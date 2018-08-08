Capital Square 1031 Completes DST Offering of Newly-Constructed Dialysis Clinic Near Bakersfield, California

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square 1031, a leading sponsor of Delaware statutory trust investments, announced today that CS1031 California MOB I, DST, comprised of a newly-constructed dialysis clinic near Bakersfield, Calif., has been fully subscribed by a total of 16 investors.

"This DST investment in California illustrates Capital Square's ability to source and sponsor high quality real estate assets across the nation," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer. "The dialysis clinic was purchased all cash, providing investors the opportunity to own quality real estate without any mortgage debt. An increasing number of Capital Square's investors prefer debt-free real estate investments that do not have mortgage repayment risk. This is another successful debt-free investment sponsored by Capital Square in a recession-resistant medical building that is well positioned for long-term success."

Located at 711 Valley Blvd. in Tehachapi, the dialysis clinic is 100 percent leased for 15 years on an absolute net basis to Sanderling Renal Services. The property is situated on a half-acre of land that is strategically located less than one mile from the newly-developed, $100 million Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley Hospital.

About Capital Square 1031

Capital Square 1031 is a national real estate investment and management company. The firm sponsors real estate exchange programs that qualify for tax deferral under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code. Capital Square uses the Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) structure to make quality real estate available to a larger number of investors. Capital Square provides a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property management/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high net worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since its founding in 2012, the firm has grown to oversee a national portfolio of 70 real estate assets valued at approximately $760 million (based on investment cost). In August 2017, Capital Square ranked 485th on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies, making it the top-ranking Richmond, Virginia-area company, with 925 percent three-year growth. In 2016, Capital Square was ranked as the second fastest growing company in the Richmond, Virginia area by Richmond BizSense. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSquare1031.com.

