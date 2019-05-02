Capital Square 1031 Promotes Mike Waddell to President

RICHMOND, Va., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square 1031, a leading real estate investment and management firm specializing in Delaware statutory trust (DST) offerings, announced today that it has promoted 30-year commercial real estate industry veteran, Mike Waddell, to president.

"Mike has been an instrumental member of our team since our firm's inception, and his promotion to president reflects his substantial contribution to the success of Capital Square 1031 as well as his commitment to the future of the company," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square 1031. "He has helped our firm take three DST offerings full cycle in just five years, which provided exceptional returns to investors, and is leading the sales efforts on a number of additional DST properties this year."

As president, Waddell will continue to oversee asset management, the sales of DST properties to take mature offerings full cycle and assist with the property acquisitions program. In addition, he will focus on driving the company's future growth and profitability. Waddell's three decades of experience includes time working with national, institutional and private real estate companies, where he served in key leadership positions.

"Louis Rogers has been one of the true pioneers in the securitized 1031 industry, and along with the current leadership team, has established Capital Square 1031 as a premier national 1031 sponsor with a central focus on its investors," said Waddell. "I'm honored to be named president of Capital Square 1031 and look forward to working with our team in growing our business and presence in the industry."

About Capital Square 1031

Capital Square 1031 is a national real estate investment and management company that sponsors institutional-quality real estate exchange programs that qualify for tax deferral under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code. The company acquires multifamily properties for growth, necessary medical properties for stable income, and other real estate investments that have the potential to provide exceptional risk-adjusted returns. By acquiring a portfolio of DSTs, investors are able to diversify and reduce the risk they would face with a single-asset investment. Capital Square aims to provide real estate investors greater access to quality investments and financial planning tools to better manage and mitigate risk.

Capital Square provides a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property management/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high net-worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since inception, the firm has sponsored 57 DST programs and has completed approximately $1.03 billion in transaction volume. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSquare1031.com.

