Capital One Reports Second Quarter 2020 Net Loss of $918 million, or $2.21 per share

MCLEAN, Va., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) today announced net loss for the second quarter of 2020 of $918 million, or $2.21 per diluted common share, compared with net loss of $1.3 billion, or $3.10 per diluted common share in the first quarter of 2020, and with net income of $1.6 billion, or $3.24 per diluted common share in the second quarter of 2019. Excluding adjusting items, net loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $1.61 per diluted common share(1).

"Our investments to transform our technology and how we work, and our efforts to drive the company to digital are powering our response to the pandemic," said Richard D. Fairbank, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain well positioned to weather the downturn, emerge with strength, and deliver shareholder value over the long-term."

Adjusting items in the second quarter of 2020, which are excluded from diluted earnings per share (EPS), efficiency ratio and operating efficiency ratio metrics (see Table 15 in our Financial Supplement for additional information):



Pre-Tax Diluted EPS (Dollars in millions, except per share data) Impact Impact Legal reserve builds $ 265

$ 0.58

Cybersecurity Incident expenses, net of insurance 11

0.02



All comparisons below are for the second quarter of 2020 compared with the first quarter of 2020 unless otherwise noted.

Second Quarter 2020 Income Statement Summary:

Total net revenue decreased 10 percent to $6.6 billion .

. Total non-interest expense increased 1 percent to $3.8 billion :

: 44 percent decrease in marketing.



8 percent increase in operating expenses.

Pre-provision earnings decreased 21 percent to $2.8 billion (2) .

. Provision for credit losses decreased 22 percent to $4.2 billion :

: Net charge-offs of $1.5 billion .

.

$2.7 billion reserve build.

reserve build. Net interest margin of 5.78 percent, decreased 100 basis points.

Efficiency ratio of 57.50 percent.

Efficiency ratio excluding adjusting items of 53.29 percent (1) .

. Operating efficiency ratio of 53.34 percent.

Operating efficiency ratio excluding adjusting items of 49.13 percent(1).

Second Quarter 2020 Balance Sheet Summary:

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio under Basel III Standardized Approach of 12.4 percent at June 30, 2020 .

. Period-end loans held for investment in the quarter decreased $11.5 billion , or 4 percent, to $251.5 billion .

, or 4 percent, to . Credit Card period-end loans decreased $10.5 billion , or 9 percent, to $107.3 billion .

, or 9 percent, to .

Domestic Card period-end loans decreased $10.2 billion , or 9 percent, to $99.4 billion .

, or 9 percent, to .

Consumer Banking period-end loans increased $2.7 billion , or 4 percent, to $66.7 billion

, or 4 percent, to

Auto period-end loans increased $2.0 billion , or 3 percent, to $63.3 billion .

, or 3 percent, to .

Commercial Banking period-end loans decreased $3.7 billion , or 5 percent, to $77.5 billion .

, or 5 percent, to . Average loans held for investment in the quarter decreased $9.5 billion , or 4 percent, to $253.4 billion .

, or 4 percent, to . Credit Card average loans decreased $14.0 billion , or 11 percent, to $108.7 billion

, or 11 percent, to

Domestic Card average loans decreased $12.7 billion , or 11 percent, to $101.0 billion .

, or 11 percent, to .

Consumer Banking average loans increased $1.2 billion , or 2 percent, to $64.9 billion .

, or 2 percent, to .

Auto average loans increased $793 million , or 1 percent, to $61.8 billion .

, or 1 percent, to .

Commercial Banking average loans increased $3.3 billion , or 4 percent, to $79.8 billion .

, or 4 percent, to . Period-end total deposits increased $34.5 billion , or 13 percent, to $304.2 billion , while average deposits increased $23.7 billion , or 9 percent, to $288.3 billion .

, or 13 percent, to , while average deposits increased , or 9 percent, to . Interest-bearing deposits rate paid decreased 27 basis points to 0.94 percent.

(1) Amounts excluding adjusting items are non-GAAP measures that we believe help investors and users of our financial information understand the effect of adjusting items on our selected reported results and provide alternate measurements of our performance, both in the current period and across periods. See Table 15 in Exhibit 99.2 for a reconciliation of our selected reported results to these non-GAAP measures. (2) Pre-provision earnings is calculated based on the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, less non-interest expense for the period.

Capital One Financial Corporation Financial Supplement Second Quarter 2020

Capital One Financial Corporation Consolidated Results Page

Table 1: Financial Summary—Consolidated 1

Table 2: Selected Metrics—Consolidated 3

Table 3: Consolidated Statements of Income 4

Table 4: Consolidated Balance Sheets 6

Table 5: Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4) 8

Table 6: Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin 9

Table 7: Loan Information and Performance Statistics 10

Table 8: Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity 12 Business Segment Results



Table 9: Financial Summary—Business Segment Results 14

Table 10: Financial & Statistical Summary—Credit Card Business 15

Table 11: Financial & Statistical Summary—Consumer Banking Business 17

Table 12: Financial & Statistical Summary—Commercial Banking Business 18

Table 13: Financial & Statistical Summary—Other and Total 19 Other



Table 14: Notes to Loan, Allowance and Business Segment Disclosures (Tables 7—13) 20

Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures 21 __________



(1) The information contained in this Financial Supplement is preliminary and based on data available at the time of the earnings presentation. Investors should refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2020 once it is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. (2) This Financial Supplement includes non-GAAP measures. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and users of our financial information as they provide an alternate measurement of our performance and assist in assessing our capital adequacy and the level of return generated. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for reported results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"), nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies.





CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 1: Financial Summary—Consolidated

























2020 Q2 vs.

Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019









2020 vs.

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q2

2020

2019

2019 Income Statement







































Net interest income

$ 5,460



$ 6,025



$ 6,066



$ 5,737



$ 5,746



(9) %

(5) %

$ 11,485



$ 11,537



—

Non-interest income

1,096



1,224



1,361



1,222



1,378



(10)



(20)



2,320



2,670



(13) % Total net revenue(1)

6,556



7,249



7,427



6,959



7,124



(10)



(8)



13,805



14,207



(3)

Provision for credit losses

4,246



5,423



1,818



1,383



1,342



(22)



**



9,669



3,035



**

Non-interest expense:







































Marketing

273



491



710



501



546



(44)



(50)



764



1,063



(28)

Operating expense

3,497



3,238



3,451



3,371



3,233



8



8



6,735



6,387



5

Total non-interest expense

3,770



3,729



4,161



3,872



3,779



1



—



7,499



7,450



1

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

(1,460)



(1,903)



1,448



1,704



2,003



(23)



**



(3,363)



3,722



**

Income tax provision (benefit)

(543)



(563)



270



375



387



(4)



**



(1,106)



696



**

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

(917)



(1,340)



1,178



1,329



1,616



(32)



**



(2,257)



3,026



**

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

(1)



—



(2)



4



9



**



**



(1)



11



**

Net income (loss)

(918)



(1,340)



1,176



1,333



1,625



(31)



**



(2,258)



3,037



**

Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)

(1)



(3)



(7)



(10)



(12)



(67)



(92)



(4)



(24)



(83)

Preferred stock dividends

(90)



(55)



(97)



(53)



(80)



64



13



(145)



(132)



10

Issuance cost for redeemed preferred stock(3)

—



(22)



(31)



—



—



**



—



(22)



—



**

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$ (1,009)



$ (1,420)



$ 1,041



$ 1,270



$ 1,533



(29)



**



$ (2,429)



$ 2,881



**

Common Share Statistics







































Basic earnings per common share:(2)







































Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ (2.21)



$ (3.10)



$ 2.26



$ 2.70



$ 3.24



(29) %

**



$ (5.31)



$ 6.11



**

Income from discontinued operations

—



—



—



0.01



0.02



—



**



—



0.02



**

Net income (loss) per basic common share

$ (2.21)



$ (3.10)



$ 2.26



$ 2.71



$ 3.26



(29)



**



$ (5.31)



$ 6.13



**

Diluted earnings per common share:(2)







































Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ (2.21)



$ (3.10)



$ 2.25



$ 2.68



$ 3.22



(29)



**



$ (5.31)



$ 6.08



**

Income from discontinued operations

—



—



—



0.01



0.02



—



**



—



0.02



**

Net income (loss) per diluted common share

$ (2.21)



$ (3.10)



$ 2.25



$ 2.69



$ 3.24



(29)



**



$ (5.31)



$ 6.10



**

Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):







































Basic

456.7



457.6



460.9



469.5



470.8



—



(3) %

457.1



470.1



(3) % Diluted

456.7



457.6



463.4



471.8



473.0



—



(3)



457.1



472.3



(3)

Common shares outstanding (period-end, in millions)

456.3



455.3



456.6



465.7



470.3



—



(3)



456.3



470.3



(3)

Dividends declared and paid per common share

$ 0.40



$ 0.40



$ 0.40



$ 0.40



$ 0.40



—



—



$ 0.80



$ 0.80



—

Tangible book value per common share (period-end)(4)

78.82



80.68



83.72



80.46



77.65



(2)



2



78.82



77.65



2





















































































































































2020 Q2 vs.

Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in millions)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019









2020 vs.

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q2

2020

2019

2019 Balance Sheet (Period-End)







































Loans held for investment

$ 251,512



$ 262,990



$ 265,809



$ 249,355



$ 244,460



(4) %

3 %

$ 251,512



$ 244,460



3 % Interest-earning assets

389,829



364,472



355,202



344,643



339,160



7



15



389,829



339,160



15

Total assets

421,296



396,878



390,365



378,810



373,619



6



13



421,296



373,619



13

Interest-bearing deposits

275,183



245,142



239,209



234,084



231,161



12



19



275,183



231,161



19

Total deposits

304,238



269,689



262,697



257,148



254,535



13



20



304,238



254,535



20

Borrowings

44,900



55,681



55,697



50,149



49,233



(19)



(9)



44,900



49,233



(9)

Common equity

50,835



51,620



53,157



52,412



51,406



(2)



(1)



50,835



51,406



(1)

Total stockholders' equity

56,045



56,830



58,011



58,235



55,767



(1)



—



56,045



55,767



—

Balance Sheet (Average Balances)







































Loans held for investment

$ 253,358



$ 262,889



$ 258,870



$ 246,147



$ 242,653



(4) %

4 %

$ 258,124



$ 242,307



7 % Interest-earning assets

378,145



355,347



349,150



340,949



338,026



6



12



366,746



337,913



9

Total assets

411,075



390,380



383,162



374,905



371,095



5



11



400,845



370,746



8

Interest-bearing deposits

261,256



241,115



236,250



232,063



230,452



8



13



251,185



229,020



10

Total deposits

288,344



264,653



260,040



255,082



253,634



9



14



276,498



252,528



9

Borrowings

49,827



51,795



51,442



49,413



49,982



(4)



—



50,810



51,510



(1)

Common equity

52,413



53,186



52,641



52,566



50,209



(1)



4



52,799



49,289



7

Total stockholders' equity

57,623



58,568



58,148



57,245



54,570



(2)



6



58,096



53,650



8



CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 2: Selected Metrics—Consolidated

























2020 Q2 vs.

Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019









2020 vs.

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q2

2020

2019

2019 Performance Metrics







































Net interest income growth (period over period)

(9) %

(1) %

6 %

—



(1) %

**



**



—



2 %

**

Non-interest income growth (period over period)

(10)



(10)



11



(11) %

7



**



**



(13) %

(6)



**

Total net revenue growth (period over period)

(10)



(2)



7



(2)



1



**



**



(3)



1



**

Total net revenue margin(5)

6.93



8.16



8.51



8.16



8.43



(123) bps

(150) bps

7.53



8.41



(88) bps Net interest margin(6)

5.78



6.78



6.95



6.73



6.80



(100)



(102)



6.26



6.83



(57)

Return on average assets

(0.89)



(1.37)



1.23



1.42



1.74



48



**



(1.13)



1.63



**

Return on average tangible assets(7)

(0.93)



(1.43)



1.28



1.48



1.82



50



**



(1.17)



1.70



**

Return on average common equity(8)

(7.69)



(10.68)



7.93



9.63



12.14



299



**



(9.20)



11.65



**

Return on average tangible common equity(9)

(10.74)



(14.85)



11.07



13.45



17.26



4 %

**



(12.81)



16.70



**

Non-interest expense as a percentage of average loans held for investment

5.95



5.67



6.43



6.29



6.23



28 bps

(28)



5.81



6.15



(34)

Efficiency ratio(10)

57.50



51.44



56.03



55.64



53.05



6 %

4 %

54.32



52.44



2 % Operating efficiency ratio(11)

53.34



44.67



46.47



48.44



45.38



9



8



48.79



44.96



4

Effective income tax rate for continuing operations

37.2



29.6



18.6



22.0



19.3



8



18



32.9



18.7



14

Employees (period-end, in thousands)

53.1



52.1



51.9



52.1



50.7



2



5



53.1



50.7



5

Credit Quality Metrics







































Allowance for credit losses

$ 16,832



$ 14,073



$ 7,208



$ 7,037



$ 7,133



20 %

136 %

$ 16,832



$ 7,133



136 % Allowance coverage ratio

6.69 %

5.35 %

2.71 %

2.82 %

2.92 %

134 bps

377 bps

6.69 %

2.92 %

377 bps Net charge-offs

$ 1,505



$ 1,791



$ 1,683



$ 1,462



$ 1,508



(16) %

—



$ 3,296



$ 3,107



6 % Net charge-off rate(12)

2.38 %

2.72 %

2.60 %

2.38 %

2.48 %

(34) bps

(10) bps

2.55 %

2.56 %

(1) bps 30+ day performing delinquency rate(13)

2.09



2.95



3.51



3.28



3.15



(86)



(106)



2.09



3.15



(106)

30+ day delinquency rate(13)

2.30



3.16



3.74



3.51



3.35



(86)



(105)



2.30



3.35



(105)

Capital Ratios(14)







































Common equity Tier 1 capital

12.4 %

12.0 %

12.2 %

12.5 %

12.3 %

40 bps

10 bps

12.4 %

12.3 %

10 bps Tier 1 capital

14.2



13.7



13.7



14.4



13.8



50



40



14.2



13.8



40

Total capital

16.7



16.1



16.1



16.8



16.2



60



50



16.7



16.2



50

Tier 1 leverage

10.3



11.0



11.7



11.9



11.4



(70)



(110)



10.3



11.4



(110)

Tangible common equity ("TCE")(15)

8.8



9.6



10.2



10.3



10.2



(80)



(140)



8.8



10.2



(140)



CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 3: Consolidated Statements of Income

























2020 Q2 vs.

Six Months Ended June 30,



2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019









2020 vs. (Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q2

2020

2019

2019 Interest income:







































Loans, including loans held for sale

$ 5,820



$ 6,542



$ 6,682



$ 6,429



$ 6,383



(11) %

(9) %

$ 12,362



$ 12,751



(3) % Investment securities

482



530



544



583



629



(9)



(23)



1,012



1,284



(21)

Other

16



37



44



63



64



(57)



(75)



53



133



(60)

Total interest income

6,318



7,109



7,270



7,075



7,076



(11)



(11)



13,427



14,168



(5)

Interest expense:







































Deposits

611



731



832



901



870



(16)



(30)



1,342



1,687



(20)

Securitized debt obligations

56



99



118



123



139



(43)



(60)



155



282



(45)

Senior and subordinated notes

180



239



236



299



310



(25)



(42)



419



624



(33)

Other borrowings

11



15



18



15



11



(27)



—



26



38



(32)

Total interest expense

858



1,084



1,204



1,338



1,330



(21)



(35)



1,942



2,631



(26)

Net interest income

5,460



6,025



6,066



5,737



5,746



(9)



(5)



11,485



11,537



—

Provision for credit losses

4,246



5,423



1,818



1,383



1,342



(22)



**



9,669



3,035



**

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

1,214



602



4,248



4,354



4,404



102



(72)



1,816



8,502



(79)

Non-interest income:







































Interchange fees, net

672



752



811



790



820



(11)



(18)



1,424



1,578



(10)

Service charges and other customer-related fees

258



327



342



283



352



(21)



(27)



585



705



(17)

Net securities gains (losses)

—



—



(18)



5



15



—



**



—



39



**

Other

166



145



226



144



191



14



(13)



311



348



(11)

Total non-interest income

1,096



1,224



1,361



1,222



1,378



(10)



(20)



2,320



2,670



(13)

Non-interest expense:







































Salaries and associate benefits

1,704



1,627



1,652



1,605



1,558



5



9



3,331



3,131



6

Occupancy and equipment

523



517



565



519



521



1



—



1,040



1,014



3

Marketing

273



491



710



501



546



(44)



(50)



764



1,063



(28)

Professional services

304



287



318



314



314



6



(3)



591



605



(2)

Communications and data processing

308



302



346



312



329



2



(6)



610



632



(3)

Amortization of intangibles

16



22



28



25



29



(27)



(45)



38



59



(36)

Other(16)

642



483



542



596



482



33



33



1,125



946



19

Total non-interest expense

3,770



3,729



4,161



3,872



3,779



1



—



7,499



7,450



1

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

(1,460)



(1,903)



1,448



1,704



2,003



(23)



**



(3,363)



3,722



**

Income tax provision (benefit)

(543)



(563)



270



375



387



(4)



**



(1,106)



696



**

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

(917)



(1,340)



1,178



1,329



1,616



(32)



**



(2,257)



3,026



**

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

(1)



—



(2)



4



9



**



**



(1)



11



**

Net income (loss)

(918)



(1,340)



1,176



1,333



1,625



(31)



**



(2,258)



3,037



**

Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)

(1)



(3)



(7)



(10)



(12)



(67)



(92)



(4)



(24)



(83)

Preferred stock dividends

(90)



(55)



(97)



(53)



(80)



64



13



(145)



(132)



10

Issuance cost for redeemed preferred stock(3)

—



(22)



(31)



—



—



**



—



(22)



—



**

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$ (1,009)



$ (1,420)



$ 1,041



$ 1,270



$ 1,533



(29)



**



$ (2,429)



$ 2,881



**













































































































2020 Q2 vs.

Six Months Ended June 30,



2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019









2020 vs. (Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q2

2020

2019

2019 Basic earnings per common share:(2)







































Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ (2.21)



$ (3.10)



$ 2.26



$ 2.70



$ 3.24



(29) %

**



$ (5.31)



$ 6.11



**

Income from discontinued operations

—



—



—



0.01



0.02



—



**



—



0.02



**

Net income (loss) per basic common share

$ (2.21)



$ (3.10)



$ 2.26



$ 2.71



$ 3.26



(29)



**



$ (5.31)



$ 6.13



**

Diluted earnings per common share:(2)







































Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ (2.21)



$ (3.10)



$ 2.25



$ 2.68



$ 3.22



(29)



**



$ (5.31)



$ 6.08



**

Income from discontinued operations

—



—



—



0.01



0.02



—



**



—



0.02



**

Net income (loss) per diluted common share

$ (2.21)



$ (3.10)



$ 2.25



$ 2.69



$ 3.24



(29)



**



$ (5.31)



$ 6.10



**

Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):







































Basic common shares

456.7



457.6



460.9



469.5



470.8



—



(3) %

457.1



470.1



(3) % Diluted common shares

456.7



457.6



463.4



471.8



473.0



—



(3)



457.1



472.3



(3)



CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 4: Consolidated Balance Sheets

























2020 Q2 vs.



2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019 (Dollars in millions)

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q2 Assets:



























Cash and cash equivalents:



























Cash and due from banks

$ 4,583



$ 4,545



$ 4,129



$ 4,452



$ 5,184



1 %

(12) % Interest-bearing deposits and other short-term investments

51,235



20,391



9,278



12,668



9,927



151



416

Total cash and cash equivalents

55,818



24,936



13,407



17,120



15,111



124



269

Restricted cash for securitization investors

740



364



342



417



710



103



4

Investment securities:



























Securities available for sale

87,859



81,423



79,213



46,168



45,658



8



92

Securities held to maturity

—



—



—



33,894



35,475



—



**

Total investment securities

87,859



81,423



79,213



80,062



81,133



8



8

Loans held for investment:



























Unsecuritized loans held for investment

222,310



231,318



231,992



215,892



211,556



(4)



5

Loans held in consolidated trusts

29,202



31,672



33,817



33,463



32,904



(8)



(11)

Total loans held for investment

251,512



262,990



265,809



249,355



244,460



(4)



3

Allowance for credit losses

(16,832)



(14,073)



(7,208)



(7,037)



(7,133)



20



136

Net loans held for investment

234,680



248,917



258,601



242,318



237,327



(6)



(1)

Loans held for sale

711



1,056



400



1,245



1,829



(33)



(61)

Premises and equipment, net

4,324



4,336



4,378



4,311



4,243



—



2

Interest receivable

1,574



1,687



1,758



1,627



1,544



(7)



2

Goodwill

14,645



14,645



14,653



14,624



14,545



—



1

Other assets

20,945



19,514



17,613



17,086



17,177



7



22

Total assets

$ 421,296



$ 396,878



$ 390,365



$ 378,810



$ 373,619



6



13























































2020 Q2 vs.



2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019 (Dollars in millions)

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q2 Liabilities:



























Interest payable

$ 380



$ 359



$ 439



$ 370



$ 437



6 %

(13) % Deposits:



























Non-interest-bearing deposits

29,055



24,547



23,488



23,064



23,374



18



24

Interest-bearing deposits

275,183



245,142



239,209



234,084



231,161



12



19

Total deposits

304,238



269,689



262,697



257,148



254,535



13



20

Securitized debt obligations

15,761



17,141



17,808



18,910



16,959



(8)



(7)

Other debt:



























Federal funds purchased and securities loaned or sold under agreements to repurchase

573



399



314



464



359



44



60

Senior and subordinated notes

28,481



32,049



30,472



30,682



31,822



(11)



(10)

Other borrowings

85



6,092



7,103



93



93



(99)



(9)

Total other debt

29,139



38,540



37,889



31,239



32,274



(24)



(10)

Other liabilities

15,733



14,319



13,521



12,908



13,647



10



15

Total liabilities

365,251



340,048



332,354



320,575



317,852



7



15































Stockholders' equity:



























Preferred stock

0



0



0



0



0



—



—

Common stock

7



7



7



7



7



—



—

Additional paid-in capital, net

33,556



33,450



32,980



33,826



32,262



—



4

Retained earnings

35,361



36,552



40,340



39,476



38,386



(3)



(8)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

3,981



3,679



1,156



453



170



8



**

Treasury stock, at cost

(16,860)



(16,858)



(16,472)



(15,527)



(15,058)



—



12

Total stockholders' equity

56,045



56,830



58,011



58,235



55,767



(1)



—

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 421,296



$ 396,878



$ 390,365



$ 378,810



$ 373,619



6



13



CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 5: Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4)



(1) Total net revenue was reduced by $318 million in Q2 2020 and $389 million in Q1 2020 for credit card finance charges and fees charged-off as uncollectible, and by $365 million in Q4 2019, $330 million in Q3 2019 and $318 million in Q2 2019 for the estimated uncollectible amount of credit card finance charges and fees and related losses. (2) Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities and earnings per share are computed independently for each period. Accordingly, the sum of each quarterly amount may not agree to the year-to-date total. We also provide adjusted diluted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures. (3) On March 2, 2020, we redeemed all outstanding shares of our fixed rate 6.00% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series B. The redemption increased our net loss available to common shareholders by $22 million in Q1 2020. On December 2, 2019, we redeemed all outstanding shares of our fixed rate 6.25% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series C and fixed rate 6.70% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series D. The redemption reduced our net income available to common shareholders by $31 million in Q4 2019. (4) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. (5) Total net revenue margin is calculated based on annualized total net revenue for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period. (6) Net interest margin is calculated based on annualized net interest income for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period. (7) Return on average tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax, for the period divided by average tangible assets for the period. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. (8) Return on average common equity is calculated based on net income (loss) available to common stockholders less income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average common equity. Our calculation of return on average common equity may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. (9) Return on average tangible common equity ("ROTCE") is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on net income (loss) available to common stockholders less income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average tangible common equity ("TCE"). Our calculation of return on average TCE may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. (10) Efficiency ratio is calculated based on total non-interest expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures. (11) Operating efficiency ratio is calculated based on operating expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted operating efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures. (12) Net charge-off rate is calculated based on annualized net charge-offs for the period divided by average loans held for investment for the period. (13) Metrics for Q2 2020 and Q1 2020 include the impact of COVID-19 customer assistance programs where applicable. (14) Capital ratios as of the end of Q2 2020 are preliminary and therefore subject to change. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for information on the calculation of each of these ratios. (15) TCE ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by tangible assets. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. (16) Includes net Cybersecurity Incident expenses of $11 million in Q2 2020, $4 million in Q1 2020, $16 million in Q4 2019 and $22 million in Q3 2019, respectively. ** Not meaningful.

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 6: Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin





2020 Q2

2020 Q1

2019 Q2



Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/Rate (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

















Interest-earning assets:



































Loans, including loans held for sale

$ 254,402



$ 5,820



9.15 %

$ 263,631



$ 6,542



9.93 %

$ 243,831



$ 6,383



10.47 % Investment securities

81,095



482



2.38



78,212



530



2.71



82,383



629



3.05

Cash equivalents and other

42,648



16



0.15



13,504



37



1.10



11,812



64



2.16

Total interest-earning assets

$ 378,145



$ 6,318



6.68



$ 355,347



$ 7,109



8.00



$ 338,026



$ 7,076



8.37

Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Interest-bearing deposits

$ 261,256



$ 611



0.94



$ 241,115



$ 731



1.21



$ 230,452



$ 870



1.51

Securitized debt obligations

16,432



56



1.37



18,054



99



2.20



18,262



139



3.04

Senior and subordinated notes

31,294



180



2.30



31,342



239



3.04



30,630



310



4.05

Other borrowings and liabilities

3,554



11



1.21



3,779



15



1.62



2,322



11



1.91

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 312,536



$ 858



1.10



$ 294,290



$ 1,084



1.47



$ 281,666



$ 1,330



1.89

Net interest income/spread





$ 5,460



5.58







$ 6,025



6.53







$ 5,746



6.48

Impact of non-interest-bearing funding









0.20











0.25











0.32

Net interest margin









5.78 %









6.78 %









6.80 %







Six Months Ended June 30,



2020

2019



Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/Rate (Dollars in millions, except as noted)











Interest-earning assets:























Loans, including loans held for sale

$ 259,017



$ 12,362



9.55 %

$ 243,383



$ 12,751



10.48 % Investment securities

79,654



1,012



2.54



83,027



1,284



3.09

Cash equivalents and other

28,075



53



0.38



11,503



133



2.31

Total interest-earning assets

$ 366,746



$ 13,427



7.32



$ 337,913



$ 14,168



8.39

Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing deposits

$ 251,185



$ 1,342



1.07



$ 229,020



$ 1,687



1.47

Securitized debt obligations

17,243



155



1.80



18,503



282



3.05

Senior and subordinated notes

31,318



419



2.67



30,732



624



4.06

Other borrowings and liabilities

3,667



26



1.42



3,497



38



2.20

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 303,413



$ 1,942



1.28



$ 281,752



$ 2,631



1.87

Net interest income/spread





$ 11,485



6.04







$ 11,537



6.52

Impact of non-interest-bearing funding









0.22











0.31

Net interest margin









6.26 %









6.83 %

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 7: Loan Information and Performance Statistics

























2020 Q2 vs.

Six Months Ended June 30,



2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020 vs.

2019 (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q2 Loans Held for Investment (Period-End)







































Credit card:







































Domestic credit card

$ 99,390



$ 109,549



$ 118,606



$ 104,664



$ 102,959



(9) %

(3) %

$ 99,390



$ 102,959



(3) % International card businesses

7,920



8,248



9,630



9,017



9,182



(4)



(14)



7,920



9,182



(14)

Total credit card(1)

107,310



117,797



128,236



113,681



112,141



(9)



(4)



107,310



112,141



(4)

Consumer banking:







































Auto

63,319



61,364



60,362



59,278



57,556



3



10



63,319



57,556



10

Retail banking

3,393



2,669



2,703



2,737



2,771



27



22



3,393



2,771



22

Total consumer banking

66,712



64,033



63,065



62,015



60,327



4



11



66,712



60,327



11

Commercial banking:







































Commercial and multifamily real estate

30,953



32,373



30,245



30,009



29,861



(4)



4



30,953



29,861



4

Commercial and industrial

46,537



48,787



44,263



43,650



42,125



(5)



10



46,537



42,125



10

Total commercial lending

77,490



81,160



74,508



73,659



71,986



(5)



8



77,490



71,986



8

Small-ticket commercial real estate

—



—



—



—



6



**



**



—



6



**

Total commercial banking

77,490



81,160



74,508



73,659



71,992



(5)



8



77,490



71,992



8

Total loans held for investment

$ 251,512



$ 262,990



$ 265,809



$ 249,355



$ 244,460



(4)



3



$ 251,512



$ 244,460



3

Loans Held for Investment (Average)







































Credit card:







































Domestic credit card

$ 100,996



$ 113,711



$ 112,965



$ 103,426



$ 101,930



(11) %

(1) %

$ 107,354



$ 102,296



5 % International card businesses

7,752



9,065



9,120



8,945



8,868



(14)



(13)



8,408



8,829



(5)

Total credit card(1)

108,748



122,776



122,085



112,371



110,798



(11)



(2)



115,762



111,125



4

Consumer banking:







































Auto

61,798



61,005



59,884



58,517



57,070



1



8



61,401



56,654



8

Retail banking

3,053



2,666



2,712



2,752



2,788



15



10



2,860



2,809



2

Total consumer banking

64,851



63,671



62,596



61,269



59,858



2



8



64,261



59,463



8

Commercial banking:







































Commercial and multifamily real estate

31,723



31,081



30,173



29,698



29,514



2



7



31,402



29,276



7

Commercial and industrial

48,036



45,361



44,016



42,807



42,476



6



13



46,699



42,304



10

Total commercial lending

79,759



76,442



74,189



72,505



71,990



4



11



78,101



71,580



9

Small-ticket commercial real estate

—



—



—



2



7



**



**



—



139



**

Total commercial banking

79,759



76,442



74,189



72,507



71,997



4



11



78,101



71,719



9

Total average loans held for investment

$ 253,358



$ 262,889



$ 258,870



$ 246,147



$ 242,653



(4)



4



$ 258,124



$ 242,307



7







































2020 Q2 vs.

Six Months Ended June 30,



2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020 vs.

2019



Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q2 Net Charge-Off Rates





















































Credit card:





















































Domestic credit card



4.53 %



4.68 %



4.32 %



4.12 %



4.86 %

(15) bps

(33) bps



4.61 %



4.95 %

(34) bps International card businesses



3.47





4.65





4.22





3.78





3.63



(118)



(16)





4.11





3.41



70

Total credit card



4.46





4.68





4.31





4.09





4.76



(22)



(30)





4.57





4.83



(26)

Consumer banking:





















































Auto



1.16





1.51





1.90





1.60





1.09



(35)



7





1.33





1.26



7

Retail banking



1.78





2.37





2.77





2.55





2.42



(59)



(64)





2.05





2.49



(44)

Total consumer banking



1.19





1.54





1.93





1.64





1.15



(35)



4





1.36





1.32



4

Commercial banking:





















































Commercial and multifamily real estate



0.09





—





—





0.02





—



9



9





0.04





—



4

Commercial and industrial



0.78





0.96





0.60





0.55





0.15



(18)



63





0.87





0.14



73

Total commercial banking



0.51





0.57





0.35





0.33





0.09



(6)



42





0.54





0.08



46

Total net charge-offs



2.38





2.72





2.60





2.38





2.48



(34)



(10)





2.55





2.56



(1)

30+ Day Performing Delinquency Rates(2)





















































Credit card:





















































Domestic credit card



2.74 %



3.69 %



3.93 %



3.71 %



3.40 %

(95) bps

(66) bps



2.74 %



3.40 %

(66) bps International card businesses



2.71





3.66





3.47





3.52





3.40



(95)



(69)





2.71





3.40



(69)

Total credit card



2.74





3.69





3.89





3.69





3.40



(95)



(66)





2.74





3.40



(66)

Consumer banking:





















































Auto



3.28





5.29





6.88





6.47





6.10



(201)



(282)





3.28





6.10



(282)

Retail banking



0.89





1.27





1.02





1.01





0.93



(38)



(4)





0.89





0.93



(4)

Total consumer banking



3.16





5.12





6.63





6.23





5.87



(196)



(271)





3.16





5.87



(271)

Nonperforming Loans and Nonperforming Assets Rates(3)(4)





















































Credit card:





















































International card businesses



0.29 %



0.29 %



0.26 %



0.25 %



0.25 %

—



4 bps



0.29 %



0.25 %

4 bps Total credit card



0.02





0.02





0.02





0.02





0.02



—



—





0.02





0.02



—

Consumer banking:





















































Auto



0.41





0.62





0.81





0.73





0.64



(21) bps

(23)





0.41





0.64



(23)

Retail banking



0.70





0.88





0.87





0.91





1.02



(18)



(32)





0.70





1.02



(32)

Total consumer banking



0.43





0.63





0.81





0.74





0.66



(20)



(23)





0.43





0.66



(23)

Commercial banking:





















































Commercial and multifamily real estate



0.54





0.22





0.12





0.12





0.14



32



40





0.54





0.14



40

Commercial and industrial



1.06





0.87





0.93





0.95





0.74



19



32





1.06





0.74



32

Total commercial banking



0.85





0.61





0.60





0.61





0.50



24



35





0.85





0.50



35

Total nonperforming loans



0.38





0.35





0.37





0.37





0.32



3



6





0.38





0.32



6

Total nonperforming assets



0.39





0.37





0.39





0.40





0.34



2



5





0.39





0.34



5



CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 8: Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity





Three Months Ended June 30, 2020



Credit Card

Consumer Banking







(Dollars in millions)

Domestic

Card

International

Card

Businesses

Total

Credit

Card

Auto

Retail

Banking

Total

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking

Total Allowance for credit losses:































Balance as of March 31, 2020

$ 9,806



$ 540



$ 10,346



$ 2,058



$ 96



$ 2,154



$ 1,573



$ 14,073

Charge-offs

(1,493)



(119)



(1,612)



(399)



(17)



(416)



(103)



(2,131)

Recoveries

350



51



401



220



4



224



1



626

Net charge-offs

(1,143)



(68)



(1,211)



(179)



(13)



(192)



(102)



(1,505)

Provision for credit losses

2,906



38



2,944



847



29



876



432



4,252

Allowance build (release) for credit losses

1,763



(30)



1,733



668



16



684



330



2,747

Other changes(5)

—



12



12



—



—



—



—



12

Balance as of June 30, 2020

11,569



522



12,091



2,726



112



2,838



1,903



16,832

Reserve for unfunded lending commitments:































Balance as of March 31, 2020

—



—



—



—



—



—



223



223

Benefit for losses on unfunded lending commitments

—



—



—



—



—



—



(5)



(5)

Balance as of June 30, 2020

—



—



—



—



—



—



218



218

Combined allowance and reserve as of June 30, 2020

$ 11,569



$ 522



$ 12,091



$ 2,726



$ 112



$ 2,838



$ 2,121



$ 17,050









Six Months Ended June 30, 2020



Credit Card

Consumer Banking







(Dollars in millions)

Domestic

Card

International

Card

Businesses

Total

Credit

Card

Auto

Retail

Banking

Total

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking

Total Allowance for credit losses:































Balance as of December 31, 2019

$ 4,997



$ 398



$ 5,395



$ 984



$ 54



$ 1,038



$ 775



$ 7,208

Cumulative effects from adoption of the current expected credit loss ("CECL") standard

2,237



4



2,241



477



25



502



102



2,845

Finance charge and fee reserve reclassification(1)

439



23



462



—



—



—



—



462

Balance as of January 1, 2020

7,673



425



8,098



1,461



79



1,540



877



10,515

Charge-offs

(3,208)



(253)



(3,461)



(875)



(37)



(912)



(215)



(4,588)

Recoveries

734



80



814



466



8



474



4



1,292

Net charge-offs

(2,474)



(173)



(2,647)



(409)



(29)



(438)



(211)



(3,296)

Provision for credit losses

6,370



276



6,646



1,674



62



1,736



1,237



9,619

Allowance build for credit losses

3,896



103



3,999



1,265



33



1,298



1,026



6,323

Other changes(5)

—



(6)



(6)



—



—



—



—



(6)

Balance as of June 30, 2020

11,569



522



12,091



2,726



112



2,838



1,903



16,832

Reserve for unfunded lending commitments:































Balance as of December 31, 2019

—



—



—



—



5



5



130



135

Cumulative effects from adoption of the CECL standard

—



—



—



—



(5)



(5)



42



37

Balance as of January 1, 2020

—



—



—



—



—



—



172



172

Provision for losses on unfunded lending commitments

—



—



—



—



—



—



46



46

Balance as of June 30, 2020

—



—



—



—



—



—



218



218

Combined allowance and reserve as of June 30, 2020

$ 11,569



$ 522



$ 12,091



$ 2,726



$ 112



$ 2,838



$ 2,121



$ 17,050



CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 9: Financial Summary—Business Segment Results





Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Dollars in millions)

Credit

Card

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking(6)

Other(6)

Total

Credit

Card

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking(6)

Other(6)

Total Net interest income (loss)

$ 3,369



$ 1,665



$ 518



$ (92)



$ 5,460



$ 7,071



$ 3,322



$ 1,009



$ 83



$ 11,485

Non-interest income (loss)

845



97



180



(26)



1,096



1,756



223



418



(77)



2,320

Total net revenue (loss)

4,214



1,762



698



(118)



6,556



8,827



3,545



1,427



6



13,805

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

2,944



876



427



(1)



4,246



6,646



1,736



1,283



4



9,669

Non-interest expense

1,969



1,036



425



340



3,770



4,177



2,027



837



458



7,499

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes

(699)



(150)



(154)



(457)



(1,460)



(1,996)



(218)



(693)



(456)



(3,363)

Income tax benefit

(166)



(36)



(36)



(305)



(543)



(472)



(52)



(164)



(418)



(1,106)

Loss from continuing operations, net of tax

$ (533)



$ (114)



$ (118)



$ (152)



$ (917)



$ (1,524)



$ (166)



$ (529)



$ (38)



$ (2,257)















































Three Months Ended March 31, 2020



















(Dollars in millions)

Credit

Card

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking(6)

Other(6)

Total



















Net interest income

$ 3,702



$ 1,657



$ 491



$ 175



$ 6,025





















Non-interest income (loss)

911



126



238



(51)



1,224





















Total net revenue

4,613



1,783



729



124



7,249





















Provision for credit losses

3,702



860



856



5



5,423





















Non-interest expense

2,208



991



412



118



3,729





















Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

(1,297)



(68)



(539)



1



(1,903)





















Income tax benefit

(306)



(16)



(128)



(113)



(563)





















Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ (991)



$ (52)



$ (411)



$ 114



$ (1,340)



































































Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 (Dollars in millions)

Credit

Card

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking(6)

Other(6)

Total

Credit

Card

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking(6)

Other(6)

Total Net interest income (loss)

$ 3,531



$ 1,709



$ 514



$ (8)



$ 5,746



$ 7,121



$ 3,388



$ 1,003



$ 25



$ 11,537

Non-interest income (loss)

1,038



166



200



(26)



1,378



1,988



326



387



(31)



2,670

Total net revenue (loss)

4,569



1,875



714



(34)



7,124



9,109



3,714



1,390



(6)



14,207

Provision for credit losses

1,095



165



82



—



1,342



2,484



400



151



—



3,035

Non-interest expense

2,253



1,002



427



97



3,779



4,424



1,996



844



186



7,450

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

1,221



708



205



(131)



2,003



2,201



1,318



395



(192)



3,722

Income tax provision (benefit)

283



165



48



(109)



387



512



307



92



(215)



696

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 938



$ 543



$ 157



$ (22)



$ 1,616



$ 1,689



$ 1,011



$ 303



$ 23



$ 3,026











































