52,566



50,209



48,359



1



10

Total stockholders' equity

58,568



58,148



57,245



54,570



52,720



1



11



CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 2: Selected Metrics—Consolidated

























2020 Q1 vs. (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1 Performance Metrics



























Net interest income growth (period over period)

(1) %

6 %

—



(1) %

—



**



**

Non-interest income growth (period over period)

(10)



11



(11) %

7



8 %

**



**

Total net revenue growth (period over period)

(2)



7



(2)



1



1



**



**

Total net revenue margin(5)

8.16



8.51



8.16



8.43



8.39



(35) bps

(23) bps Net interest margin(6)

6.78



6.95



6.73



6.80



6.86



(17)



(8)

Return on average assets

(1.37)



1.23



1.42



1.74



1.52



**



**

Return on average tangible assets(7)

(1.43)



1.28



1.48



1.82



1.59



**



**

Return on average common equity(8)

(10.68)



7.93



9.63



12.14



11.13



**



**

Return on average tangible common equity(9)

(14.85)



11.07



13.45



17.26



16.11



**



**

Non-interest expense as a percentage of average loans held for investment

5.67



6.43



6.29



6.23



6.07



(76)



(40)

Efficiency ratio(10)

51.44



56.03



55.64



53.05



51.83



(459)



(39)

Operating efficiency ratio(11)

44.67



46.47



48.44



45.38



44.53



(180)



14

Effective income tax rate for continuing operations

29.6



18.6



22.0



19.3



18.0



59 %

64 % Employees (period-end, in thousands)

52.1



51.9



52.1



50.7



48.8



—



7

Credit Quality Metrics



























Allowance for credit losses

$ 14,073



$ 7,208



$ 7,037



$ 7,133



$ 7,313



95 %

92 % Allowance coverage ratio

5.35 %

2.71 %

2.82 %

2.92 %

3.04 %

264 bps

231 bps Net charge-offs

$ 1,791



$ 1,683



$ 1,462



$ 1,508



$ 1,599



6 %

12 % Net charge-off rate(12)

2.72 %

2.60 %

2.38 %

2.48 %

2.64 %

12 bps

8 bps 30+ day performing delinquency rate(16)

2.95



3.51



3.28



3.15



3.23



(56)



(28)

30+ day delinquency rate(16)

3.16



3.74



3.51



3.35



3.40



(58)



(24)

Capital Ratios(13)



























Common equity Tier 1 capital

12.0 %

12.2 %

12.5 %

12.3 %

11.9 %

(20) bps

10 bps Tier 1 capital

13.7



13.7



14.4



13.8



13.4



—



30

Total capital

16.1



16.1



16.8



16.2



15.8



—



30

Tier 1 leverage

11.0



11.7



11.9



11.4



11.0



(70)



—

Tangible common equity ("TCE")(14)

9.6



10.2



10.3



10.2



9.6



(60)



—







CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 3: Consolidated Statements of Income

























2020 Q1 vs.



2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019 (Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1 Interest income:



























Loans, including loans held for sale

$ 6,542



$ 6,682



$ 6,429



$ 6,383



$ 6,368



(2) %

3 % Investment securities

530



544



583



629



655



(3)



(19)

Other

37



44



63



64



69



(16)



(46)

Total interest income

7,109



7,270



7,075



7,076



7,092



(2)



—

Interest expense:



























Deposits

731



832



901



870



817



(12)



(11)

Securitized debt obligations

99



118



123



139



143



(16)



(31)

Senior and subordinated notes

239



236



299



310



314



1



(24)

Other borrowings

15



18



15



11



27



(17)



(44)

Total interest expense

1,084



1,204



1,338



1,330



1,301



(10)



(17)

Net interest income

6,025



6,066



5,737



5,746



5,791



(1)



4

Provision for credit losses

5,423



1,818



1,383



1,342



1,693



198



220

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

602



4,248



4,354



4,404



4,098



(86)



(85)

Non-interest income:



























Interchange fees, net

752



811



790



820



758



(7)



(1)

Service charges and other customer-related fees

327



342



283



352



353



(4)



(7)

Net securities gains (losses)

—



(18)



5



15



24



**



**

Other

145



226



144



191



157



(36)



(8)

Total non-interest income

1,224



1,361



1,222



1,378



1,292



(10)



(5)

Non-interest expense:



























Salaries and associate benefits

1,627



1,652



1,605



1,558



1,573



(2)



3

Occupancy and equipment

517



565



519



521



493



(8)



5

Marketing

491



710



501



546



517



(31)



(5)

Professional services

287



318



314



314



291



(10)



(1)

Communications and data processing

302



346



312



329



303



(13)



—

Amortization of intangibles

22



28



25



29



30



(21)



(27)

Other(15)

483



542



596



482



464



(11)



4

Total non-interest expense

3,729



4,161



3,872



3,779



3,671



(10)



2

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

(1,903)



1,448



1,704



2,003



1,719



**



**

Income tax provision (benefit)

(563)



270



375



387



309



**



**

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

(1,340)



1,178



1,329



1,616



1,410



**



**

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

—



(2)



4



9



2



**



**

Net income (loss)

(1,340)



1,176



1,333



1,625



1,412



**



**

Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)

(3)



(7)



(10)



(12)



(12)



(57)



(75)

Preferred stock dividends

(55)



(97)



(53)



(80)



(52)



(43)



6

Issuance cost for redeemed preferred stock(3)

(22)



(31)



—



—



—



(29)



**

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$ (1,420)



$ 1,041



$ 1,270



$ 1,533



$ 1,348



**



**





















































































2020 Q1 vs.



2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019 (Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1 Basic earnings per common share:(2)



























Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ (3.10)



$ 2.26



$ 2.70



$ 3.24



$ 2.87



**



**

Income from discontinued operations

—



—



0.01



0.02



—



**



**

Net income (loss) per basic common share

$ (3.10)



$ 2.26



$ 2.71



$ 3.26



$ 2.87



**



**

Diluted earnings per common share:(2)



























Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ (3.10)



$ 2.25



$ 2.68



$ 3.22



$ 2.86



**



**

Income from discontinued operations

—



—



0.01



0.02



—



**



**

Net income (loss) per diluted common share

$ (3.10)



$ 2.25



$ 2.69



$ 3.24



$ 2.86



**



**

Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):



























Basic common shares

457.6



460.9



469.5



470.8



469.4



(1) %

(3) % Diluted common shares

457.6



463.4



471.8



473.0



471.6



(1)



(3)



CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 4: Consolidated Balance Sheets

























2020 Q1 vs.



2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019 (Dollars in millions)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1 Assets:



























Cash and cash equivalents:



























Cash and due from banks

$ 4,545



$ 4,129



$ 4,452



$ 5,184



$ 4,572



10 %

(1) % Interest-bearing deposits and other short-term investments

20,391



9,278



12,668



9,927



12,897



120



58

Total cash and cash equivalents

24,936



13,407



17,120



15,111



17,469



86



43

Restricted cash for securitization investors

364



342



417



710



1,969



6



(82)

Investment securities:



























Securities available for sale

81,423



79,213



46,168



45,658



45,888



3



77

Securities held to maturity

—



—



33,894



35,475



36,503



—



(100)

Total investment securities

81,423



79,213



80,062



81,133



82,391



3



(1)

Loans held for investment:



























Unsecuritized loans held for investment

231,318



231,992



215,892



211,556



208,591



—



11

Loans held in consolidated trusts

31,672



33,817



33,463



32,904



31,682



(6)



—

Total loans held for investment

262,990



265,809



249,355



244,460



240,273



(1)



9

Allowance for credit losses

(14,073)



(7,208)



(7,037)



(7,133)



(7,313)



95



92

Net loans held for investment

248,917



258,601



242,318



237,327



232,960



(4)



7

Loans held for sale

1,056



400



1,245



1,829



905



164



17

Premises and equipment, net

4,336



4,378



4,311



4,243



4,205



(1)



3

Interest receivable

1,687



1,758



1,627



1,544



1,615



(4)



4

Goodwill

14,645



14,653



14,624



14,545



14,546



—



1

Other assets

19,514



17,613



17,086



17,177



17,131



11



14

Total assets

$ 396,878



$ 390,365



$ 378,810



$ 373,619



$ 373,191



2



6























































2020 Q1 vs.



2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019 (Dollars in millions)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1 Liabilities:



























Interest payable

$ 359



$ 439



$ 370



$ 437



$ 382



(18) %

(6) % Deposits:



























Non-interest-bearing deposits

24,547



23,488



23,064



23,374



24,908



5



(1)

Interest-bearing deposits

245,142



239,209



234,084



231,161



230,199



2



6

Total deposits

269,689



262,697



257,148



254,535



255,107



3



6

Securitized debt obligations

17,141



17,808



18,910



16,959



19,273



(4)



(11)

Other debt:



























Federal funds purchased and securities loaned or sold under agreements to repurchase

399



314



464



359



335



27



19

Senior and subordinated notes

32,049



30,472



30,682



31,822



30,645



5



5

Other borrowings

6,092



7,103



93



93



105



(14)



**

Total other debt

38,540



37,889



31,239



32,274



31,085



2



24

Other liabilities

14,319



13,521



12,908



13,647



13,863



6



3

Total liabilities

340,048



332,354



320,575



317,852



319,710



2



6































Stockholders' equity:



























Preferred stock

0



0



0



0



0



—



—

Common stock

7



7



7



7



7



—



—

Additional paid-in capital, net

33,450



32,980



33,826



32,262



32,160



1



4

Retained earnings

36,552



40,340



39,476



38,386



37,030



(9)



(1)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

3,679



1,156



453



170



(660)



**



**

Treasury stock, at cost

(16,858)



(16,472)



(15,527)



(15,058)



(15,056)



2



12

Total stockholders' equity

56,830



58,011



58,235



55,767



53,481



(2)



6

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 396,878



$ 390,365



$ 378,810



$ 373,619



$ 373,191



2



6



CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 5: Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4)

(1) Total net revenue was reduced by $389 million in Q1 2020 for credit card finance charges and fees charged-off as uncollectible, and by $365 million in Q4 2019, $330 million in Q3 2019, $318 million in Q2 2019 and $376 million in Q1 2019 for the estimated uncollectible amount of credit card finance charges and fees and related losses. (2) Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities and earnings per share are computed independently for each period. Accordingly, the sum of each quarterly amount may not agree to the year-to-date total. We also provide adjusted diluted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures. (3) On March 2, 2020, we redeemed all outstanding shares of our fixed rate 6.00% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series B. The redemption increased our net loss available to common shareholders by $22 million in Q1 2020. On December 2, 2019, we redeemed all outstanding shares of our fixed rate 6.25% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series C and fixed rate 6.70% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series D. The redemption reduced our net income available to common shareholders by $31 million in Q4 2019. (4) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. (5) Total net revenue margin is calculated based on total net revenue for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period. (6) Net interest margin is calculated based on annualized net interest income for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period. (7) Return on average tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax, for the period divided by average tangible assets for the period. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. (8) Return on average common equity is calculated based on net income (loss) available to common stockholders less income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average common equity. Our calculation of return on average common equity may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. (9) Return on average tangible common equity ("ROTCE") is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on net income (loss) available to common stockholders less income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average tangible common equity ("TCE"). Our calculation of return on average TCE may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. (10) Efficiency ratio is calculated based on total non-interest expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures. (11) Operating efficiency ratio is calculated based on operating expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted operating efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures. (12) Net charge-off rate is calculated based on annualized net charge-offs for the period divided by average loans held for investment for the period. (13) Capital ratios as of the end of Q1 2020 are preliminary and therefore subject to change. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for information on the calculation of each of these ratios. (14) TCE ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by tangible assets. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. (15) Includes net Cybersecurity Incident expenses of $4 million in Q1 2020, $16 million in Q4 2019, and $22 million in Q3 2019, respectively. (16) Metrics for Q1 2020 include the impact of COVID-19 customer assistance programs where applicable. ** Not meaningful.

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 6: Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin





2020 Q1

2019 Q4

2019 Q1



Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/Rate (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

















Interest-earning assets:



































Loans, including loans held for sale

$ 263,631



$ 6,542



9.93 %

$ 259,855



$ 6,682



10.29 %

$ 242,929



$ 6,368



10.49 % Investment securities

78,212



530



2.71



79,104



544



2.75



83,679



655



3.13

Cash equivalents and other

13,504



37



1.10



10,191



44



1.70



11,185



69



2.47

Total interest-earning assets

$ 355,347



$ 7,109



8.00



$ 349,150



$ 7,270



8.33



$ 337,793



$ 7,092



8.40

Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Interest-bearing deposits

$ 241,115



$ 731



1.21



$ 236,250



$ 832



1.41



$ 227,572



$ 817



1.44

Securitized debt obligations

18,054



99



2.20



18,339



118



2.58



18,747



143



3.05

Senior and subordinated notes

31,342



239



3.04



30,597



236



3.08



30,836



314



4.07

Other borrowings and liabilities

3,779



15



1.62



3,789



18



1.95



4,684



27



2.34

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 294,290



$ 1,084



1.47



$ 288,975



$ 1,204



1.67



$ 281,839



$ 1,301



1.85

Net interest income/spread





$ 6,025



6.53







$ 6,066



6.66







$ 5,791



6.55

Impact of non-interest-bearing funding









0.25











0.29











0.31

Net interest margin









6.78 %









6.95 %









6.86 %

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 7: Loan Information and Performance Statistics

























2020 Q1 vs.



2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019 (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1 Loans Held for Investment (Period-End)



























Credit card:



























Domestic credit card

$ 109,549



$ 118,606



$ 104,664



$ 102,959



$ 101,052



(8) %

8 % International card businesses

8,248



9,630



9,017



9,182



8,784



(14)



(6)

Total credit card(1)

117,797



128,236



113,681



112,141



109,836



(8)



7

Consumer banking:



























Auto

61,364



60,362



59,278



57,556



56,444



2



9

Retail banking

2,669



2,703



2,737



2,771



2,804



(1)



(5)

Total consumer banking

64,033



63,065



62,015



60,327



59,248



2



8

Commercial banking:



























Commercial and multifamily real estate

32,373



30,245



30,009



29,861



28,984



7



12

Commercial and industrial

48,787



44,263



43,650



42,125



42,197



10



16

Total commercial lending

81,160



74,508



73,659



71,986



71,181



9



14

Small-ticket commercial real estate

—



—



—



6



8



**



**

Total commercial banking

81,160



74,508



73,659



71,992



71,189



9



14

Total loans held for investment

$ 262,990



$ 265,809



$ 249,355



$ 244,460



$ 240,273



(1)



9

Loans Held for Investment (Average)



























Credit card:



























Domestic credit card

$ 113,711



$ 112,965



$ 103,426



$ 101,930



$ 102,667



1 %

11 % International card businesses

9,065



9,120



8,945



8,868



8,789



(1)



3

Total credit card(1)

122,776



122,085



112,371



110,798



111,456



1



10

Consumer banking:



























Auto

61,005



59,884



58,517



57,070



56,234



2



8

Retail banking

2,666



2,712



2,752



2,788



2,831



(2)



(6)

Total consumer banking

63,671



62,596



61,269



59,858



59,065



2



8

Commercial banking:



























Commercial and multifamily real estate

31,081



30,173



29,698



29,514



29,034



3



7

Commercial and industrial

45,361



44,016



42,807



42,476



42,132



3



8

Total commercial lending

76,442



74,189



72,505



71,990



71,166



3



7

Small-ticket commercial real estate

—



—



2



7



272



**



**

Total commercial banking

76,442



74,189



72,507



71,997



71,438



3



7

Total average loans held for investment

$ 262,889



$ 258,870



$ 246,147



$ 242,653



$ 241,959



2



9





































2020 Q1 vs.



2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019



Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1 Net Charge-Off Rates





































Credit card:





































Domestic credit card



4.68 %



4.32 %



4.12 %



4.86 %



5.04 %

36 bps

(36) bps International card businesses



4.65





4.22





3.78





3.63





3.20



43



145

Total credit card



4.68





4.31





4.09





4.76





4.90



37



(22)

Consumer banking:





































Auto



1.51





1.90





1.60





1.09





1.44



(39)



7

Retail banking



2.37





2.77





2.55





2.42





2.56



(40)



(19)

Total consumer banking



1.54





1.93





1.64





1.15





1.49



(39)



5

Commercial banking:





































Commercial and multifamily real estate



—





—





0.02





—





—



—



—

Commercial and industrial



0.96





0.60





0.55





0.15





0.13



36



83

Total commercial banking



0.57





0.35





0.33





0.09





0.08



22



49

Total net charge-offs



2.72





2.60





2.38





2.48





2.64



12



8

30+ Day Performing Delinquency Rates(14)





































Credit card:





































Domestic credit card



3.69 %



3.93 %



3.71 %



3.40 %



3.72 %

(24) bps

(3) bps International card businesses



3.66





3.47





3.52





3.40





3.61



19



5

Total credit card



3.69





3.89





3.69





3.40





3.71



(20)



(2)

Consumer banking:





































Auto



5.29





6.88





6.47





6.10





5.78



(159)



(49)

Retail banking



1.27





1.02





1.01





0.93





0.84



25



43

Total consumer banking



5.12





6.63





6.23





5.87





5.55



(151)



(43)

Nonperforming Loans and Nonperforming Assets Rates(2)(3)





































Credit card:





































International card businesses



0.29 %



0.26 %



0.25 %



0.25 %



0.26 %

3 bps

3 bps Total credit card



0.02





0.02





0.02





0.02





0.02



—



—

Consumer banking:





































Auto



0.62





0.81





0.73





0.64





0.57



(19)



5

Retail banking



0.88





0.87





0.91





1.02





1.10



1



(22)

Total consumer banking



0.63





0.81





0.74





0.66





0.59



(18)



4

Commercial banking:





































Commercial and multifamily real estate



0.22





0.12





0.12





0.14





0.24



10



(2)

Commercial and industrial



0.87





0.93





0.95





0.74





0.71



(6)



16

Total commercial banking



0.61





0.60





0.61





0.50





0.53



1



8

Total nonperforming loans



0.35





0.37





0.37





0.32





0.31



(2)



4

Total nonperforming assets



0.37





0.39





0.40





0.34





0.33



(2)



4







CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 8: Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity





Three Months Ended March 31, 2020



Credit Card

Consumer Banking







(Dollars in millions)

Domestic

Card

International

Card

Businesses

Total

Credit Card

Auto

Retail

Banking

Total

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking

Total Allowance for credit losses:































Balance as of December 31, 2019

$ 4,997



$ 398



$ 5,395



$ 984



$ 54



$ 1,038



$ 775



$ 7,208

Cumulative effects from adoption of the current expected credit loss ("CECL")

standard

2,237



4



2,241



477



25



502



102



2,845

Finance charge and fee reserve reclassification(1)

439



23



462



—



—



—



—



462

Balance as of January 1, 2020

7,673



425



8,098



1,461



79



1,540



877



10,515

Charge-offs

(1,715)



(134)



(1,849)



(476)



(20)



(496)



(112)



(2,457)

Recoveries

384



29



413



246



4



250



3



666

Net charge-offs

(1,331)



(105)



(1,436)



(230)



(16)



(246)



(109)



(1,791)

Provision for credit losses

3,464



238



3,702



827



33



860



805



5,367

Allowance build for credit losses

2,133



133



2,266



597



17



614



696



3,576

Other changes(4)

—



(18)



(18)



—



—



—



—



(18)

Balance as of March 31, 2020

9,806



540



10,346



2,058



96



2,154



1,573



14,073

Reserve for unfunded lending commitments:































Balance as of December 31, 2019

—



—



—



—



5



5



130



135

Cumulative effects from adoption of the CECL standard

—



—



—



—



(5)



(5)



42



37

Balance as of January 1, 2020

—



—



—



—



—



—



172



172

Provision for losses on unfunded lending commitments

—



—



—



—



—



—



51



51

Balance as of March 31, 2020

—



—



—



—



—



—



223



223

Combined allowance and reserve as of March 31, 2020

$ 9,806



$ 540



$ 10,346



$ 2,058



$ 96



$ 2,154



$ 1,796



$ 14,296



CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 9: Financial Summary—Business Segment Results





Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 (Dollars in millions)

Credit

Card

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking(5)

Other(5)

Total Net interest income

$ 3,702



$ 1,657



$ 491



$ 175



$ 6,025

Non-interest income (loss)

911



126



238



(51)



1,224

Total net revenue

4,613



1,783



729



124



7,249

Provision for credit losses

3,702



860



856



5



5,423

Non-interest expense

2,208



991



412



118



3,729

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

(1,297)



(68)



(539)



1



(1,903)

Income tax benefit

(306)



(16)



(128)



(113)



(563)

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ (991)



$ (52)



$ (411)



$ 114



$ (1,340)



























Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 (Dollars in millions)

Credit

Card

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking(5)

Other(5)

Total Net interest income

$ 3,794



$ 1,662



$ 494



$ 116



$ 6,066

Non-interest income (loss)

1,030



152



223



(44)



1,361

Total net revenue

4,824



1,814



717



72



7,427

Provision for credit losses

1,421



335



62



—



1,818

Non-interest expense

2,487



1,110



441



123



4,161

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

916



369



214



(51)



1,448

Income tax provision (benefit)

212



86



50



(78)



270

Income from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 704



$ 283



$ 164



$ 27



$ 1,178



























Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 (Dollars in millions)

Credit

Card

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking(5)

Other(5)

Total Net interest income

$ 3,590



$ 1,679



$ 489



$ 33



$ 5,791

Non-interest income (loss)

950



160



187



(5)



1,292

Total net revenue

4,540



1,839



676



28



7,083

Provision for credit losses

1,389



235



69



—



1,693

Non-interest expense

2,171



994



417



89



3,671

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

980



610



190



(61)



1,719

Income tax provision (benefit)

229



142



44



(106)



309

Income from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 751



$ 468



$ 146



$ 45



$ 1,410

























CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 10: Financial & Statistical Summary—Credit Card Business

























2020 Q1 vs.



2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019 (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1 Credit Card



























Earnings:



























Net interest income

$ 3,702



$ 3,794



$ 3,546



$ 3,531



$ 3,590



(2) %

3 % Non-interest income

911



1,030



870



1,038



950



(12)



(4)

Total net revenue

4,613



4,824



4,416



4,569



4,540



(4)



2

Provision for credit losses

3,702



1,421



1,087



1,095



1,389



161



167

Non-interest expense

2,208



2,487



2,360



2,253



2,171



(11)



2

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

(1,297)



916



969



1,221



980



**



**

Income tax provision (benefit)

(306)



212



235



283



229



**



**

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ (991)



$ 704



$ 734



$ 938



$ 751



**



**

Selected performance metrics:



























Period-end loans held for investment(1)

$ 117,797



$ 128,236



$ 113,681



$ 112,141



$ 109,836



(8)



7

Average loans held for investment(1)

122,776



122,085



112,371



110,798



111,456



1



10

Average yield on loans held for investment(6)

14.46 %

15.02 %

15.55 %

15.66 %

15.77 %

(56) bps

(131) bps Total net revenue margin(7)

15.03



15.80



15.72



16.50



16.29



(77)



(126)

Net charge-off rate

4.68



4.31



4.09



4.76



4.90



37



(22)

30+ day performing delinquency rate

3.69



3.89



3.69



3.40



3.71



(20)



(2)

30+ day delinquency rate

3.70



3.91



3.71



3.42



3.72



(21)



(2)

Nonperforming loan rate(2)

0.02



0.02



0.02



0.02



0.02



—



—

Purchase volume(8)

$ 99,920



$ 116,631



$ 108,034



$ 106,903



$ 93,197



(14) %

7 %

















































2020 Q1 vs.



2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019 (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1 Domestic Card



























Earnings:



























Net interest income

$ 3,381



$ 3,473



$ 3,299



$ 3,220



$ 3,273



(3) %

3 % Non-interest income

842



962



878



971



873



(12)



(4)

Total net revenue

4,223



4,435



4,177



4,191



4,146



(5)



2

Provision for credit losses

3,464



1,346



1,010



1,024



1,291



157



168

Non-interest expense

1,984



2,249



2,076



2,034



1,949



(12)



2

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

(1,225)



840



1,091



1,133



906



**



**

Income tax provision (benefit)

(290)



196



254



264



211



**



**

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ (935)



$ 644



$ 837



$ 869



$ 695



**



**

Selected performance metrics:



























Period-end loans held for investment(1)

$ 109,549



$ 118,606



$ 104,664



$ 102,959



$ 101,052



(8)



8

Average loans held for investment(1)

113,711



112,965



103,426



101,930



102,667



1



11

Average yield on loans held for investment(6)

14.30 %

14.91 %

15.74 %

15.60 %

15.69 %

(61) bps

(139) bps Total net revenue margin(7)

14.86



15.70



16.15



16.45



16.15



(84)



(129)

Net charge-off rate

4.68



4.32



4.12



4.86



5.04



36



(36)

30+ day performing delinquency rate

3.69



3.93



3.71



3.40



3.72



(24)



(3)

Purchase volume(8)

$ 92,248



$ 107,154



$ 99,087



$ 98,052



$ 85,738



(14) %

8 % Refreshed FICO scores:(9)



























Greater than 660

65 %

67 %

68 %

68 %

66 %

(2)



(1)

660 or below

35



33



32



32



34



2



1

Total

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %









CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 11: Financial & Statistical Summary—Consumer Banking Business

























2020 Q1 vs.



2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019 (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1 Consumer Banking



























Earnings:



























Net interest income

$ 1,657



$ 1,662



$ 1,682



$ 1,709



$ 1,679



—



(1) % Non-interest income

126



152



165



166



160



(17) %

(21)

Total net revenue

1,783



1,814



1,847



1,875



1,839



(2)



(3)

Provision for credit losses

860



335



203



165



235



157



**

Non-interest expense

991



1,110



985



1,002



994



(11)



—

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

(68)



369



659



708



610



**



**

Income tax provision (benefit)

(16)



86



154



165



142



**



**

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ (52)



$ 283



$ 505



$ 543



$ 468



**



**

Selected performance metrics:



























Period-end loans held for investment

$ 64,033



$ 63,065



$ 62,015



$ 60,327



$ 59,248



2



8

Average loans held for investment

63,671



62,596



61,269



59,858



59,065



2



8

Average yield on loans held for investment(6)

8.46 %

8.51 %

8.47 %

8.36 %

8.15 %

(5) bps

31 bps Auto loan originations

$ 7,640



$ 7,527



$ 8,175



$ 7,327



$ 6,222



2 %

23 % Period-end deposits

217,607



213,099



206,423



205,220



205,439



2



6

Average deposits

215,071



209,783



204,933



204,164



201,072



3



7

Average deposits interest rate

1.06 %

1.20 %

1.31 %

1.26 %

1.18 %

(14) bps

(12) bps Net charge-off rate

1.54



1.93



1.64



1.15



1.49



(39)



5

30+ day performing delinquency rate

5.12



6.63



6.23



5.87



5.55



(151)



(43)

30+ day delinquency rate

5.65



7.34



6.86



6.41



6.02



(169)



(37)

Nonperforming loan rate(2)

0.63



0.81



0.74



0.66



0.59



(18)



4

Nonperforming asset rate(3)

0.71



0.91



0.83



0.75



0.68



(20)



3

Auto—At origination FICO scores:(10)



























Greater than 660

47 %

48 %

48 %

49 %

49 %

(1) %

(2) % 621 - 660

20



20



20



19



19



—



1

620 or below

33



32



32



32



32



1



1

Total

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %









CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 12: Financial & Statistical Summary—Commercial Banking Business

























2020 Q1 vs.



2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019 (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1 Commercial Banking



























Earnings:



























Net interest income

$ 491



$ 494



$ 486



$ 514



$ 489



(1) %

—

Non-interest income

238



223



221



200



187



7



27 % Total net revenue(5)

729



717



707



714



676



2



8

Provision for credit losses

856



62



93



82



69



**



**

Non-interest expense

412



441



414



427



417



(7)



(1)

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

(539)



214



200



205



190



**



**

Income tax provision (benefit)

(128)



50



46



48



44



**



**

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ (411)



$ 164



$ 154



$ 157



$ 146



**



**

Selected performance metrics:



























Period-end loans held for investment

$ 81,160



$ 74,508



$ 73,659



$ 71,992



$ 71,189



9



14

Average loans held for investment

76,442



74,189



72,507



71,997



71,438



3



7

Average yield on loans held for investment(5)(6)

3.88 %

4.22 %

4.45 %

4.75 %

4.62 %

(34) bps

(74) bps Period-end deposits

$ 32,822



$ 32,134



$ 30,923



$ 30,761



$ 31,248



2 %

5 % Average deposits

32,238



32,034



30,693



31,364



30,816



1



5

Average deposits interest rate

0.89 %

1.10 %

1.25 %

1.28 %

1.11 %

(21) bps

(22) bps Net charge-off rate

0.57



0.35



0.33



0.09



0.08



22



49

Nonperforming loan rate(2)

0.61



0.60



0.61



0.50



0.53



1



8

Nonperforming asset rate(3)

0.61



0.60



0.61



0.50



0.53



1



8

Risk category:(11)



























Noncriticized

$ 77,714



$ 71,848



$ 71,144



$ 69,390



$ 68,594



8 %

13 % Criticized performing

2,952



2,181



2,035



2,211



2,094



35



41

Criticized nonperforming

494



448



449



360



378



10



31

PCI loans

—



31



31



31



123



**



**

Total commercial banking loans

$ 81,160



$ 74,508



$ 73,659



$ 71,992



$ 71,189



9



14

Risk category as a percentage of period-end loans held for investment:(11)



































Noncriticized

95.8 %

96.5 %

96.6 %

96.4 %

96.4 %

(70) bps

(60) bps Criticized performing

3.6



2.9



2.8



3.1



2.9



70



70

Criticized nonperforming

0.6



0.6



0.6



0.5



0.5



—



10

PCI loans

—



—



—



—



0.2



**



**

Total commercial banking loans

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %











