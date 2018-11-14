Capital Square 1031 Takes DST Offering Full-Cycle, Resulting in 116% Return of Equity to Investors

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square 1031, a leading real estate investment and management firm specializing in Delaware statutory trust offerings, announced today the sale of a portfolio of three manufactured housing communities located in Indiana and Ohio. The portfolio was owned by a group of DST investors who realized 116 percent total return of equity and 11.26 percent annualized total return on equity from their 1031 exchange investment.

"Capital Square is pleased to have recognized and seized the opportunity to sell this portfolio of manufactured housing communities on behalf of our DST investors, which resulted in a significant return on their investment in just four years," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square 1031. "We strive to provide our DST investors with the highest quality of investments and management, where we purchase desirable real estate, provide exceptional management and execute the property sale at the optimal time. Capital Square accomplished its goals many years ahead of schedule for this DST investment."

The manufactured housing portfolio sale comprised:

Timberbrook, a 103-acre, 567-lot community located at 54686 County Road 19 in Bristol, Ind. ,

, Woodlake-Sommerdale, a 65-acre community featuring 338 lot sites located at 12204 Indianapolis Road in Yoder, Ind. , and

, and Byrne Hill , a 34-acre community with 236 lot sites located at 3601 Hill Road in Toledo, Ohio .

Each property in the portfolio includes a variety of onsite amenities and is located near many employment and educational opportunities.

Since its inception, Capital Square 1031 has sponsored 51 DSTs and has completed approximately $835 million in transaction volume.

About Capital Square 1031

Capital Square 1031 is a national real estate investment and management company that sponsors institutional-quality real estate exchange programs that qualify for tax deferral under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code. The company acquires multifamily properties for growth, necessary medical properties for stable income, and other real estate investments (sale/leasebacks, headquarters, offices and facilities) that have the potential to provide exceptional risk adjusted returns. By acquiring a portfolio of DSTs, investors are able to diversify and reduce the risk they would face with a single asset investment. Capital Square aims to provide real estate investors greater access to quality investments and financial planning tools to better manage and mitigate risk.

Capital Square provides a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property management/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high net worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since inception, the firm has sponsored 51 DSTs and has completed approximately $835 million in transaction volume. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSquare1031.com.

