Capital Square 1031 Completes DST Offering of Multifamily Community in Richmond, Virginia

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square 1031, a leading sponsor of Delaware statutory trust (DST) offerings, announced today that CS1031 Hickory Creek Apartments, DST has been fully subscribed by 55 Section 1031 exchange investors. The DST offering is comprised of Hickory Creek Apartments, a 294-unit multifamily property located in Henrico County, a suburb of Richmond, the state capital of Virginia.

"Hickory Creek Apartments is a leading example of the high-quality, growth-oriented multifamily communities that Capital Square acquires for investors," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer. "This multifamily community has a substantial value-add component through the interior renovation of units and common areas. The Richmond area is known for being economically stable due to the large presence of government as the state capital, proximity to D.C. and the federal government, and disproportionate number of large companies along with numerous colleges and universities. Capital Square has become the largest buyer of multifamily properties in the Richmond area, and we expect this DST to benefit from Capital Square's exceptional property and investment management."

Located at 2344 Hickory Creek Drive, Hickory Creek Apartments is comprised of 19 residential buildings and a clubhouse with a leasing office. Situated on over 20 acres of land, the community includes one- and two-bedroom floorplans ranging in size from 830 square feet to 1,030 square feet. Community amenities include a swimming pool with sundeck, fitness center, lighted tennis courts, car wash area, sauna, dog park, optional reserved carport parking, Verizon FiOS and 24-hour emergency maintenance.

"Residents of Hickory Creek have unmatched access to retail amenities and employment centers, with more than 5 million square feet of retail at Short Pump Town Center and 8 million square feet of office space at Innsbrook Corporate Center within minutes of the community," said Whitson Huffman, senior vice president and head of acquisitions. "Over $2 million has been invested by prior ownership, further adding value to the investment."

Since inception, Capital Square has acquired 87 real estate assets for over 2,000 investors seeking quality replacement properties that qualify for tax deferral under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code and other investors seeking a high-quality real estate investment.

