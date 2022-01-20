Capital Rx and Independa Partner to Bring Prescription Savings to the Masses via LG Televisions

Independa, the global leader in TV-based remote engagement, education and care, and LG Electronics, a global leader in TV manufacturing, together launched the Independa Health Hub™ Ecosystem of Healthy Offerings on LG TVs at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show. In introducing the Capital Rx Advantage program, the first discount card offered directly through a TV, users can now easily and securely access their free prescription savings card to enjoy significant savings on medications.

"Capital Rx continues to effectively disrupt the prescription drug payments model, helping American consumers save millions in medication costs," said Kian Saneii, founder and CEO of Independa. "On the heels of our landmark partnership with LG and the expansion of our Health Hub ecosystem into the connected TV environment, we are proud to join forces with Capital Rx and offer our users access to the best prescription drug discount card available in the market today."

Other discount cards on the market have high hidden fees, generate additional profits by selling consumer data, and drive up the cost of medications. Launched in August 2021, the Capital Rx Advantage card was designed to be more ethical, fair and transparent than what is available in the marketplace today. By introducing the lowest processing fee into the market and leveraging a government-authorized pricing metric that has deflated (rather than the market's standard which has inflated), the Capital Rx Advantage card can help reduce medication costs by up to 90%. The card is accepted at more than 65k pharmacies and major retailers, including Walgreens, Walmart, Costco, RiteAid, Kroger and more.

"The introduction of the innovative and transformational Independa Health Hub™ across LG TVs is a significant milestone in expanding the accessibility of virtual healthcare services and benefits for all," said Joe Alexander, Chief Operating Officer, Capital Rx. "By partnering with Capital Rx, Independa has made it as easy as possible for anyone with an LG TV to access prescription savings from the comfort of their own home, the convenience of their Independa mobile app. Further, these savings can be easily passed on to friends and family, always free and without limitations of the number of beneficiaries."

LG TV owners who activate the Independa app will immediately see the Capital Rx Advantage card within their Healthy Offerings section. There, they have the option to view an informational video and then access their free Rx savings card. The Independa Health Hub is currently available on all LG TVs sold from 2021 onward.

About Capital Rx

Capital Rx is built around the mission of changing the way prescription drugs are priced and administered to create enduring social change. A health technology company daring to reimagine the pharmacy benefits industry, Capital Rx is executing on that mission through its Clearinghouse Model® – the first ethical framework for drug pricing. Capital Rx's enterprise pharmacy platform, JUDI™, connects every aspect of the pharmacy ecosystem in one platform, enabling patient engagement and increasing efficiency to achieve the highest standards of clinical care. For more information, visit www.cap-rx.com .

About The Independa Health Hub

The Independa Health Hub enables LG smart TVs to help users care for family members remotely or assist older adults to be more independent. As the first tele-healthcare service supported on LG TVs, Independa features an intuitive interface that makes it easy for users to initiate a video chat with a caregiver or easily access a menu of relevant professional services. Pop-up notifications inform when someone is calling and personal alerts can be set up for more reminders. All notifications and alerts are integrated into the webOS so they are always just a glance away. Professional services available on Independa include Dentulu (online dental consultation), Capital Rx (discount pharmacy platform), Coverdell (dental insurance benefits), WebMD (medical grade educational videos) and Sprio100 (fitness programs for seniors), among others.

About Independa

Founded in 2009, Independa, Inc, is the innovator of the award-winning TV-based social engagement, education and care platform. Through its software subscription platform, Independa enables the best yet most simplified remote engagement for those most difficult to reach, most socially isolated, and most expensive to care for — whether professionally or through family and friends. Independa transforms a person's standard TV into a bi-directional engagement window to the world, enabling caregivers and loved ones alike to connect with the TV through a standard browser or an iOS or Android app. For senior living communities, homecare organizations, PACE programs and hospitals, Independa improves residents' quality of life and care, while increasing organizational effectiveness and operational efficiencies across the care continuum. Independa helps people stay at their residence of choice longer, safer and more comfortably, delivering on the joys and possibilities of a Life, Connected™. Connect with Independa on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

Media Contacts:

Capital Rx

Kimberly Dreisinger | 805-350-4421

[email protected]

Independa

Lauren Chouinard | 831-621-5661

[email protected]

SOURCE Capital Rx