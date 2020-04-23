Capital One Reports First Quarter 2020 Net Loss of $1.3 billion, or $3.10 per share

Excluding adjusting items, First Quarter 2020 Net Loss of $3.02 per share(1)

News provided by

Capital One Financial Corporation

Apr 23, 2020, 16:05 ET

MCLEAN, Va., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) today announced net loss for the first quarter of 2020 of $1.3 billion, or $3.10 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $1.2 billion, or $2.25 per diluted common share in the fourth quarter of 2019, and with net income of $1.4 billion, or $2.86 per diluted common share in the first quarter of 2019. Excluding adjusting items, net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $3.02 per diluted common share(1).

"In the first quarter, Capital One rapidly mobilized to respond to COVID-19 and the disruption it is causing, with a focus on our associates, our customers, and our communities," said Richard D. Fairbank, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are well positioned to navigate and manage through these uncertain times, and to emerge with strength on the other side."

Adjusting items in the first quarter of 2020, which are excluded from diluted earnings per share (EPS), efficiency ratio and operating efficiency ratio metrics (see Table 15 in our Financial Supplement for additional information):

Pre-Tax

Diluted EPS

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

Impact

Impact

Legal reserve build

$

45

$

0.07

Cybersecurity Incident expenses, net of insurance

4

0.01

All comparisons below are for the first quarter of 2020 compared with the fourth quarter of 2019 unless otherwise noted.

First Quarter 2020 Income Statement Summary:

  • Total net revenue decreased 2 percent to $7.2 billion.
  • Total non-interest expense decreased 10 percent to $3.7 billion:
    • 31 percent decrease in marketing.
    • 6 percent decrease in operating expenses.
  • Pre-provision earnings increased 8 percent to $3.5 billion(2).
  • Provision for credit losses increased 198 percent to $5.4 billion:
    • Net charge-offs of $1.8 billion.
    • $3.6 billion reserve build.
  • Net interest margin of 6.78 percent, decreased 17 basis points.
  • Efficiency ratio of 51.44 percent.
    • Efficiency ratio excluding adjusting items of 50.77 percent(1).
  • Operating efficiency ratio of 44.67 percent.
    • Operating efficiency ratio excluding adjusting items of 43.99 percent(1).

First Quarter 2020 Balance Sheet Summary:

  • Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio under Basel III Standardized Approach of 12.0 percent at March 31, 2020.
  • Period-end loans held for investment in the quarter decreased $2.8 billion, or 1 percent, to $263.0 billion.
    • Credit Card period-end loans decreased $10.4 billion, or 8 percent, to $117.8 billion.
      • Domestic Card period-end loans decreased $9.1 billion, or 8 percent, to $109.5 billion.
    • Consumer Banking period-end loans increased $968 million, or 2 percent, to $64.0 billion.
      • Auto period-end loans increased $1.0 billion, or 2 percent, to $61.4 billion.
    • Commercial Banking period-end loans increased $6.7 billion, or 9 percent, to $81.2 billion.
  • Average loans held for investment in the quarter increased $4.0 billion, or 2 percent, to $262.9 billion.
    • Credit Card average loans increased $691 million, or 1 percent, to $122.8 billion.
      • Domestic Card average loans increased $746 million, or 1 percent, to $113.7 billion.
    • Consumer Banking average loans increased $1.1 billion, or 2 percent, to $63.7 billion.
      • Auto average loans increased $1.1 billion, or 2 percent, to $61.0 billion.
    • Commercial Banking average loans increased $2.3 billion, or 3 percent, to $76.4 billion.
  • Period-end total deposits increased $7.0 billion, or 3 percent, to $269.7 billion, while average deposits increased $4.6 billion, or 2 percent, to $264.7 billion.
  • Interest-bearing deposits rate paid decreased 20 basis points to 1.21 percent.

(1)

Amounts excluding adjusting items are non-GAAP measures that we believe help investors and users of our financial information understand the effect of adjusting items on our selected reported results and provide alternate measurements of our performance, both in the current period and across periods. See Table 15 in Exhibit 99.2 for a reconciliation of our selected reported results to these non-GAAP measures.

(2)

Pre-provision earnings is calculated based on the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, less non-interest expense for the period.

Earnings Conference Call Webcast Information

The company will hold an earnings conference call on April 23, 2020 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. The conference call will be accessible through live webcast. Interested investors and other individuals can access the webcast via the company's home page (www.capitalone.com). Under "About," choose "Investors" to access the Investor Center and view and/or download the earnings press release, the financial supplement, including a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, and the earnings release presentation. The replay of the webcast will be archived on the company's website through May 7, 2020 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Capital One cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information due to a number of factors, including those listed from time to time in reports that Capital One files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

About Capital One

Capital One Financial Corporation (www.capitalone.com) is a financial holding company whose subsidiaries, which include Capital One, N.A., and Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., had $269.7 billion in deposits and $396.9 billion in total assets as of  March 31, 2020. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COF" and is included in the S&P 100 index.

Exhibit 99.2

Capital One Financial Corporation

Financial Supplement(1)(2)

First Quarter 2020

Table of Contents

Capital One Financial Corporation Consolidated Results

Page

Table 1:

Financial Summary—Consolidated

1

Table 2:

Selected Metrics—Consolidated

4

Table 3:

Consolidated Statements of Income

5

Table 4:

Consolidated Balance Sheets

7

Table 5:

Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4)

9

Table 6:

Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

10

Table 7:

Loan Information and Performance Statistics

11

Table 8:

Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity

13

Business Segment Results

Table 9:

Financial Summary—Business Segment Results

14

Table 10:

Financial & Statistical Summary—Credit Card Business

15

Table 11:

Financial & Statistical Summary—Consumer Banking Business

17

Table 12:

Financial & Statistical Summary—Commercial Banking Business

18

Table 13:

Financial & Statistical Summary—Other and Total

19

Other

Table 14:

Notes to Loan, Allowance and Business Segment Disclosures (Tables 7—13)

20

Table 15:

Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

21

__________

(1)

The information contained in this Financial Supplement is preliminary and based on data available at the time of the earnings presentation.

Investors should refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2020 once it is filed with the Securities and

Exchange Commission.

(2)

This Financial Supplement includes non-GAAP measures. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and users of our

financial information as they provide an alternate measurement of our performance and assist in assessing our capital adequacy and the

level of return generated. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for reported results determined in accordance

with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"), nor are they necessarily

comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies.

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 1: Financial Summary—Consolidated













2020 Q1 vs.

(Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1

Income Statement













Net interest income

$

6,025

$

6,066

$

5,737

$

5,746

$

5,791

(1)

%

4

%

Non-interest income

1,224

1,361

1,222

1,378

1,292

(10)

(5)

Total net revenue(1)

7,249

7,427

6,959

7,124

7,083

(2)

2

Provision for credit losses

5,423

1,818

1,383

1,342

1,693

198

220

Non-interest expense:













Marketing

491

710

501

546

517

(31)

(5)

Operating expense

3,238

3,451

3,371

3,233

3,154

(6)

3

Total non-interest expense

3,729

4,161

3,872

3,779

3,671

(10)

2

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

(1,903)

1,448

1,704

2,003

1,719

**

**

Income tax provision (benefit)

(563)

270

375

387

309

**

**

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

(1,340)

1,178

1,329

1,616

1,410

**

**

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax



(2)

4

9

2

**

**

Net income (loss)

(1,340)

1,176

1,333

1,625

1,412

**

**

Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)

(3)

(7)

(10)

(12)

(12)

(57)

(75)

Preferred stock dividends

(55)

(97)

(53)

(80)

(52)

(43)

6

Issuance cost for redeemed preferred stock(3)

(22)

(31)







(29)

**

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$

(1,420)

$

1,041

$

1,270

$

1,533

$

1,348

**

**

Common Share Statistics













Basic earnings per common share:(2)













Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

(3.10)

$

2.26

$

2.70

$

3.24

$

2.87

**

**

Income from discontinued operations





0.01

0.02



**

**

Net income (loss) per basic common share

$

(3.10)

$

2.26

$

2.71

$

3.26

$

2.87

**

**

Diluted earnings per common share:(2)













Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

(3.10)

$

2.25

$

2.68

$

3.22

$

2.86

**

**

Income from discontinued operations





0.01

0.02



**

**

Net income (loss) per diluted common share

$

(3.10)

$

2.25

$

2.69

$

3.24

$

2.86

**

**

Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):













Basic

457.6

460.9

469.5

470.8

469.4

(1)

%

(3)

%

Diluted

457.6

463.4

471.8

473.0

471.6

(1)

(3)

Common shares outstanding (period-end, in millions)

455.3

456.6

465.7

470.3

469.6



(3)

Dividends declared and paid per common share

$

0.40

$

0.40

$

0.40

$

0.40

$

0.40




Tangible book value per common share (period-end)(4)

80.68

83.72

80.46

77.65

72.86

(4)

11













2020 Q1 vs.

(Dollars in millions)

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1

Balance Sheet (Period-End)













Loans held for investment

$

262,990

$

265,809

$

249,355

$

244,460

$

240,273

(1)

%

9

%

Interest-earning assets

364,472

355,202

344,643

339,160

340,071

3

7

Total assets

396,878

390,365

378,810

373,619

373,191

2

6

Interest-bearing deposits

245,142

239,209

234,084

231,161

230,199

2

6

Total deposits

269,689

262,697

257,148

254,535

255,107

3

6

Borrowings

55,681

55,697

50,149

49,233

50,358



11

Common equity

51,620

53,157

52,412

51,406

49,120

(3)

5

Total stockholders' equity

56,830

58,011

58,235

55,767

53,481

(2)

6

Balance Sheet (Average Balances)













Loans held for investment

$

262,889

$

258,870

$

246,147

$

242,653

$

241,959

2

%

9

%

Interest-earning assets

355,347

349,150

340,949

338,026

337,793

2

5

Total assets

390,380

383,162

374,905

371,095

370,394

2

5

Interest-bearing deposits

241,115

236,250

232,063

230,452

227,572

2

6

Total deposits

264,653

260,040

255,082

253,634

251,410

2

5

Borrowings

51,795

51,442

49,413

49,982

53,055

1

(2)

Common equity

53,186

52,641

52,566

50,209

48,359

1

10

Total stockholders' equity

58,568

58,148

57,245

54,570

52,720

1

11

               

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 2: Selected Metrics—Consolidated













2020 Q1 vs.

(Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1

Performance Metrics













Net interest income growth (period over period)

(1)

%

6

%



(1)

%



**

**

Non-interest income growth (period over period)

(10)

11

(11)

%

7

8

%

**

**

Total net revenue growth (period over period)

(2)

7

(2)

1

1

**

**

Total net revenue margin(5)

8.16

8.51

8.16

8.43

8.39

(35)

bps

(23)

bps

Net interest margin(6)

6.78

6.95

6.73

6.80

6.86

(17)

(8)

Return on average assets

(1.37)

1.23

1.42

1.74

1.52

**

**

Return on average tangible assets(7)

(1.43)

1.28

1.48

1.82

1.59

**

**

Return on average common equity(8)

(10.68)

7.93

9.63

12.14

11.13

**

**

Return on average tangible common equity(9)

(14.85)

11.07

13.45

17.26

16.11

**

**

Non-interest expense as a percentage of average loans held for investment

5.67

6.43

6.29

6.23

6.07

(76)

(40)

Efficiency ratio(10)

51.44

56.03

55.64

53.05

51.83

(459)

(39)

Operating efficiency ratio(11)

44.67

46.47

48.44

45.38

44.53

(180)

14

Effective income tax rate for continuing operations

29.6

18.6

22.0

19.3

18.0

59

%

64

%

Employees (period-end, in thousands)

52.1

51.9

52.1

50.7

48.8



7

Credit Quality Metrics













Allowance for credit losses

$

14,073

$

7,208

$

7,037

$

7,133

$

7,313

95

%

92

%

Allowance coverage ratio

5.35

%

2.71

%

2.82

%

2.92

%

3.04

%

264

bps

231

bps

Net charge-offs

$

1,791

$

1,683

$

1,462

$

1,508

$

1,599

6

%

12

%

Net charge-off rate(12)

2.72

%

2.60

%

2.38

%

2.48

%

2.64

%

12

bps

8

bps

30+ day performing delinquency rate(16)

2.95

3.51

3.28

3.15

3.23

(56)

(28)

30+ day delinquency rate(16)

3.16

3.74

3.51

3.35

3.40

(58)

(24)

Capital Ratios(13)













Common equity Tier 1 capital

12.0

%

12.2

%

12.5

%

12.3

%

11.9

%

(20)

bps

10

bps

Tier 1 capital

13.7

13.7

14.4

13.8

13.4



30

Total capital

16.1

16.1

16.8

16.2

15.8



30

Tier 1 leverage

11.0

11.7

11.9

11.4

11.0

(70)


Tangible common equity ("TCE")(14)

9.6

10.2

10.3

10.2

9.6

(60)



 

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 3: Consolidated Statements of Income













2020 Q1 vs.


2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

(Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1

Interest income:













Loans, including loans held for sale

$

6,542

$

6,682

$

6,429

$

6,383

$

6,368

(2)

%

3

%

Investment securities

530

544

583

629

655

(3)

(19)

Other

37

44

63

64

69

(16)

(46)

Total interest income

7,109

7,270

7,075

7,076

7,092

(2)


Interest expense:













Deposits

731

832

901

870

817

(12)

(11)

Securitized debt obligations

99

118

123

139

143

(16)

(31)

Senior and subordinated notes

239

236

299

310

314

1

(24)

Other borrowings

15

18

15

11

27

(17)

(44)

Total interest expense

1,084

1,204

1,338

1,330

1,301

(10)

(17)

Net interest income

6,025

6,066

5,737

5,746

5,791

(1)

4

Provision for credit losses

5,423

1,818

1,383

1,342

1,693

198

220

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

602

4,248

4,354

4,404

4,098

(86)

(85)

Non-interest income:













Interchange fees, net

752

811

790

820

758

(7)

(1)

Service charges and other customer-related fees

327

342

283

352

353

(4)

(7)

Net securities gains (losses)



(18)

5

15

24

**

**

Other

145

226

144

191

157

(36)

(8)

Total non-interest income

1,224

1,361

1,222

1,378

1,292

(10)

(5)

Non-interest expense:













Salaries and associate benefits

1,627

1,652

1,605

1,558

1,573

(2)

3

Occupancy and equipment

517

565

519

521

493

(8)

5

Marketing

491

710

501

546

517

(31)

(5)

Professional services

287

318

314

314

291

(10)

(1)

Communications and data processing

302

346

312

329

303

(13)


Amortization of intangibles

22

28

25

29

30

(21)

(27)

Other(15)

483

542

596

482

464

(11)

4

Total non-interest expense

3,729

4,161

3,872

3,779

3,671

(10)

2

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

(1,903)

1,448

1,704

2,003

1,719

**

**

Income tax provision (benefit)

(563)

270

375

387

309

**

**

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

(1,340)

1,178

1,329

1,616

1,410

**

**

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax



(2)

4

9

2

**

**

Net income (loss)

(1,340)

1,176

1,333

1,625

1,412

**

**

Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)

(3)

(7)

(10)

(12)

(12)

(57)

(75)

Preferred stock dividends

(55)

(97)

(53)

(80)

(52)

(43)

6

Issuance cost for redeemed preferred stock(3)

(22)

(31)







(29)

**

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$

(1,420)

$

1,041

$

1,270

$

1,533

$

1,348

**

**










































2020 Q1 vs.


2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

(Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1

Basic earnings per common share:(2)













Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

(3.10)

$

2.26

$

2.70

$

3.24

$

2.87

**

**

Income from discontinued operations





0.01

0.02



**

**

Net income (loss) per basic common share

$

(3.10)

$

2.26

$

2.71

$

3.26

$

2.87

**

**

Diluted earnings per common share:(2)













Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

(3.10)

$

2.25

$

2.68

$

3.22

$

2.86

**

**

Income from discontinued operations





0.01

0.02



**

**

Net income (loss) per diluted common share

$

(3.10)

$

2.25

$

2.69

$

3.24

$

2.86

**

**

Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):













Basic common shares

457.6

460.9

469.5

470.8

469.4

(1)

%

(3)

%

Diluted common shares

457.6

463.4

471.8

473.0

471.6

(1)

(3)

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 4: Consolidated Balance Sheets













2020 Q1 vs.


2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

(Dollars in millions)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1

Assets:













Cash and cash equivalents:













Cash and due from banks

$

4,545

$

4,129

$

4,452

$

5,184

$

4,572

10

%

(1)

%

Interest-bearing deposits and other short-term investments

20,391

9,278

12,668

9,927

12,897

120

58

Total cash and cash equivalents

24,936

13,407

17,120

15,111

17,469

86

43

Restricted cash for securitization investors

364

342

417

710

1,969

6

(82)

Investment securities:













Securities available for sale

81,423

79,213

46,168

45,658

45,888

3

77

Securities held to maturity





33,894

35,475

36,503



(100)

Total investment securities

81,423

79,213

80,062

81,133

82,391

3

(1)

Loans held for investment:













Unsecuritized loans held for investment

231,318

231,992

215,892

211,556

208,591



11

Loans held in consolidated trusts

31,672

33,817

33,463

32,904

31,682

(6)


Total loans held for investment

262,990

265,809

249,355

244,460

240,273

(1)

9

Allowance for credit losses

(14,073)

(7,208)

(7,037)

(7,133)

(7,313)

95

92

Net loans held for investment

248,917

258,601

242,318

237,327

232,960

(4)

7

Loans held for sale

1,056

400

1,245

1,829

905

164

17

Premises and equipment, net

4,336

4,378

4,311

4,243

4,205

(1)

3

Interest receivable

1,687

1,758

1,627

1,544

1,615

(4)

4

Goodwill

14,645

14,653

14,624

14,545

14,546



1

Other assets

19,514

17,613

17,086

17,177

17,131

11

14

Total assets

$

396,878

$

390,365

$

378,810

$

373,619

$

373,191

2

6



























2020 Q1 vs.


2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

(Dollars in millions)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1

Liabilities:













Interest payable

$

359

$

439

$

370

$

437

$

382

(18)

%

(6)

%

Deposits:













Non-interest-bearing deposits

24,547

23,488

23,064

23,374

24,908

5

(1)

Interest-bearing deposits

245,142

239,209

234,084

231,161

230,199

2

6

Total deposits

269,689

262,697

257,148

254,535

255,107

3

6

Securitized debt obligations

17,141

17,808

18,910

16,959

19,273

(4)

(11)

Other debt:













Federal funds purchased and securities loaned or sold under agreements to repurchase

399

314

464

359

335

27

19

Senior and subordinated notes

32,049

30,472

30,682

31,822

30,645

5

5

Other borrowings

6,092

7,103

93

93

105

(14)

**

Total other debt

38,540

37,889

31,239

32,274

31,085

2

24

Other liabilities

14,319

13,521

12,908

13,647

13,863

6

3

Total liabilities

340,048

332,354

320,575

317,852

319,710

2

6















Stockholders' equity:













Preferred stock

0

0

0

0

0




Common stock

7

7

7

7

7




Additional paid-in capital, net

33,450

32,980

33,826

32,262

32,160

1

4

Retained earnings

36,552

40,340

39,476

38,386

37,030

(9)

(1)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

3,679

1,156

453

170

(660)

**

**

Treasury stock, at cost

(16,858)

(16,472)

(15,527)

(15,058)

(15,056)

2

12

Total stockholders' equity

56,830

58,011

58,235

55,767

53,481

(2)

6

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

396,878

$

390,365

$

378,810

$

373,619

$

373,191

2

6

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 5: Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4)

(1)

Total net revenue was reduced by $389 million in Q1 2020 for credit card finance charges and fees charged-off as uncollectible, and by $365 million in Q4 2019, $330 million in Q3 2019, $318 million in Q2 2019 and $376 million in Q1 2019 for the estimated uncollectible amount of credit card finance charges and fees and related losses.

(2)

Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities and earnings per share are computed independently for each period. Accordingly, the sum of each quarterly amount may not agree to the year-to-date total. We also provide adjusted diluted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures.

(3)

On March 2, 2020, we redeemed all outstanding shares of our fixed rate 6.00% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series B. The redemption increased our net loss available to common shareholders by $22 million in Q1 2020. On December 2, 2019, we redeemed all outstanding shares of our fixed rate 6.25% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series C and fixed rate 6.70% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series D. The redemption reduced our net income available to common shareholders by $31 million in Q4 2019.

(4)

Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.

(5)

Total net revenue margin is calculated based on total net revenue for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period.

(6)

Net interest margin is calculated based on annualized net interest income for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period.

(7)

Return on average tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax, for the period divided by average tangible assets for the period. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.

(8)

Return on average common equity is calculated based on net income (loss) available to common stockholders less income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average common equity. Our calculation of return on average common equity may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies.

(9)

Return on average tangible common equity ("ROTCE") is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on net income (loss) available to common stockholders less income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average tangible common equity ("TCE"). Our calculation of return on average TCE may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.

(10)

Efficiency ratio is calculated based on total non-interest expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures.

(11)

Operating efficiency ratio is calculated based on operating expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted operating efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures.

(12)

Net charge-off rate is calculated based on annualized net charge-offs for the period divided by average loans held for investment for the period.

(13)

Capital ratios as of the end of Q1 2020 are preliminary and therefore subject to change. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for information on the calculation of each of these ratios.

(14)

TCE ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by tangible assets. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.

(15)

Includes net Cybersecurity Incident expenses of $4 million in Q1 2020, $16 million in Q4 2019, and $22 million in Q3 2019, respectively.

(16)

Metrics for Q1 2020 include the impact of COVID-19 customer assistance programs where applicable.

**

Not meaningful.

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 6: Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin



2020 Q1

2019 Q4

2019 Q1


Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Yield/Rate

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Yield/Rate

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Yield/Rate

(Dollars in millions, except as noted)








Interest-earning assets:

















Loans, including loans held for sale

$

263,631

$

6,542

9.93

%

$

259,855

$

6,682

10.29

%

$

242,929

$

6,368

10.49

%

Investment securities

78,212

530

2.71

79,104

544

2.75

83,679

655

3.13

Cash equivalents and other

13,504

37

1.10

10,191

44

1.70

11,185

69

2.47

Total interest-earning assets

$

355,347

$

7,109

8.00

$

349,150

$

7,270

8.33

$

337,793

$

7,092

8.40

Interest-bearing liabilities:

















Interest-bearing deposits

$

241,115

$

731

1.21

$

236,250

$

832

1.41

$

227,572

$

817

1.44

Securitized debt obligations

18,054

99

2.20

18,339

118

2.58

18,747

143

3.05

Senior and subordinated notes

31,342

239

3.04

30,597

236

3.08

30,836

314

4.07

Other borrowings and liabilities

3,779

15

1.62

3,789

18

1.95

4,684

27

2.34

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

294,290

$

1,084

1.47

$

288,975

$

1,204

1.67

$

281,839

$

1,301

1.85

Net interest income/spread


$

6,025

6.53



$

6,066

6.66



$

5,791

6.55

Impact of non-interest-bearing funding




0.25





0.29





0.31

Net interest margin




6.78

%




6.95

%




6.86

%

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 7: Loan Information and Performance Statistics













2020 Q1 vs.


2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

(Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1

Loans Held for Investment (Period-End)













Credit card:













   Domestic credit card

$

109,549

$

118,606

$

104,664

$

102,959

$

101,052

(8)

%

8

%

   International card businesses

8,248

9,630

9,017

9,182

8,784

(14)

(6)

Total credit card(1)

117,797

128,236

113,681

112,141

109,836

(8)

7

Consumer banking:













   Auto

61,364

60,362

59,278

57,556

56,444

2

9

   Retail banking

2,669

2,703

2,737

2,771

2,804

(1)

(5)

Total consumer banking

64,033

63,065

62,015

60,327

59,248

2

8

Commercial banking:













   Commercial and multifamily real estate

32,373

30,245

30,009

29,861

28,984

7

12

   Commercial and industrial

48,787

44,263

43,650

42,125

42,197

10

16

   Total commercial lending

81,160

74,508

73,659

71,986

71,181

9

14

   Small-ticket commercial real estate







6

8

**

**

Total commercial banking

81,160

74,508

73,659

71,992

71,189

9

14

Total loans held for investment

$

262,990

$

265,809

$

249,355

$

244,460

$

240,273

(1)

9

Loans Held for Investment (Average)













Credit card:













   Domestic credit card

$

113,711

$

112,965

$

103,426

$

101,930

$

102,667

1

%

11

%

   International card businesses

9,065

9,120

8,945

8,868

8,789

(1)

3

Total credit card(1)

122,776

122,085

112,371

110,798

111,456

1

10

Consumer banking:













   Auto

61,005

59,884

58,517

57,070

56,234

2

8

   Retail banking

2,666

2,712

2,752

2,788

2,831

(2)

(6)

Total consumer banking

63,671

62,596

61,269

59,858

59,065

2

8

Commercial banking:













   Commercial and multifamily real estate

31,081

30,173

29,698

29,514

29,034

3

7

   Commercial and industrial

45,361

44,016

42,807

42,476

42,132

3

8

   Total commercial lending

76,442

74,189

72,505

71,990

71,166

3

7

   Small-ticket commercial real estate





2

7

272

**

**

Total commercial banking

76,442

74,189

72,507

71,997

71,438

3

7

Total average loans held for investment

$

262,889

$

258,870

$

246,147

$

242,653

$

241,959

2

9


















2020 Q1 vs.


2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019


Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1

Net Charge-Off Rates


















Credit card:


















   Domestic credit card

4.68

%

4.32

%

4.12

%

4.86

%

5.04

%

36

bps

(36)

bps

   International card businesses

4.65


4.22


3.78


3.63


3.20

43

145

Total credit card

4.68


4.31


4.09


4.76


4.90

37

(22)

Consumer banking:


















   Auto

1.51


1.90


1.60


1.09


1.44

(39)

7

   Retail banking

2.37


2.77


2.55


2.42


2.56

(40)

(19)

Total consumer banking

1.54


1.93


1.64


1.15


1.49

(39)

5

Commercial banking:


















   Commercial and multifamily real estate







0.02










   Commercial and industrial

0.96


0.60


0.55


0.15


0.13

36

83

Total commercial banking

0.57


0.35


0.33


0.09


0.08

22

49

Total net charge-offs

2.72


2.60


2.38


2.48


2.64

12

8

30+ Day Performing Delinquency Rates(14)


















Credit card:


















   Domestic credit card

3.69

%

3.93

%

3.71

%

3.40

%

3.72

%

(24)

bps

(3)

bps

   International card businesses

3.66


3.47


3.52


3.40


3.61

19

5

Total credit card

3.69


3.89


3.69


3.40


3.71

(20)

(2)

Consumer banking:


















   Auto

5.29


6.88


6.47


6.10


5.78

(159)

(49)

   Retail banking

1.27


1.02


1.01


0.93


0.84

25

43

Total consumer banking

5.12


6.63


6.23


5.87


5.55

(151)

(43)

Nonperforming Loans and Nonperforming Assets Rates(2)(3)


















Credit card:


















   International card businesses

0.29

%

0.26

%

0.25

%

0.25

%

0.26

%

3

bps

3

bps

Total credit card

0.02


0.02


0.02


0.02


0.02




Consumer banking:


















   Auto

0.62


0.81


0.73


0.64


0.57

(19)

5

   Retail banking

0.88


0.87


0.91


1.02


1.10

1

(22)

Total consumer banking

0.63


0.81


0.74


0.66


0.59

(18)

4

Commercial banking:


















   Commercial and multifamily real estate

0.22


0.12


0.12


0.14


0.24

10

(2)

   Commercial and industrial

0.87


0.93


0.95


0.74


0.71

(6)

16

Total commercial banking

0.61


0.60


0.61


0.50


0.53

1

8

Total nonperforming loans

0.35


0.37


0.37


0.32


0.31

(2)

4

Total nonperforming assets

0.37


0.39


0.40


0.34


0.33

(2)

4


 

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 8: Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity



Three Months Ended March 31, 2020


Credit Card

Consumer Banking



(Dollars in millions)

Domestic
Card

International
Card
Businesses

Total
Credit Card

Auto

Retail
Banking

Total
Consumer
Banking

Commercial
Banking

Total

Allowance for credit losses:















Balance as of December 31, 2019

$

4,997

$

398

$

5,395

$

984

$

54

$

1,038

$

775

$

7,208

Cumulative effects from adoption of the current expected credit loss ("CECL")
standard

2,237

4

2,241

477

25

502

102

2,845

Finance charge and fee reserve reclassification(1)

439

23

462









462

Balance as of January 1, 2020

7,673

425

8,098

1,461

79

1,540

877

10,515

Charge-offs

(1,715)

(134)

(1,849)

(476)

(20)

(496)

(112)

(2,457)

Recoveries

384

29

413

246

4

250

3

666

Net charge-offs

(1,331)

(105)

(1,436)

(230)

(16)

(246)

(109)

(1,791)

Provision for credit losses

3,464

238

3,702

827

33

860

805

5,367

Allowance build for credit losses

2,133

133

2,266

597

17

614

696

3,576

Other changes(4)



(18)

(18)









(18)

Balance as of March 31, 2020

9,806

540

10,346

2,058

96

2,154

1,573

14,073

Reserve for unfunded lending commitments:















Balance as of December 31, 2019









5

5

130

135

Cumulative effects from adoption of the CECL standard









(5)

(5)

42

37

Balance as of January 1, 2020













172

172

Provision for losses on unfunded lending commitments













51

51

Balance as of March 31, 2020













223

223

Combined allowance and reserve as of March 31, 2020

$

9,806

$

540

$

10,346

$

2,058

$

96

$

2,154

$

1,796

$

14,296

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 9: Financial Summary—Business Segment Results



Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

(Dollars in millions)

Credit
Card

Consumer
Banking

Commercial
Banking(5)

Other(5)

Total

Net interest income

$

3,702

$

1,657

$

491

$

175

$

6,025

Non-interest income (loss)

911

126

238

(51)

1,224

Total net revenue

4,613

1,783

729

124

7,249

Provision for credit losses

3,702

860

856

5

5,423

Non-interest expense

2,208

991

412

118

3,729

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

(1,297)

(68)

(539)

1

(1,903)

Income tax benefit

(306)

(16)

(128)

(113)

(563)

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$

(991)

$

(52)

$

(411)

$

114

$

(1,340)













Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

(Dollars in millions)

Credit
Card

Consumer
Banking

Commercial
Banking(5)

Other(5)

Total

Net interest income

$

3,794

$

1,662

$

494

$

116

$

6,066

Non-interest income (loss)

1,030

152

223

(44)

1,361

Total net revenue

4,824

1,814

717

72

7,427

Provision for credit losses

1,421

335

62



1,818

Non-interest expense

2,487

1,110

441

123

4,161

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

916

369

214

(51)

1,448

Income tax provision (benefit)

212

86

50

(78)

270

Income from continuing operations, net of tax

$

704

$

283

$

164

$

27

$

1,178













Three Months Ended March 31, 2019

(Dollars in millions)

Credit
Card

Consumer
Banking

Commercial
Banking(5)

Other(5)

Total

Net interest income

$

3,590

$

1,679

$

489

$

33

$

5,791

Non-interest income (loss)

950

160

187

(5)

1,292

Total net revenue

4,540

1,839

676

28

7,083

Provision for credit losses

1,389

235

69



1,693

Non-interest expense

2,171

994

417

89

3,671

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

980

610

190

(61)

1,719

Income tax provision (benefit)

229

142

44

(106)

309

Income from continuing operations, net of tax

$

751

$

468

$

146

$

45

$

1,410











CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 10: Financial & Statistical Summary—Credit Card Business













2020 Q1 vs.


2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

(Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1

Credit Card













Earnings:













Net interest income

$

3,702

$

3,794

$

3,546

$

3,531

$

3,590

(2)

%

3

%

Non-interest income

911

1,030

870

1,038

950

(12)

(4)

Total net revenue

4,613

4,824

4,416

4,569

4,540

(4)

2

Provision for credit losses

3,702

1,421

1,087

1,095

1,389

161

167

Non-interest expense

2,208

2,487

2,360

2,253

2,171

(11)

2

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

(1,297)

916

969

1,221

980

**

**

Income tax provision (benefit)

(306)

212

235

283

229

**

**

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$

(991)

$

704

$

734

$

938

$

751

**

**

Selected performance metrics:













Period-end loans held for investment(1)

$

117,797

$

128,236

$

113,681

$

112,141

$

109,836

(8)

7

Average loans held for investment(1)

122,776

122,085

112,371

110,798

111,456

1

10

Average yield on loans held for investment(6)

14.46

%

15.02

%

15.55

%

15.66

%

15.77

%

(56)

bps

(131)

bps

Total net revenue margin(7)

15.03

15.80

15.72

16.50

16.29

(77)

(126)

Net charge-off rate

4.68

4.31

4.09

4.76

4.90

37

(22)

30+ day performing delinquency rate

3.69

3.89

3.69

3.40

3.71

(20)

(2)

30+ day delinquency rate

3.70

3.91

3.71

3.42

3.72

(21)

(2)

Nonperforming loan rate(2)

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02




Purchase volume(8)

$

99,920

$

116,631

$

108,034

$

106,903

$

93,197

(14)

%

7

%

























2020 Q1 vs.


2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

(Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1

Domestic Card













Earnings:













Net interest income

$

3,381

$

3,473

$

3,299

$

3,220

$

3,273

(3)

%

3

%

Non-interest income

842

962

878

971

873

(12)

(4)

Total net revenue

4,223

4,435

4,177

4,191

4,146

(5)

2

Provision for credit losses

3,464

1,346

1,010

1,024

1,291

157

168

Non-interest expense

1,984

2,249

2,076

2,034

1,949

(12)

2

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

(1,225)

840

1,091

1,133

906

**

**

Income tax provision (benefit)

(290)

196

254

264

211

**

**

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$

(935)

$

644

$

837

$

869

$

695

**

**

Selected performance metrics:













Period-end loans held for investment(1)

$

109,549

$

118,606

$

104,664

$

102,959

$

101,052

(8)

8

Average loans held for investment(1)

113,711

112,965

103,426

101,930

102,667

1

11

Average yield on loans held for investment(6)

14.30

%

14.91

%

15.74

%

15.60

%

15.69

%

(61)

bps

(139)

bps

Total net revenue margin(7)

14.86

15.70

16.15

16.45

16.15

(84)

(129)

Net charge-off rate

4.68

4.32

4.12

4.86

5.04

36

(36)

30+ day performing delinquency rate

3.69

3.93

3.71

3.40

3.72

(24)

(3)

Purchase volume(8)

$

92,248

$

107,154

$

99,087

$

98,052

$

85,738

(14)

%

8

%

Refreshed FICO scores:(9)













Greater than 660

65

%

67

%

68

%

68

%

66

%

(2)

(1)

660 or below

35

33

32

32

34

2

1

Total

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%



CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 11: Financial & Statistical Summary—Consumer Banking Business













2020 Q1 vs.


2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

(Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1

Consumer Banking













Earnings:













Net interest income

$

1,657

$

1,662

$

1,682

$

1,709

$

1,679



(1)

%

Non-interest income

126

152

165

166

160

(17)

%

(21)

Total net revenue

1,783

1,814

1,847

1,875

1,839

(2)

(3)

Provision for credit losses

860

335

203

165

235

157

**

Non-interest expense

991

1,110

985

1,002

994

(11)


Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

(68)

369

659

708

610

**

**

Income tax provision (benefit)

(16)

86

154

165

142

**

**

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$

(52)

$

283

$

505

$

543

$

468

**

**

Selected performance metrics:













Period-end loans held for investment

$

64,033

$

63,065

$

62,015

$

60,327

$

59,248

2

8

Average loans held for investment

63,671

62,596

61,269

59,858

59,065

2

8

Average yield on loans held for investment(6)

8.46

%

8.51

%

8.47

%

8.36

%

8.15

%

(5)

bps

31

bps

Auto loan originations

$

7,640

$

7,527

$

8,175

$

7,327

$

6,222

2

%

23

%

Period-end deposits

217,607

213,099

206,423

205,220

205,439

2

6

Average deposits

215,071

209,783

204,933

204,164

201,072

3

7

Average deposits interest rate

1.06

%

1.20

%

1.31

%

1.26

%

1.18

%

(14)

bps

(12)

bps

Net charge-off rate

1.54

1.93

1.64

1.15

1.49

(39)

5

30+ day performing delinquency rate

5.12

6.63

6.23

5.87

5.55

(151)

(43)

30+ day delinquency rate

5.65

7.34

6.86

6.41

6.02

(169)

(37)

Nonperforming loan rate(2)

0.63

0.81

0.74

0.66

0.59

(18)

4

Nonperforming asset rate(3)

0.71

0.91

0.83

0.75

0.68

(20)

3

Auto—At origination FICO scores:(10)













Greater than 660

47

%

48

%

48

%

49

%

49

%

(1)

%

(2)

%

621 - 660

20

20

20

19

19



1

620 or below

33

32

32

32

32

1

1

Total

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%



CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 12: Financial & Statistical Summary—Commercial Banking Business













2020 Q1 vs.


2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

(Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1

Commercial Banking













Earnings:













Net interest income

$

491

$

494

$

486

$

514

$

489

(1)

%


Non-interest income

238

223

221

200

187

7

27

%

Total net revenue(5)

729

717

707

714

676

2

8

Provision for credit losses

856

62

93

82

69

**

**

Non-interest expense

412

441

414

427

417

(7)

(1)

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

(539)

214

200

205

190

**

**

Income tax provision (benefit)

(128)

50

46

48

44

**

**

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$

(411)

$

164

$

154

$

157

$

146

**

**

Selected performance metrics:













Period-end loans held for investment

$

81,160

$

74,508

$

73,659

$

71,992

$

71,189

9

14

Average loans held for investment

76,442

74,189

72,507

71,997

71,438

3

7

Average yield on loans held for investment(5)(6)

3.88

%

4.22

%

4.45

%

4.75

%

4.62

%

(34)

bps

(74)

bps

Period-end deposits

$

32,822

$

32,134

$

30,923

$

30,761

$

31,248

2

%

5

%

Average deposits

32,238

32,034

30,693

31,364

30,816

1

5

Average deposits interest rate

0.89

%

1.10

%

1.25

%

1.28

%

1.11

%

(21)

bps

(22)

bps

Net charge-off rate

0.57

0.35

0.33

0.09

0.08

22

49

Nonperforming loan rate(2)

0.61

0.60

0.61

0.50

0.53

1

8

Nonperforming asset rate(3)

0.61

0.60

0.61

0.50

0.53

1

8

Risk category:(11)













Noncriticized

$

77,714

$

71,848

$

71,144

$

69,390

$

68,594

8

%

13

%

Criticized performing

2,952

2,181

2,035

2,211

2,094

35

41

Criticized nonperforming

494

448

449

360

378

10

31

PCI loans



31

31

31

123

**

**

Total commercial banking loans

$

81,160

$

74,508

$

73,659

$

71,992

$

71,189

9

14

Risk category as a percentage of period-end loans held for investment:(11)

















Noncriticized

95.8

%

96.5

%

96.6

%

96.4

%

96.4

%

(70)

bps

(60)

bps

Criticized performing

3.6

2.9

2.8

3.1

2.9

70

70

Criticized nonperforming

0.6

0.6

0.6

0.5

0.5



10

PCI loans









0.2

**

**

Total commercial banking loans

100.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%




 

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 13: Financial & Statistical Summary—Other and Total













2020 Q1 vs.


2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

(Dollars in millions)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1

Other













Earnings:













Net interest income

$

175

$

116

$

23

$

(8)

$

33

51

%

**

Non-interest loss

(51)

(44)

(34)

(26)

(5)

16

**

Total net revenue (loss)(5)

124

72

(11)

(34)

28

72

**

Provision for credit losses

5









**

**

Non-interest expense(12)(13)

118

123

113

97

89

(4)

33

%

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

1

(51)

(124)

(131)

(61)

**

**

Income tax benefit

(113)

(78)

(60)

(109)

(106)

45

7

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$

114

$

27

$

(64)

$

(22)

$

45

**

153

Selected performance metrics:













Period-end deposits

$

19,260

$

17,464

$

19,802

$

18,554

$

18,420

10

5

Average deposits

17,344

18,223

19,456

18,106

19,522

(5)

(11)

Total













Earnings:













Net interest income

$

6,025

$

6,066

$

5,737

$

5,746

$

5,791

(1)

%

4

%

Non-interest income

1,224

1,361

1,222

1,378

1,292

(10)

(5)

Total net revenue

7,249

7,427

6,959

7,124

7,083

(2)

2

Provision for credit losses

5,423

1,818

1,383

1,342

1,693

198

220

Non-interest expense

3,729

4,161

3,872

3,779

3,671

(10)

2

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

(1,903)

1,448

1,704

2,003

1,719

**

**

Income tax provision (benefit)

(563)

270

375

387

309

**

**

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$

(1,340)

$

1,178

$

1,329

$

1,616

$

1,410

**

**

Selected performance metrics: