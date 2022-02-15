Capital Rx Appoints Healthcare Industry Veteran Kristin Begley, PharmD, as Chief Growth Officer

Kristin joins Capital Rx during a period of record growth. As the fastest-growing Pharmacy Benefits Manager (PBM) in the United States, Capital Rx grew by 400% in 2020, doubled its covered lives in 2021, and expanded its customer base of employers, unions, government and healthcare entities to over 150 in the past year. Following recent legislation aimed at driving healthcare price transparency, including the 2021 Consolidated Appropriations Act, Capital Rx is uniquely qualified to completely upend the PBM market and open up the black box of prescription pricing. As the only PBM to use NADAC pricing, a government authorized benchmark used by CMS to establish significant cost savings, Capital Rx brings undistorted visibility into actual drug unit costs and eliminates arbitrary price variability. Additionally, JUDI ™, Capital Rx's enterprise healthcare platform, is opening efficiencies and capabilities never available in the pharmacy benefit management space.

"I'm deeply committed to humanizing healthcare as we leverage technology to break down silos, improve interoperability, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. Pharmacy is the most accessed healthcare vertical and it has been isolated from medical for far too long. Capital Rx's platform will be foundational in next-generation care platforms," said Kristin Begley, PharmD. "It is my pleasure to work alongside the stellar team at Capital Rx as we strive to eliminate inefficient processes and financial misalignment in healthcare."

Before joining Capital Rx, Kristin served as Chief Commercial Officer for Wildflower Health value-based care solution for maternal and family care for payers and providers. Previously, as Chief Pharmacy Officer at Truveris, a health technology company shining a light on the pharmaceutical supply chain black box, Kristin led the company through exponential growth. She helped build and deploy their analytical technology platform to drive efficiency in the pharmacy benefit management process for payers, advisors, and consumers. Prior, Kristin led Hewitt's National Pharmacy Practice, where she managed Rx benefit strategy for Fortune 500 companies. Earlier in her career, Kristin worked for Towers Perrin and the Managed Care Institute.

"I've known Kristin for over a decade and you would be hard-pressed to find her equal," said AJ Loiacono, CEO, Capital Rx. "She will play a critical role in Capital Rx's rapid expansion into new markets, as well as continue to break down the barriers that inhibit accessible and affordable care."

