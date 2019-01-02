Capital Raising Catalyst Bootcamp (San Francisco, CA, United States - January 31, 2019)

DUBLIN, Jan 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Capital Raising Catalyst" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Join us for our intensive, fast-paced investor relations and Capital Raising Catalyst Workshop. For anyone looking to raise capital from family offices and institutional investors, this is a must-attend workshop that will equip attendees with dozens of practical strategies for attracting more investors. Participate in small-group exercises, follow along with your guided workbook, and hear case studies that show how your peers are implementing these strategies. You will leave this boot camp with a worksheet completed and knowledge on how to execute our 5 Step System to Raising Capital from Private Investors.

If you are raising capital you will get more value per hour spent at this workshop than any other training you have completed.



7 Reasons to attend the Capital Raising Catalyst Workshop



1. Develop a System to Attract Investors Like Clockwork: Let your competitors cold call 60 prospects a day while you set up systems to consistently attract targeted and pre-qualified investors to you every month. During this workshop, we will show you how to accomplish this at zero cost.



2. Avoid The 7 Most Common $100,000 Mistakes: Almost everyone who starts out raising capital for a fund or private company makes the same mistakes. What you should do is not always obvious, and worse than that, it is often counter-intuitive. At this workshop, we will show you why you should reach out to fewer investors and figure out who those investors are. Typically, only one type of investor fits your sandbox, USP, investor funnel, and is making up your investor avatar. This investor avatar concept alone will save you from hours of fruitless activity, ensuring results through the best possible use of your most valuable resource, time.



3. Master Best Practices & Emulate Proven Strategies: Throughout the day you will be completing a Capital Raising Catalyst workbook and by the end of the day you will have an actionable plan that integrates best practices and proven capital raising models for your organization.



4. Gain a Capital Raising Edge: When raising capital, second place in a competition can mean no capital allocated, and a consistent third or 10th place can mean you are out of business and have to close shop. Getting your emails responded to, phone calls are taken, and meetings booked with potential investors is critical, every 1% improvement in doing so can mean more capital raised.



5. Identify the Fundamental Marketing Materials and Strategic IP Assets you need to create, distribute, and leverage to be taken seriously. If you don't have your basic marketing materials and tools in place to communicate with investors you will stand out as someone who doesn't know what they are doing to investors.



6. Leave with Your Developed Capital Raising Plan: Regardless of whether you are a independent sponsor, private equity fund, deal broker, real estate professional or investment banker you need to stand out from the competition in a meaningful way. This one-day workshop will teach you exactly how to do it. You will leave with a plan in hand to execute.



7. No Risk: We guarantee that you will love the capital raising workshop and get a ton of value out of your experience. If for any reason you do not, we will refund your admission price. There is no doubt in our minds that you will love this event.



The Family Office Club remains the only provider of practical real-world capital raising, investment marketing, and investor lead generation training in the industry. Successful capital raisers are always in demand and can make or break a firm, even more than the ability to invest well. Yet despite the critical importance of this skill set, there is a major gap in education on capital raising. The Family Office Club has been closing this gap in the industry for nearly a decade with live training workshops on capital raising, investor relations, and marketing strategy.

