Capital One Reports Second Quarter 2019 Net Income of $1.6 billion, or $3.24 per share

MCLEAN, Va., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) today announced net income for the second quarter of 2019 of $1.6 billion, or $3.24 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $1.4 billion, or $2.86 per diluted common share in the first quarter of 2019, and with net income of $1.9 billion, or $3.71 per diluted common share in the second quarter of 2018. Excluding adjusting items, net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $3.37 per diluted common share(1).

"In the second quarter, Capital One continued to post solid results as we invest to grow and to drive our digital transformation," said Richard D. Fairbank, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "As the benefits from our digital transformation continue and increase, we are well positioned to succeed in a rapidly changing marketplace and create long-term shareholder value."

Adjusting items in the second quarter of 2019, which are excluded from diluted earning per sharing (EPS), efficiency ratio and operating efficiency ratio metrics (see Table 15 in our Financial Supplement for additional information):



Pre-Tax Diluted EPS (Dollars in millions, except per share data) Impact Impact Walmart launch and related integration expenses $ (54)

$ (0.09)

Restructuring charges (28)

(0.04)



The quarter included one notable item:



Pre-Tax Diluted EPS (Dollars in millions, except per share data) Impact Impact Sale of partnership receivables $ 128 $ 0.21

(1) Amounts excluding adjusting items are non-GAAP measures that we believe help investors and users of our financial information understand the effect of adjusting items on our selected reported results and provide alternate measurements of our performance, both in the current period and across periods. See Table 15 in Exhibit 99.2 for a reconciliation of our selected reported results to these non-GAAP measures.

All comparisons below are for the second quarter of 2019 compared with the first quarter of 2019 unless otherwise noted.

Second Quarter 2019 Income Statement Summary:

Total net revenue increased 1 percent to $7.1 billion .

. Total non-interest expense increased 3 percent to $3.8 billion :



: 6 percent increase in marketing.



3 percent increase in operating expenses.

Pre-provision earnings decreased 2 percent to $3.3 billion (2) .

. Provision for credit losses decreased 21 percent to $1.3 billion :



: Net charge-offs of $1.5 billion .

.

$166 million reserve release.

reserve release. Net interest margin of 6.80 percent, decreased 6 basis points.

Efficiency ratio of 53.05 percent.



Efficiency ratio excluding adjusting items of 51.90 percent (1) .

. Operating efficiency ratio of 45.38 percent.



Operating efficiency ratio excluding adjusting items of 44.24 percent(1).

Second Quarter 2019 Balance Sheet Summary:

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio under Basel III Standardized Approach of 12.3 percent at June 30, 2019 .

. Period-end loans held for investment in the quarter increased $4.2 billion , or 2 percent, to $244.5 billion .

, or 2 percent, to . Credit Card period-end loans increased $2.3 billion , or 2 percent, to $112.1 billion .

, or 2 percent, to .

Domestic Card period-end loans increased $1.9 billion , or 2 percent, to $103.0 billion .

, or 2 percent, to .

Consumer Banking period-end loans increased $1.1 billion , or 2 percent, to $60.3 billion .



, or 2 percent, to .

Auto period-end loans increased $1.1 billion , or 2 percent, to $57.6 billion .

, or 2 percent, to .

Commercial Banking period-end loans increased $803 million , or 1 percent, to $72.0 billion .

, or 1 percent, to . Average loans held for investment in the quarter increased $694 million , or less than 1 percent, to $242.7 billion .

, or less than 1 percent, to . Credit Card average loans decreased $658 million , or 1 percent, to $110.8 billion .

, or 1 percent, to .

Domestic Card average loans decreased $737 million , or 1 percent, to $101.9 billion .

, or 1 percent, to .

Consumer Banking average loans increased $793 million , or 1 percent, to $59.9 billion .

, or 1 percent, to .

Auto average loans increased $836 million , or 1 percent, to $57.1 billion .

, or 1 percent, to .

Commercial Banking average loans increased $559 million , or 1 percent, to $72.0 billion .

, or 1 percent, to . Period-end total deposits decreased $572 million , or less than 1 percent, to $254.5 billion , while average deposits increased $2.2 billion , or 1 percent, to $253.6 billion .

, or less than 1 percent, to , while average deposits increased , or 1 percent, to . Interest-bearing deposits rate paid increased 7 basis points to 1.51 percent.

(1) Amounts excluding adjusting items are non-GAAP measures that we believe help investors and users of our financial information understand the effect of adjusting items on our selected reported results and provide alternate measurements of our performance, both in the current period and across periods. See Table 15 in Exhibit 99.2 for a reconciliation of our selected reported results to these non-GAAP measures.

(2) Pre-provision earnings is calculated based on the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, less non-interest expense for the period.

Earnings Conference Call Webcast Information

The company will hold an earnings conference call on July 18, 2019 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. The conference call will be accessible through live webcast. Interested investors and other individuals can access the webcast via the company's home page (www.capitalone.com). Under "About," choose "Investors" to access the Investor Center and view and/or download the earnings press release, the financial supplement, including a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, and the earnings release presentation. The replay of the webcast will be archived on the company's website through August 1, 2019 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Capital One cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information due to a number of factors, including those listed from time to time in reports that Capital One files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

About Capital One

Capital One Financial Corporation (www.capitalone.com) is a financial holding company whose subsidiaries, which include Capital One, N.A., and Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., had $254.5 billion in deposits and $373.6 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2019. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COF" and is included in the S&P 100 index.

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 1: Financial Summary—Consolidated

























2019 Q2 vs.

Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

2019

2018









2019 vs.

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q2

2019

2018

2018 Income Statement







































Net interest income

$ 5,746



$ 5,791



$ 5,820



$ 5,786



$ 5,551



(1) %

4 %

$ 11,537



$ 11,269



2 % Non-interest income

1,378



1,292



1,193



1,176



1,641



7



(16)



2,670



2,832



(6)

Total net revenue(1)

7,124



7,083



7,013



6,962



7,192



1



(1)



14,207



14,101



1

Provision for credit losses

1,342



1,693



1,638



1,268



1,276



(21)



5



3,035



2,950



3

Non-interest expense:







































Marketing

546



517



831



504



425



6



28



1,063



839



27

Operating expense

3,233



3,154



3,301



3,269



2,999



3



8



6,387



6,158



4

Total non-interest expense

3,779



3,671



4,132



3,773



3,424



3



10



7,450



6,997



6

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

2,003



1,719



1,243



1,921



2,492



17



(20)



3,722



4,154



(10)

Income tax provision (benefit)

387



309



(21)



420



575



25



(33)



696



894



(22)

Income from continuing operations, net of tax

1,616



1,410



1,264



1,501



1,917



15



(16)



3,026



3,260



(7)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

9



2



(3)



1



(11)



**



**



11



(8)



**

Net income

1,625



1,412



1,261



1,502



1,906



15



(15)



3,037



3,252



(7)

Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)

(12)



(12)



(9)



(9)



(12)



—



—



(24)



(23)



4

Preferred stock dividends

(80)



(52)



(80)



(53)



(80)



54



—



(132)



(132)



—

Net income available to common stockholders

$ 1,533



$ 1,348



$ 1,172



$ 1,440



$ 1,814



14



(15)



$ 2,881



$ 3,097



(7)

Common Share Statistics







































Basic earnings per common share:(2)







































Net income from continuing operations

$ 3.24



$ 2.87



$ 2.50



$ 3.01



$ 3.76



13 %

(14) %

$ 6.11



$ 6.39



(4) % Income (loss) from discontinued operations

0.02



—



(0.01)



—



(0.02)



**



**



0.02



(0.02)



**

Net income per basic common share

$ 3.26



$ 2.87



$ 2.49



$ 3.01



$ 3.74



14



(13)



$ 6.13



$ 6.37



(4)

Diluted earnings per common share:(2)







































Net income from continuing operations

$ 3.22



$ 2.86



$ 2.49



$ 2.99



$ 3.73



13



(14)



$ 6.08



$ 6.35



(4)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations

0.02



—



(0.01)



—



(0.02)



**

**

0.02



(0.02)



**

Net income per diluted common share

$ 3.24



$ 2.86



$ 2.48



$ 2.99



$ 3.71



13



(13)



$ 6.10



$ 6.33



(4)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):







































Basic

470.8



469.4



470.0



477.8



485.1



—



(3)



470.1



485.9



(3)

Diluted

473.0



471.6



472.7



480.9



488.3



—



(3)



472.3



489.6



(4)

Common shares outstanding (period-end, in millions)

470.3



469.6



467.7



473.7



478.4



—



(2)



470.3



478.4



(2)

Dividends declared and paid per common share

$ 0.40



$ 0.40



$ 0.40



$ 0.40



$ 0.40



—



—



$ 0.80



$ 0.80



—

Tangible book value per common share (period-end)(3)

77.65



72.86



69.20



66.15



63.86



7



22



77.65



63.86



22























































































2019 Q2 vs.

Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in millions)

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

2019

2018









2019 vs.

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q2

2019

2018

2018 Balance Sheet (Period-End)







































Loans held for investment

$ 244,460



$ 240,273



$ 245,899



$ 238,761



$ 236,124



2 %

4 %

$ 244,460



$ 236,124



4 % Interest-earning assets

339,160



340,071



341,293



331,293



332,167



—



2



339,160



332,167



2

Total assets

373,619



373,191



372,538



362,909



363,989



—



3



373,619



363,989



3

Interest-bearing deposits

231,161



230,199



226,281



222,356



222,605



—



4



231,161



222,605



4

Total deposits

254,535



255,107



249,764



247,195



248,225



—



3



254,535



248,225



3

Borrowings

49,233



50,358



58,905



52,205



53,310



(2)



(8)



49,233



53,310



(8)

Common equity

51,406



49,120



47,307



46,277



45,566



5



13



51,406



45,566



13

Total stockholders' equity

55,767



53,481



51,668



50,638



49,926



4



12



55,767



49,926



12

Balance Sheet (Average Balances)







































Loans held for investment

$ 242,653



$ 241,959



$ 241,371



$ 236,766



$ 240,758



—



1 %

$ 242,307



$ 245,218



(1) % Interest-earning assets

338,026



337,793



334,714



330,272



333,495



—



1



337,913



331,850



2

Total assets

371,095



370,394



365,243



360,937



363,929



—



2



370,746



362,988



2

Interest-bearing deposits

230,452



227,572



222,827



221,431



223,079



1 %

3



229,020



221,384



3

Total deposits

253,634



251,410



247,663



246,720



248,790



1



2



252,528



247,040



2

Borrowings

49,982



53,055



53,994



51,684



52,333



(6)



(4)



51,510



53,454



(4)

Common equity

50,209



48,359



46,753



46,407



45,466



4



10



49,289



45,070



9

Total stockholders' equity

54,570



52,720



51,114



50,768



49,827



4



10



53,650



49,431



9





