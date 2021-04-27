Capital One Reports First Quarter 2021 Net Income of $3.3 billion, or $7.03 per share

First Quarter 2021 Net Income of $7.03 per share

Capital One Financial Corporation

Apr 27, 2021, 16:05 ET

MCLEAN, Va., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) today announced net income for the first quarter of 2021 of $3.3 billion, or $7.03 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $2.6 billion, or $5.35 per diluted common share in the fourth quarter of 2020, and with a net loss of $1.3 billion, or $3.10 per diluted common share in the first quarter of 2020.

"Strikingly strong credit drove another quarter of record earnings per share, and our investments to transform our technology and how we work are paying off," said Richard D. Fairbank, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our modern technology is powering our response to the pandemic, and putting us in a strong position for opportunities that emerge as sweeping digital change transforms banking."

The quarter included the following notable item:

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

Pre-Tax

Impact

Diluted EPS

Impact

Equity investment loss

$

(75)

$

(0.12)

All comparisons below are for the first quarter of 2021 compared with the fourth quarter of 2020 unless otherwise noted.

First Quarter 2021 Income Statement Summary:

  • Total net revenue decreased 3 percent to $7.1 billion.
  • Total non-interest expense decreased 7 percent to $3.7 billion:
    • 11 percent decrease in marketing.
    • 6 percent decrease in operating expenses.
  • Pre-provision earnings increased 1 percent to $3.4 billion(1).
  • Provision for credit losses decreased $1.1 billion to $(823) million:
    • Net charge-offs of $740 million.
    • $1.6 billion loan reserve release.
  • Net interest margin of 5.99 percent, an decrease of 6 basis points.
  • Efficiency ratio of 52.58 percent.
  • Operating efficiency ratio of 45.54 percent.

First Quarter 2021 Balance Sheet Summary:

  • Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio under Basel III Standardized Approach of 14.6 percent at March 31, 2021.
  • Period-end loans held for investment in the quarter decreased $8.5 billion, or 3 percent, to $243.1 billion.
    • Credit Card period-end loans decreased $7.8 billion, or 7 percent, to $99.1 billion.
      • Domestic Card period-end loans decreased $7.4 billion, or 8 percent, to $91.1 billion.
    • Consumer Banking period-end loans increased $1.3 billion, or 2 percent, to $70.2 billion.
      • Auto period-end loans increased $1.3 billion, or 2 percent, to $67.1 billion.
    • Commercial Banking period-end loans decreased $2.0 billion, or 3 percent, to $73.8 billion.
  • Average loans held for investment in the quarter decreased $3.8 billion, or 2 percent, to $243.9 billion.
    • Credit Card average loans decreased $3.0 billion, or 3 percent, to $100.5 billion.
      • Domestic Card average loans decreased $2.9 billion, or 3 percent, to $92.6 billion.
    • Consumer Banking average loans increased $426 million, or 1 percent, to $69.2 billion.
      • Auto average loans increased $595 million, or 1 percent, to $66.2 billion.
    • Commercial Banking average loans decreased $1.2 billion, or 2 percent, to $74.2 billion.
  • Period-end total deposits increased $4.9 billion, or 2 percent, to $310.3 billion, while average deposits increased $543 million, or less than 1 percent, to $305.1 billion.
  • Interest-bearing deposits rate paid decreased 12 basis points to 0.39 percent.

(1)

Pre-provision earnings is calculated based on the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, less non-interest expense for the period.  Management believes that this financial metric is useful in enabling investors and others to assess the Company's ability to generate income to cover credit losses through a credit cycle, which can vary significantly between periods.

Earnings Conference Call Webcast Information

The company will hold an earnings conference call on April 27, 2021 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. The conference call will be accessible through live webcast. Interested investors and other individuals can access the webcast via the company's home page (www.capitalone.com). Under "About," choose "Investors" to access the Investor Center and view and/or download the earnings press release, the financial supplement, including a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, and the earnings release presentation. The replay of the webcast will be archived on the company's website through May 11, 2021 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Capital One cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information due to a number of factors, including those listed from time to time in reports that Capital One files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

About Capital One

Capital One Financial Corporation (www.capitalone.com) is a financial holding company whose subsidiaries, which include Capital One, N.A., and Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., had $310.3 billion in deposits and $425.2 billion in total assets as of  March 31, 2021. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COF" and is included in the S&P 100 index.

Exhibit 99.2

Capital One Financial Corporation

Financial Supplement(1)(2)

First Quarter 2021

Table of Contents

Capital One Financial Corporation Consolidated Results

Page

Table 1:

Financial Summary—Consolidated

1

Table 2:

Selected Metrics—Consolidated

3

Table 3:

Consolidated Statements of Income

4

Table 4:

Consolidated Balance Sheets

7

Table 5:

Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4)

10

Table 6:

Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

11

Table 7:

Loan Information and Performance Statistics

12

Table 8:

Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity

15

Business Segment Results

Table 9:

Financial Summary—Business Segment Results

16

Table 10:

Financial & Statistical Summary—Credit Card Business

17

Table 11:

Financial & Statistical Summary—Consumer Banking Business

19

Table 12:

Financial & Statistical Summary—Commercial Banking Business

20

Table 13:

Financial & Statistical Summary—Other and Total

21

Other

Table 14:

Notes to Loan, Allowance and Business Segment Disclosures (Tables 7—13)

22

Table 15:

Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

23

__________

(1)

The information contained in this Financial Supplement is preliminary and based on data available at the time of the earnings presentation. Investors should refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 once it is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(2)

This Financial Supplement includes non-GAAP measures. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and users of our financial information as they provide an alternate measurement of our performance and assist in assessing our capital adequacy and the level of return generated. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for reported results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"), nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies.

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 1: Financial Summary—Consolidated













2021 Q1 vs.

(Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1

Income Statement













Net interest income

$

5,822

$

5,873

$

5,555

$

5,460

$

6,025

(1)

%

(3)

%

Non-interest income

1,291

1,464

1,826

1,096

1,224

(12)

5

Total net revenue(1)

7,113

7,337

7,381

6,556

7,249

(3)

(2)

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(823)

264

331

4,246

5,423

**

**

Non-interest expense:













Marketing

501

563

283

273

491

(11)

2

Operating expense

3,239

3,446

3,265

3,497

3,238

(6)


Total non-interest expense

3,740

4,009

3,548

3,770

3,729

(7)


Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

4,196

3,064

3,502

(1,460)

(1,903)

37

**

Income tax provision (benefit)

869

496

1,096

(543)

(563)

75

**

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

3,327

2,568

2,406

(917)

(1,340)

30

**

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

(2)

(2)



(1)





**

Net income (loss)

3,325

2,566

2,406

(918)

(1,340)

30

**

Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)

(28)

(19)

(20)

(1)

(3)

47

**

Preferred stock dividends

(61)

(68)

(67)

(90)

(55)

(10)

11

Issuance cost for redeemed preferred stock(3)



(17)





(22)

**

**

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$

3,236

$

2,462

$

2,319

$

(1,009)

$

(1,420)

31

**

Common Share Statistics













Basic earnings per common share:(2)













Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

7.06

$

5.36

$

5.07

$

(2.21)

$

(3.10)

32

%

**

Net income (loss) per basic common share

$

7.06

$

5.36

$

5.07

$

(2.21)

$

(3.10)

32

**

Diluted earnings per common share:(2)













Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

7.03

$

5.35

$

5.06

$

(2.21)

$

(3.10)

31

**

Net income (loss) per diluted common share

$

7.03

$

5.35

$

5.06

$

(2.21)

$

(3.10)

31

**

Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):













Basic

458.6

459.1

457.8

456.7

457.6




Diluted

460.1

460.2

458.5

456.7

457.6



1

%

Common shares outstanding (period-end, in millions)

456.8

459.0

457.4

456.3

455.3




Dividends declared and paid per common share

$

0.40

$

0.10

$

0.10

$

0.40

$

0.40

**


Tangible book value per common share (period-end)(4)

90.96

88.34

83.67

78.82

80.68

3

13













2021 Q1 vs.

(Dollars in millions)

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1

Balance Sheet (Period-End)













Loans held for investment

$

243,131

$

251,624

$

248,223

$

251,512

$

262,990

(3)

%

(8)

%

Interest-earning assets

392,485

388,917

390,040

389,829

364,472

1

8

Total assets

425,175

421,602

421,883

421,296

396,878

1

7

Interest-bearing deposits

276,325

274,300

276,092

275,183

245,142

1

13

Total deposits

310,328

305,442

305,725

304,238

269,689

2

15

Borrowings

38,450

40,539

42,795

44,900

55,681

(5)

(31)

Common equity

56,341

55,356

53,093

50,835

51,620

2

9

Total stockholders' equity

61,188

60,204

58,424

56,045

56,830

2

8

Balance Sheet (Average Balances)













Loans held for investment

$

243,937

$

247,689

$

249,511

$

253,358

$

262,889

(2)

%

(7)

%

Interest-earning assets

388,572

388,252

391,451

378,145

355,347



9

Total assets

421,808

420,011

422,854

411,075

390,380



8

Interest-bearing deposits

273,358

274,142

276,339

261,256

241,115



13

Total deposits

305,056

304,513

305,516

288,344

264,653



15

Borrowings

39,911

40,662

44,161

49,827

51,795

(2)

(23)

Common equity

55,775

54,220

51,995

52,413

53,186

3

5

Total stockholders' equity

60,623

59,389

57,223

57,623

58,568

2

4

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 2: Selected Metrics—Consolidated













2021 Q1 vs.

(Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1

Performance Metrics













Net interest income growth (period over period)

(1)

%

6

%

2

%

(9)

%

(1)

%

**

**

Non-interest income growth (period over period)

(12)

(20)

67

(10)

(10)

**

**

Total net revenue growth (period over period)

(3)

(1)

13

(10)

(2)

**

**

Total net revenue margin(5)

7.32

7.56

7.54

6.93

8.16

(24)

bps

(84)

bps

Net interest margin(6)

5.99

6.05

5.68

5.78

6.78

(6)

(79)

Return on average assets

3.16

2.45

2.28

(0.89)

(1.37)

71

**

Return on average tangible assets(7)

3.27

2.54

2.36

(0.93)

(1.43)

73

**

Return on average common equity(8)

23.22

18.18

17.84

(7.69)

(10.68)

5

%

**

Return on average tangible common equity(9)

31.61

25.02

24.98

(10.74)

(14.85)

7

**

Non-interest expense as a percentage of average loans held for investment

6.13

6.47

5.69

5.95

5.67

(34)

bps

46

bps

Efficiency ratio(10)

52.58

54.64

48.07

57.50

51.44

(206)

114

Operating efficiency ratio(11)

45.54

46.97

44.24

53.34

44.67

(143)

87

Effective income tax rate for continuing operations

20.7

16.2

31.3

37.2

29.6

5

%

(9)

%

Employees (period-end, in thousands)

51.7

52.0

52.5

53.1

52.1

(1)

(1)

Credit Quality Metrics













Allowance for credit losses

$

14,017

$

15,564

$

16,129

$

16,832

$

14,073

(10)

%


Allowance coverage ratio

5.77

%

6.19

%

6.50

%

6.69

%

5.35

%

(42)

bps

42

bps

Net charge-offs

$

740

$

856

$

1,073

$

1,505

$

1,791

(14)

%

(59)

%

Net charge-off rate(12)

1.21

%

1.38

%

1.72

%

2.38

%

2.72

%

(17)

bps

(151)

bps

30+ day performing delinquency rate(13)

1.82

2.41

1.97

2.09

2.95

(59)

(113)

30+ day delinquency rate(13)

1.98

2.61

2.22

2.30

3.16

(63)

(118)

Capital Ratios(14)













Common equity Tier 1 capital

14.6

%

13.7

%

13.0

%

12.4

%

12.0

%

90

bps

260

bps

Tier 1 capital

16.2

15.3

14.8

14.2

13.7

90

250

Total capital

18.6

17.7

17.3

16.7

16.1

90

250

Tier 1 leverage

11.7

11.2

10.6

10.3

11.0

50

70

Tangible common equity ("TCE")(15)

10.1

10.0

9.4

8.8

9.6

10

50

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 3: Consolidated Statements of Income













2021 Q1 vs.


2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

(Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1

Interest income:













Loans, including loans held for sale

$

5,854

$

5,954

$

5,758

$

5,820

$

6,542

(2)

%

(11)

%

Investment securities

391

422

443

482

530

(7)

(26)

Other

16

15

14

16

37

7

(57)

Total interest income

6,261

6,391

6,215

6,318

7,109

(2)

(12)

Interest expense:













Deposits

269

347

476

611

731

(22)

(63)

Securitized debt obligations

32

34

43

56

99

(6)

(68)

Senior and subordinated notes

129

128

132

180

239

1

(46)

Other borrowings

9

9

9

11

15



(40)

Total interest expense

439

518

660

858

1,084

(15)

(60)

Net interest income

5,822

5,873

5,555

5,460

6,025

(1)

(3)

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(823)

264

331

4,246

5,423

**

**

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

6,645

5,609

5,224

1,214

602

18

**

Non-interest income:













Interchange fees, net

817

818

775

672

752



9

Service charges and other customer-related fees

352

338

320

258

327

4

8

Net securities gains

4



25





**

**

Other

118

308

706

166

145

(62)

(19)

Total non-interest income

1,291

1,464

1,826

1,096

1,224

(12)

5

Non-interest expense:













Salaries and associate benefits

1,847

1,755

1,719

1,704

1,627

5

14

Occupancy and equipment

472

572

506

523

517

(17)

(9)

Marketing

501

563

283

273

491

(11)

2

Professional services

292

394

327

304

287

(26)

2

Communications and data processing

302

295

310

308

302

2


Amortization of intangibles

6

8

14

16

22

(25)

(73)

Other

320

422

389

642

483

(24)

(34)

Total non-interest expense

3,740

4,009

3,548

3,770

3,729

(7)


Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

4,196

3,064

3,502

(1,460)

(1,903)

37

**

Income tax provision (benefit)

869

496

1,096

(543)

(563)

75

**

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

3,327

2,568

2,406

(917)

(1,340)

30

**

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

(2)

(2)



(1)





**

Net income (loss)

3,325

2,566

2,406

(918)

(1,340)

30

**

Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)

(28)

(19)

(20)

(1)

(3)

47

**

Preferred stock dividends

(61)

(68)

(67)

(90)

(55)

(10)

11

Issuance cost for redeemed preferred stock(3)



(17)





(22)

**

**

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$

3,236

$

2,462

$

2,319

$

(1,009)

$

(1,420)

31

**










































2021 Q1 vs.


2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

(Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1

Basic earnings per common share:(2)













Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

7.06

$

5.36

$

5.07

$

(2.21)

$

(3.10)

32

%

**

Net income (loss) per basic common share

$

7.06

$

5.36

$

5.07

$

(2.21)

$

(3.10)

32

**

Diluted earnings per common share:(2)













Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

7.03

$

5.35

$

5.06

$

(2.21)

$

(3.10)

31

**

Net income (loss) per diluted common share

$

7.03

$

5.35

$

5.06

$

(2.21)

$

(3.10)

31

**

Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):













Basic common shares

458.6

459.1

457.8

456.7

457.6




Diluted common shares

460.1

460.2

458.5

456.7

457.6



1

%

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 4: Consolidated Balance Sheets













2021 Q1 vs.


2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

(Dollars in millions)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1

Assets:













Cash and cash equivalents:













Cash and due from banks

$

4,670

$

4,708

$

4,267

$

4,583

$

4,545

(1)

%

3

%

Interest-bearing deposits and other short-term investments

45,825

35,801

39,839

51,235

20,391

28

125

Total cash and cash equivalents

50,495

40,509

44,106

55,818

24,936

25

102

Restricted cash for securitization investors

1,779

262

895

740

364

**

**

Securities available for sale

99,165

100,445

99,853

87,859

81,423

(1)

22

Loans held for investment:













Unsecuritized loans held for investment

219,182

225,698

217,878

222,310

231,318

(3)

(5)

Loans held in consolidated trusts

23,949

25,926

30,345

29,202

31,672

(8)

(24)

Total loans held for investment

243,131

251,624

248,223

251,512

262,990

(3)

(8)

Allowance for credit losses

(14,017)

(15,564)

(16,129)

(16,832)

(14,073)

(10)


Net loans held for investment

229,114

236,060

232,094

234,680

248,917

(3)

(8)

Loans held for sale

2,896

2,710

3,433

711

1,056

7

174

Premises and equipment, net

4,277

4,287

4,333

4,324

4,336



(1)

Interest receivable

1,380

1,471

1,551

1,574

1,687

(6)

(18)

Goodwill

14,654

14,653

14,648

14,645

14,645




Other assets

21,415

21,205

20,970

20,945

19,514

1

10

Total assets

$

425,175

$

421,602

$

421,883

$

421,296

$

396,878

1

7



























2021 Q1 vs.


2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

(Dollars in millions)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1

Liabilities:













Interest payable

$

288

$

352

$

332

$

380

$

359

(18)

%

(20)

%

Deposits:













Non-interest-bearing deposits

34,003

31,142

29,633

29,055

24,547

9

39

Interest-bearing deposits

276,325

274,300

276,092

275,183

245,142

1

13

Total deposits

310,328

305,442

305,725

304,238

269,689

2

15

Securitized debt obligations

12,071

12,414

13,566

15,761

17,141

(3)

(30)

Other debt:













Federal funds purchased and securities loaned or sold under agreements to repurchase

842

668

702

573

399

26

111

Senior and subordinated notes

25,467

27,382

28,448

28,481

32,049

(7)

(21)

Other borrowings

70

75

79

85

6,092

(7)

(99)

Total other debt

26,379

28,125

29,229

29,139

38,540

(6)

(32)

Other liabilities

14,921

15,065

14,607

15,733

14,319

(1)

4

Total liabilities

363,987

361,398

363,459

365,251

340,048

1

7















Stockholders' equity:













Preferred stock

0

0

0

0

0




Common stock

7

7

7

7

7




Additional paid-in capital, net

33,671

33,480

33,793

33,556

33,450

1

1

Retained earnings

43,167

40,088

37,653

35,361

36,552

8

18

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,783

3,494

3,833

3,981

3,679

(49)

(52)

Treasury stock, at cost

(17,440)

(16,865)

(16,862)

(16,860)

(16,858)

3

3

Total stockholders' equity

61,188

60,204

58,424

56,045

56,830

2

8

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

425,175

$

421,602

$

421,883

$

421,296

$

396,878

1

7

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 5: Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4)




(1)

Total net revenue was reduced by $180 million in Q1 2021, $177 million in Q4 2020, $235 million in Q3 2020, $318 million in Q2 2020 and $389 million in Q1 2020 for credit card finance charges and fees charged-off as uncollectible.

(2)

Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities and earnings per share are computed independently for each period. Accordingly, the sum of each quarterly amount may not agree to the year-to-date total. We also provide adjusted diluted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures.

(3)

On December 1, 2020, we redeemed all outstanding shares of our fixed rate 6.20% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series F, which reduced our net income available to common shareholders by $17 million in Q4 2020. On March 2, 2020, we redeemed all outstanding shares of our fixed rate 6.00% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series B, which increased our net loss available to common shareholders by $22 million in Q1 2020.

(4)

Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.

(5)

Total net revenue margin is calculated based on total net revenue for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period.

(6)

Net interest margin is calculated based on annualized net interest income for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period.

(7) 

Return on average tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax, for the period divided by average tangible assets for the period. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.

(8)

Return on average common equity is calculated based on net income (loss) available to common stockholders less income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average common equity. Our calculation of return on average common equity may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies.

(9)

Return on average tangible common equity ("ROTCE") is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on net income (loss) available to common stockholders less income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average tangible common equity ("TCE"). Our calculation of return on average TCE may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.

(10)

Efficiency ratio is calculated based on total non-interest expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures.

(11) 

Operating efficiency ratio is calculated based on operating expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted operating efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures.

(12)

Net charge-off rate is calculated based on annualized net charge-offs for the period divided by average loans held for investment for the period.

(13)

Metrics include the impact of COVID-19 customer assistance programs where applicable.

(14)

Capital ratios as of the end of Q1 2021 are preliminary and therefore subject to change. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for information on the calculation of each of these ratios.

(15)

TCE ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by tangible assets. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.

**

Not meaningful.

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 6: Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin





2021 Q1

2020 Q4

2020 Q1

(Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Yield/Rate

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Yield/Rate

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Yield/Rate

Interest-earning assets:

















Loans, including loans held for sale

$

246,675

$

5,854

9.49

%

$

251,135

$

5,954

9.48

%

$

263,631

$

6,542

9.93

%

Investment securities

98,296

391

1.59

97,640

422

1.73

78,212

530

2.71

Cash equivalents and other

43,601

16

0.15

39,477

15

0.15

13,504

37

1.10

Total interest-earning assets

$

388,572

$

6,261

6.45

$

388,252

$

6,391

6.58

$

355,347

$

7,109

8.00

Interest-bearing liabilities:

















Interest-bearing deposits

$

273,358

$

269

0.39

$

274,143

$

347

0.51

$

241,115

$

731

1.21

Securitized debt obligations

12,240

32

1.05

12,651

34

1.08

18,054

99

2.20

Senior and subordinated notes

26,968

129

1.91

27,386

128

1.87

31,342

239

3.04

Other borrowings and liabilities

2,210

9

1.62

2,095

9

1.75

3,779

15

1.62

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

314,776

$

439

0.56

$

316,275

$

518

0.65

$

294,290

$

1,084

1.47

Net interest income/spread


$

5,822

5.89



$

5,873

5.93



$

6,025

6.53

Impact of non-interest-bearing funding




0.10





0.12





0.25

Net interest margin




5.99

%




6.05

%




6.78

%

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 7: Loan Information and Performance Statistics













2021 Q1 vs.


2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

(Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1

Loans Held for Investment (Period-End)













Credit card:













   Domestic credit card(1)

$

91,099

$

98,504

$

95,541

$

99,390

$

109,549

(8)

%

(17)

%

   International card businesses

8,028

8,452

8,100

7,920

8,248

(5)

(3)

Total credit card

99,127

106,956

103,641

107,310

117,797

(7)

(16)

Consumer banking:













   Auto

67,059

65,762

65,394

63,319

61,364

2

9

   Retail banking

3,143

3,126

3,294

3,393

2,669

1

18

Total consumer banking

70,202

68,888

68,688

66,712

64,033

2

10

Commercial banking:













   Commercial and multifamily real estate

30,008

30,681

31,197

30,953

32,373

(2)

(7)

   Commercial and industrial

43,794

45,099

44,697

46,537

48,787

(3)

(10)

Total commercial banking

73,802

75,780

75,894

77,490

81,160

(3)

(9)

Total loans held for investment

$

243,131

$

251,624

$

248,223

$

251,512

$

262,990

(3)

(8)

Loans Held for Investment (Average)













Credit card:













   Domestic credit card

$

92,594

$

95,453

$

97,306

$

100,996

$

113,711

(3)

%

(19)

%

   International card businesses

7,940

8,108

8,061

7,752

9,065

(2)

(12)

Total credit card

100,534

103,561

105,367

108,748

122,776

(3)

(18)

Consumer banking:













   Auto

66,185

65,590

64,476

61,798

61,005

1

8

   Retail banking

3,049

3,218

3,346

3,053

2,666

(5)

14

Total consumer banking

69,234

68,808

67,822

64,851

63,671

1

9

Commercial banking:













   Commercial and multifamily real estate

29,856

30,825

30,918

31,723

31,081

(3)

(4)

   Commercial and industrial

44,313

44,495

45,404

48,036

45,361



(2)

Total commercial banking

74,169

75,320

76,322

79,759

76,442

(2)

(3)

Total average loans held for investment

$

243,937

$

247,689

$

249,511

$

253,358

$

262,889

(2)

(7)


















2021 Q1 vs.


2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020


Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1

Net Charge-Off Rates


















Credit card:


















   Domestic credit card

2.54

%

2.69

%

3.64

%

4.53

%

4.68

%

(15)

bps

(214)

bps

   International card businesses

2.30

1.86

2.89

3.47

4.65

44

(235)

Total credit card

2.52

2.63

3.58

4.46

4.68

(11)

(216)

Consumer banking:


















   Auto

0.47

0.47

0.23

1.16

1.51



(104)

   Retail banking

1.68

1.88

1.38

1.78

2.37

(20)

(69)

Total consumer banking

0.52

0.53

0.28

1.19

1.54

(1)

(102)

Commercial banking:


















   Commercial and multifamily real estate

0.06

0.02

0.41

0.09



4

6

   Commercial and industrial

0.11

0.74

0.45

0.78

0.96

(63)

(85)

Total commercial banking

0.09

0.45

0.43

0.51

0.57

(36)

(48)

Total net charge-offs

1.21

1.38

1.72

2.38

2.72

(17)

(151)

30+ Day Performing Delinquency Rates(2)


















Credit card:


















   Domestic credit card

2.24

%

2.42

%

2.21

%

2.74

%

3.69

%

(18)

bps

(145)

bps

   International card businesses

2.51

2.61

2.15

2.71

3.66

(10)

(115)

Total credit card

2.26

2.44

2.20

2.74

3.69

(18)

(143)

Consumer banking:


















   Auto

3.12

4.78

3.76

3.28

5.29

(166)

(217)

   Retail banking

1.02

1.32

0.83

0.89

1.27

(30)

(25)

Total consumer banking

3.03

4.62

3.62

3.16

5.12

(159)

(209)

Nonperforming Loans and Nonperforming Assets Rates(3)(4)


















Credit card:


















   International card businesses

0.17

%

0.24

%

0.25

%

0.29

%

0.29

%

(7)

bps

(12)

bps

Total credit card

0.01

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

(1)

(1)

Consumer banking:


















   Auto

0.29

0.45

0.36

0.41

0.62

(16)

(33)

   Retail banking

1.16

0.96

0.77

0.70

0.88

20

28

Total consumer banking

0.33

0.47

0.38

0.43

0.63

(14)

(30)

Commercial banking:


















   Commercial and multifamily real estate

0.78

0.65

0.58

0.54

0.22

13

56

   Commercial and industrial

1.02

1.00

1.31

1.06

0.87

2

15

Total commercial banking

0.92

0.86

1.01

0.85

0.61

6

31

Total nonperforming loans

0.38

0.40

0.42

0.38

0.35

(2)

3

Total nonperforming assets

0.40

0.41

0.44

0.39

0.37

(1)

3

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 8: Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity





Three Months Ended March 31, 2021


Credit Card

Consumer Banking



(Dollars in millions)

Domestic
Card

International
Card
Businesses

Total Credit
Card

Auto

Retail
Banking

Total
Consumer
Banking

Commercial
Banking

Total

Allowance for credit losses:















Balance as of December 31, 2020

$

10,650

$

541

$

11,191

$

2,615

$

100

$

2,715

$

1,658

$

15,564

Charge-offs

(904)

(89)

(993)

(324)

(18)

(342)

(19)

(1,354)

Recoveries

317

43

360

246

5

251

3

614

Net charge-offs

(587)

(46)

(633)

(78)

(13)

(91)

(16)

(740)

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(491)

(1)

(492)

(132)

6

(126)

(195)

(813)

Allowance build (release) for credit losses

(1,078)

(47)

(1,125)

(210)

(7)

(217)

(211)

(1,553)

Other changes(5)



6

6









6

Balance as of March 31, 2021

9,572

500

10,072

2,405

93

2,498

1,447

14,017

Reserve for unfunded lending commitments:















Balance as of December 31, 2020













195

195

Provision (benefit) for losses on unfunded lending commitments













(8)

(8)

Balance as of March 31, 2021













187

187

Combined allowance and reserve as of March 31, 2021

$

9,572

$

500

$

10,072

$

2,405

$

93

$

2,498

$

1,634

$

14,204

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 9: Financial Summary—Business Segment Results





Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

(Dollars in millions)

Credit Card

Consumer
Banking

Commercial
Banking(6)

Other(6)

Total

Net interest income (loss)

$

3,372

$

2,030

$

520

$

(100)

$

5,822

Non-interest income (loss)

1,029

141

240

(119)

1,291

Total net revenue (loss)

4,401

2,171

760

(219)

7,113

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(492)

(126)

(203)

(2)

(823)

Non-interest expense

2,135

1,117

419

69

3,740

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

2,758

1,180

544

(286)

4,196

Income tax provision (benefit)

653

278

128

(190)

869

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$

2,105

$

902

$

416

$

(96)

$

3,327













Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

(Dollars in millions)

Credit Card

Consumer
Banking

Commercial
Banking(6)

Other(6)

Total

Net interest income (loss)

$

3,413

$

2,012

$

522

$

(74)

$

5,873

Non-interest income

1,054

136

268

6

1,464

Total net revenue (loss)

4,467

2,148

790

(68)

7,337

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

231

60

(28)

1

264

Non-interest expense

2,311

1,121

445

132

4,009

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

1,925

967

373

(201)

3,064

Income tax provision (benefit)

454

230

88

(276)

496

Income from continuing operations, net of tax

$

1,471

$

737

$

285

$

75

$

2,568













Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

(Dollars in millions)

Credit Card

Consumer
Banking

Commercial
Banking(6)

Other(6)

Total

Net interest income

$

3,702

$

1,657

$

491

$

175

$

6,025

Non-interest income (loss)

911

126

238

(51)

1,224

Total net revenue

4,613

1,783

729

124

7,249

Provision for credit losses

3,702

860

856

5

5,423

Non-interest expense

2,208

991

412

118

3,729

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

(1,297)

(68)

(539)

1

(1,903)

Income tax benefit

(306)

(16)

(128)

(113)

(563)

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$

(991)

$

(52)

$

(411)

$

114

$

(1,340)











CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 10: Financial & Statistical Summary—Credit Card Business













2021 Q1 vs.


2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

(Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1

Credit Card













Earnings:













Net interest income

$

3,372

$

3,413

$

3,292

$

3,369

$

3,702

(1)

%

(9)

%

Non-interest income

1,029

1,054

1,013

845

911

(2)

13

Total net revenue

4,401

4,467

4,305

4,214

4,613

(1)

(5)

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(492)

231

450

2,944

3,702

**

**

Non-interest expense

2,135

2,311

2,003

1,969

2,208

(8)

(3)

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

2,758

1,925

1,852

(699)

(1,297)

43

**

Income tax provision (benefit)

653

454

438

(166)

(306)

44

**

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$

2,105

$

1,471

$

1,414

$

(533)

$

(991)

43

**

Selected performance metrics:













Period-end loans held for investment(1)

$

99,127

$

106,956

$

103,641

$

107,310

$

117,797

(7)

(16)

Average loans held for investment

100,534

103,561

105,367

108,748

122,776

(3)

(18)

Average yield on loans outstanding(7)

14.49

%

14.24

%

13.83

%

13.72

%

14.46

%

25

bps

3

bps

Total net revenue margin(8)

17.17

16.92

16.34

15.50

15.03

25

214

Net charge-off rate

2.52

2.63

3.58

4.46

4.68

(11)

(216)

30+ day performing delinquency rate

2.26

2.44

2.20

2.74

3.69

(18)

(143)

30+ day delinquency rate

2.27

2.45

2.21

2.75

3.70

(18)

(143)

Nonperforming loan rate(3)

0.01

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

(1)

(1)

Purchase volume(9)

$

108,333

$

117,141

$

107,102

$

90,149

$

99,920

(8)

%

8

%







































2021 Q1 vs.


2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

(Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1

Domestic Card













Earnings:













Net interest income

$

3,095

$

3,129

$

2,995

$

3,094

$

3,381

(1)

%

(8)

%

Non-interest income

959

994

952

795

842

(4)

14

Total net revenue

4,054

4,123

3,947

3,889

4,223

(2)

(4)

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(491)

231

378

2,906

3,464

**

**

Non-interest expense

1,923

2,063

1,802

1,776

1,984

(7)

(3)

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

2,622

1,829

1,767

(793)

(1,225)

43

**

Income tax provision (benefit)

619

433

419

(188)

(290)

43

**

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$

2,003

$

1,396

$

1,348

$

(605)

$

(935)

43

**

Selected performance metrics:













Period-end loans held for investment(1)

$

91,099

$

98,504

$

95,541

$

99,390

$

109,549

(8)

(17)

Average loans held for investment

92,594

95,453

97,306

100,996

113,711

(3)

(19)

Average yield on loans outstanding(7)

14.34

%

14.07

%

13.57

%

13.52

%

14.30

%

27

bps

4

bps

Total net revenue margin(8)

17.15

16.91

16.22

15.40

14.86

24

229

Net charge-off rate

2.54

2.69

3.64

4.53

4.68

(15)

(214)

30+ day performing delinquency rate

2.24

2.42

2.21

2.74

3.69

(18)

(145)

Purchase volume(9)

$

99,960

$

107,572

$

98,107

$

82,860

$

92,248

(7)

%

8

%

Refreshed FICO scores:(10)













Greater than 660

70

%

69

%

69

%

67

%

65

%

1

5

660 or below

30

31

31

33

35

(1)

(5)

Total

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%



CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 11: Financial & Statistical Summary—Consumer Banking Business














2021 Q1 vs.


2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

(Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1

Consumer Banking













Earnings:













Net interest income

$

2,030

$

2,012

$

1,904

$

1,665

$

1,657

1

%

23

%

Non-interest income

141

136

107

97

126

4

12

Total net revenue

2,171

2,148

2,011

1,762

1,783

1

22

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(126)

60

(43)

876

860

**

**

Non-interest expense

1,117

1,121

1,011

1,036

991



13

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

1,180

967

1,043

(150)

(68)

22

**

Income tax provision (benefit)

278

230

247

(36)

(16)

21

**

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$

902

$

737

$

796

$

(114)

$

(52)

22

**

Selected performance metrics:













Period-end loans held for investment

$

70,202

$

68,888

$

68,688

$

66,712

$

64,033

2

10

Average loans held for investment

69,234

68,808

67,822

64,851

63,671

1

9

Average yield on loans held for investment(7)

8.16

%

8.28

%

8.36

%

8.41

%

8.46

%

(12)

bps

(30)

bps

Auto loan originations

$

8,833

$

7,371

$

8,979

$

8,292

$

7,640

20

%

16

%

Period-end deposits

254,001

249,815

249,684

246,804

217,607

2

17

Average deposits

249,499

249,419

248,418

232,293

215,071



16

Average deposits interest rate

0.36

%

0.47

%

0.66

%

0.89

%

1.06

%

(11)

bps

(70)

bps

Net charge-off rate

0.52

0.53

0.28

1.19

1.54

(1)

(102)

30+ day performing delinquency rate

3.03

4.62

3.62

3.16

5.12

(159)

(209)

30+ day delinquency rate

3.25

5.00

3.90

3.48

5.65

(175)

(240)

Nonperforming loan rate(3)

0.33

0.47

0.38

0.43

0.63

(14)

(30)

Nonperforming asset rate(4)

0.39

0.54

0.43

0.46

0.71

(15)

(32)

Auto—At origination FICO scores:(11)













Greater than 660

47

%

46

%

46

%

46

%

47

%

1

%


621 - 660

20

20

20

20

20




620 or below

33

34

34

34

33

(1)


Total

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%


















CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 12: Financial & Statistical Summary—Commercial Banking Business













2021 Q1 vs.


2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

(Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1

Commercial Banking













Earnings:













Net interest income

$

520

$

522

$

517

$

518

$

491



6

%

Non-interest income

240

268

237

180

238

(10)

%

1

Total net revenue(6)

760

790

754

698

729

(4)

4

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(203)

(28)

(74)

427

856

**

**

Non-interest expense

419

445

424

425

412

(6)

2

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

544

373

404

(154)

(539)

46

**

Income tax provision (benefit)

128

88

95

(36)

(128)

45

**

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$

416

$

285

$

309

$

(118)

$

(411)

46

**

Selected performance metrics:













Period-end loans held for investment

$

73,802

$

75,780

$

75,894

$

77,490

$

81,160

(3)

(9)

Average loans held for investment

74,169

75,320

76,322

79,759

76,442

(2)

(3)

Average yield on loans held for investment(6)(7)

2.76

%

2.83

%

2.82

%

3.00

%

3.88

%

(7)

bps

(112)

bps

Period-end deposits

$

41,552

$

39,590

$

36,783

$

35,669

$

32,822

5

%

27

%

Average deposits

40,107

38,676

36,278

34,635

32,238

4

24

Average deposits interest rate

0.18

%

0.23

%

0.25

%

0.30

%

0.89

%

(5)

bps

(71)

bps

Net charge-off rate

0.09

0.45

0.43

0.51

0.57

(36)

(48)

Nonperforming loan rate(3)

0.92

0.86

1.01

0.85

0.61

6

31

Nonperforming asset rate(4)

0.92

0.86

1.01

0.85

0.61

6

31

Risk category:(12)













Noncriticized

$

66,299

$

67,964

$

68,533

$

70,881

$

77,714

(2)

%

(15)

%

Criticized performing

6,821

7,166

6,593

5,949

2,952

(5)

131

Criticized nonperforming

682

650

768

660

494

5

38

Total commercial banking loans

$

73,802

$

75,780

$

75,894

$

77,490

$

81,160

(3)

(9)

Risk category as a percentage of period-end loans held for investment:(12)

















Noncriticized

89.9

%

89.6

%

90.3

%

91.4

%

95.8

%

30

bps

(590)

bps

Criticized performing

9.2

9.5

8.7

7.7

3.6

(30)

560

Criticized nonperforming

0.9

0.9

1.0

0.9

0.6



30

Total commercial banking loans

100.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%



CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 13: Financial & Statistical Summary—Other and Total














2021 Q1 vs.


2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

(Dollars in millions)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q1

Other













Earnings:













Net interest income (loss)

$

(100)

$

(74)

$

(158)

$

(92)

$

175

35

%

**

Non-interest income (loss)

(119)

6

469

(26)

(51)

**

133

%

Total net revenue (loss)(6)

(219)

(68)

311

(118)

124

**

**

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(2)

1

(2)

(1)

5

**

**

Non-interest expense(13)

69

132

110

340

118

(48)

(42)

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

(286)

(201)

203

(457)

1

42

**

Income tax provision (benefit)

(190)

(276)

316

(305)

(113)

(31)

68

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$

(96)

$

75

$

(113)

$

(152)

$

114

**

**

Selected performance metrics:













Period-end deposits

$

14,775

$

16,037

$

19,258

$

21,765

$

19,260

(8)

(23)

Average deposits

15,450

16,418

20,820

21,416

17,344

(6)

(11)

Total













Earnings:













Net interest income

$

5,822

$

5,873

$

5,555

$

5,460

$

6,025

(1)

%

(3)

%

Non-interest income

1,291

1,464

1,826

1,096

1,224

(12)

5

Total net revenue

7,113

7,337

7,381

6,556

7,249

(3)

(2)

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(823)

264

331

4,246

5,423

**

**

Non-interest expense

3,740

4,009

3,548

3,770

3,729

(7)


Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

4,196

3,064

3,502

(1,460)

(1,903)

37

**

Income tax provision (benefit)

869

496

1,096

(543)

(563)

75

**

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$

3,327

$

2,568

$

2,406

$

(917)

$

(1,340)

30

**

Selected performance metrics:













Period-end loans held for investment

$

243,131

$

251,624

$

248,223

$

251,512

$

262,990

(3)

(8)

Average loans held for investment

243,937

247,689

249,511

253,358

262,889

(2)

(7)

Period-end deposits

310,328

305,442

305,725

304,238

269,689

2

15

Average deposits

305,056

304,513

305,516

288,344

264,653



15

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 14: Notes to Loan, Allowance and Business Segment Disclosures (Tables 7—13)



(1)

We reclassified $2.1 billion in partnership loans to held for sale as of September 30, 2020.

(2)

Metrics include the impact of COVID-19 customer assistance programs where applicable.

(3)

Nonperforming loan rates are calculated based on nonperforming loans for each category divided by period-end total loans held for investment for each respective category.

(4)

Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans, repossessed assets and other foreclosed assets. The total nonperforming asset rate is calculated based on total nonperforming assets divided by the combined period-end total loans held for investment, repossessed assets and other foreclosed assets.

(5)

Represents foreign currency translation adjustments.

(6)

Some of our commercial investments generate tax-exempt income, tax credits or other tax benefits. Accordingly, we present our Commercial Banking revenue and yields on a taxable-equivalent basis, calculated using the federal statutory tax rate of 21% and state taxes where applicable, with offsetting reductions to the Other category.

(7)

Average yield is calculated based on annualized interest income for the period divided by average loans during the period. Annualized interest income does not include any allocations, such as funds transfer pricing.

(8)

Total net revenue margin is calculated based on total net revenue for the period divided by average loans outstanding during the period.

(9)

Purchase volume consists of purchase transactions, net of returns, for the period, and excludes cash advance and balance transfer transactions.

(10)

Percentages represent period-end loans held for investment in each credit score category. Domestic card credit scores generally represent FICO scores. These scores are obtained from one of the major credit bureaus at origination and are refreshed monthly thereafter. We approximate non-FICO credit scores to comparable FICO scores for consistency purposes. Balances for which no credit score is available or the credit score is invalid are included in the 660 or below category.

(11)

Percentages represent period-end loans held for investment in each credit score category. Auto credit scores generally represent average FICO scores obtained from three credit bureaus at the time of application and are not refreshed thereafter. Balances for which no credit score is available or the credit score is invalid are included in the 620 or below category.

(12)

Criticized exposures correspond to the "Special Mention," "Substandard" and "Doubtful" asset categories defined by bank regulatory authorities.

(13)

Includes charges incurred as a result of restructuring activities.

**

Not meaningful.

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures(1)




Basel III Standardized Approach

(Dollars in millions, except as noted)

March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

Regulatory Capital Metrics









Common equity excluding AOCI

$

57,606

$

55,299

$

52,839

$

50,614

$

51,018

Adjustments:









AOCI, net of tax(2)

(13)

(29)

(122)

(145)

(170)

Goodwill, net of related deferred tax liabilities

(14,444)

(14,448)

(14,448)

(14,449)

(14,453)

Intangible assets, net of related deferred tax liabilities

(81)

(86)

(95)

(135)

(151)

Other

(17)








Common equity Tier 1 capital

$

43,051

$

40,736

$

38,174

$

35,885

$

36,244

Tier 1 capital

$

47,898

$

45,583

$

43,505

$

41,094

$

41,453

Total capital(3)

54,779

52,788

50,955

48,508

48,775

Risk-weighted assets

295,187

297,903

293,852

290,222

302,871

Adjusted average assets(4)

408,596

406,762

409,602

398,062

377,360

Capital Ratios









Common equity Tier 1 capital(5)

14.6

%

13.7

%

13.0

%

12.4

%

12.0

%

Tier 1 capital(6)

16.2

15.3

14.8

14.2

13.7

Total capital(7)

18.6

17.7

17.3

16.7

16.1

Tier 1 leverage(4)

11.7

11.2

10.6

10.3

11.0

Tangible common equity ("TCE")(8)

10.1

10.0

9.4

8.8

9.6

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

The following non-GAAP measures consist of our adjusted results that we believe help investors and users of our financial information understand the effect of adjusting items on our selected reported results. These adjusted results provide alternate measurements of our operating performance, both for the current period and trends across multiple periods. The following tables present reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the applicable amounts measured in accordance with GAAP.



2021

2020

2020

(Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)

Q1

Q4

Q1

Adjusted diluted EPS:





Net income (loss) available to common stockholders (GAAP)

$

3,236

$

2,462

$

(1,420)

Legal reserve activity, including insurance recoveries



(37)

45

Cybersecurity Incident expenses, net of insurance



6

4

Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders before income tax impacts (non-GAAP)

3,236

2,431

(1,371)

Income tax impacts



5

(12)

Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)

$

3,236

$

2,436

$

(1,383)







Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions) (GAAP)

460.1

460.2

457.6







Diluted EPS (GAAP)

$

7.03

$

5.35

$

(3.10)

Impact of adjustments noted above



(0.06)

0.08

Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP)

$

7.03

$

5.29

$

(3.02)







Adjusted efficiency ratio:





Non-interest expense (GAAP)

$

3,740

$

4,009

$

3,729

Legal reserve activity, including insurance recoveries



37

(45)

Cybersecurity Incident expenses, net of insurance



(6)

(4)

Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)

$

3,740

$

4,040

$

3,680







Total net revenue (GAAP)

$

7,113

$

7,337

$

7,249







Efficiency ratio (GAAP)

52.58

%

54.64

%

51.44

%

Impact of adjustments noted above



42

bps

(67)

bps

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

52.58

%

55.06

%

50.77

%







Adjusted operating efficiency ratio:





Operating expense (GAAP)

$

3,239

$

3,446

$

3,238

Legal reserve activity, including insurance recoveries



37

(45)

Cybersecurity Incident expenses, net of insurance



(6)

(4)

Adjusted operating expense (non-GAAP)

$

3,239

$

3,477

$

3,189







Total net revenue (GAAP)

$

7,113

$

7,337

$

7,249







Operating efficiency ratio (GAAP)

45.54

%

46.97

%

44.67

%

Impact of adjustments noted above



42

bps

(68)

bps

Adjusted operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

45.54

%

47.39

%

43.99

%

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

The following non-GAAP measures consist of TCE, tangible assets and metrics computed using these amounts, which include tangible book value per common share, return on average tangible assets, return on average TCE and TCE ratio. We consider these metrics to be key financial performance measures that management uses in assessing capital adequacy and the level of returns generated. While our non-GAAP measures are widely used by investors, analysts and bank regulatory agencies to assess the capital position of financial services companies, they may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. The following tables present reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the applicable amounts measured in accordance with GAAP.



2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

(Dollars in millions)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Tangible Common Equity (Period-End)









Stockholders' equity

$

61,188

$

60,204

$

58,424

$

56,045

$

56,830

Goodwill and intangible assets(9)

(14,789)

(14,809)

(14,825)

(14,869)

(14,888)

Noncumulative perpetual preferred stock

(4,847)

(4,847)

(5,330)

(5,209)

(5,209)

Tangible common equity

$

41,552

$

40,548

$

38,269

$

35,967

$

36,733

Tangible Common Equity (Average)









Stockholders' equity

$

60,623

$

59,389

$

57,223

$

57,623

$

58,568

Goodwill and intangible assets(9)

(14,807)

(14,824)

(14,867)

(14,880)

(14,930)

Noncumulative perpetual preferred stock

(4,847)

(5,168)

(5,228)

(5,209)

(5,382)

Tangible common equity

$

40,969

$

39,397

$

37,128

$

37,534

$

38,256

Tangible Assets (Period-End)









Total assets

$

425,175

$

421,602

$

421,883

$

421,296

$

396,878

Goodwill and intangible assets(9)

(14,789)

(14,809)

(14,825)

(14,869)

(14,888)

Tangible assets

$

410,386

$

406,793

$

407,058

$

406,427

$

381,990

Tangible Assets (Average)









Total assets

$

421,808

$

420,011

$

422,854

$

411,075

$

390,380

Goodwill and intangible assets(9)

(14,807)

(14,824)

(14,867)

(14,880)

(14,930)

Tangible assets

$

407,001

$

405,187

$

407,987

$

396,195

$

375,450

__________

(1)

Regulatory capital metrics and capital ratios as of March 31, 2021 are preliminary and therefore subject to change.

(2)

Excludes certain components of AOCI as permitted under the Tailoring Rules.

(3)

Total capital equals the sum of Tier 1 capital and Tier 2 capital.

(4)

Adjusted average assets for the purpose of calculating our Tier 1 leverage ratio represents total average assets adjusted for amounts that are deducted from Tier 1 capital, predominately goodwill and intangible assets. Tier 1 leverage ratio is a regulatory capital measure calculated based on Tier 1 capital divided by adjusted average assets.

(5)

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio is a regulatory capital measure calculated based on common equity Tier 1 capital divided by risk-weighted assets.

(6)

Tier 1 capital ratio is a regulatory capital measure calculated based on Tier 1 capital divided by risk-weighted assets.

(7)

Total capital ratio is a regulatory capital measure calculated based on total capital divided by risk-weighted assets.

(8)

TCE ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by tangible assets.

(9) 

Includes impact of related deferred taxes.

