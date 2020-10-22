Capital Square 1031 Delivers Investors 253% Return on Equity* by Taking Multifamily DST Full Cycle

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square 1031, a leading sponsor of Delaware statutory trust (DST) offerings for 1031 exchange and other accredited investors, announced today the sale of Candleglow Apartments, a 152-unit multifamily community near Tampa, Florida. The property was owned by a group of DST investors who realized approximately 253.31% total return on equity, or a 28.81% annualized return, from their 1031 exchange investment.*

Held for 5.3 years, the Candleglow Apartments DST delivered investors a 21.31% internal rate of return.

"Candleglow is a Class B apartment community near Tampa, Florida acquired for Capital Square's 1031/DST exchange program," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square. "The DST investment had a projected 10-year holding period in which to implement a value-add strategy to upgrade the property and increase the rents. Capital Square completed the value-add strategy in record time, only 5.3 years, thereby creating substantial income growth that drove buyers to pay a record price for the property. We are pleased to provide our investors with exceptional returns for this Section 1031 exchange investment."

Capital Square has taken nine DST offerings full cycle since inception that have resulted in an average 12.75% annual return and an average 155.05% return on equity.

Candleglow Apartments, located at 1071 Candlelight Blvd. in Brooksville, Florida, is a garden-style community with 10 residential two-story buildings and a single-story clubhouse. Amenities include a resort-style pool, sundeck/lounge area, two tennis courts, barbecue area with grills, racquetball court, 24-hour laundry facility and pet walk area. Situated on approximately 10.2 acres of land, Candleglow Apartments includes 257 open parking spaces at a ratio of 1.69 spaces per unit.

Capital Square is completing a similar value-add strategy on Class B properties throughout the Southeast. Many of Capital Square's investors are reinvesting on a tax-deferred basis under Section 1031 in Class A multifamily properties, such as the recent Elan Williamsburg in Williamsburg, Virginia and Promenade at Newnan Crossing in the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area. In this way, investors are completing Capital Square's Class B to A strategy by exchanging their profits from older apartment communities for newly constructed communities in exceptional locations.

Since inception, Capital Square has acquired 117 real estate assets for over 2,400 investors seeking quality replacement properties that qualify for tax deferral under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code.

