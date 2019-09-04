Capital Plus Financial Recognized as a "Best For The World" B Corp for Exceptional Impact on its Customers

DALLAS, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Plus Financial, a Certified B Corporation, has been named a Best For The World honoree in recognition of its ongoing work to improve the lives of its customers.

Ranking in the top 10 percent of all 3,000 B Corps for its positive impact on their customers, Capital Plus Financial earned the honor because the company promotes public benefit, is designed to solve a social or environmental issue of creating economic vitality in low to moderate income communities, and serves underserved populations. Companies like Capital Plus Financial set a gold standard for how business can be a force for good for people around the world.

Best For The World recognition is administered by B Lab, the global nonprofit that certifies and supports Certified B Corporations, which are for-profit companies dedicated to using business as a force for good. Today there are 3,000 Certified B Corporations across 64 countries and 150 industries, unified by one common goal: to redefine success in business.

"We are honored to once again be included in this prestigious group," said Eric Donnelly, CEO at Capital Plus Financial. "To be part of a global campaign to improve the lives of so many is an honor. We share this recognition with our incredible employees and borrowers with whom we are pleased to serve and are grateful for their support."

B Corps meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. B Corp Certification doesn't just evaluate a product or service, it assesses the overall positive impact of the company that stands behind it—like Capital Plus Financial. Using the B Impact Assessment, B Lab evaluates how a company's operations and business model impact its workers, community, environment, and customers. To achieve the B Corp Certification, a company must achieve a score of at least 80 points on the assessment.

"We're incredibly proud of this year's Best For The World honorees," says Anthea Kelsick, Chief Marketing Officer of B Lab. "These inspiring companies represent the kinds of business models and impact-driven business strategies that are building a new economy—one that is inclusive, regenerative, and delivers value to all stakeholders, not just shareholders. To that end, B Corps like Capital Plus Financial are redefining capitalism and showing that it actually can work for everyone."

1,000 B Corps from 44 countries were named to the 2019 Best For The World lists, including Patagonia, Beautycounter, Dr. Bronner's, TOMS, Seventh Generation, and Greyston Bakery. The 2019 Best For The World honorees are determined based on the verified B Impact Assessments of Certified B Corporations. The full lists are available on https://bcorporation.net/ .

About B Lab

B Lab is a nonprofit that serves a global movement of people using business as a force for good. B Lab's initiatives include B Corp Certification, administration of the B Impact Management programs and software, and advocacy for governance structures like the benefit corporation. B Lab's vision is of an inclusive and sustainable economy that creates a shared prosperity for all. To date, there are 3,000 Certified B Corps in over 150 industries and 64 countries, and over 50,000 companies use the B Impact Assessment. For more information, visit https://bcorporation.net/ .

About Capital Plus Financial

Capital Plus Financial (CPF), is a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and certified B- Corp which supports Hispanic homeownership with a long term, fixed rate single family mortgage product and an affordable home throughout Texas. For more information, visit www.capitalplusfin.com.

