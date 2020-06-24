Capital Square Appoints Marc Slavny as Executive Vice President of Capital Markets and Director of Due Diligence

RICHMOND, Va., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, a national investment sponsor specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investment offerings, announced today that it has appointed Marc Slavny as executive vice president of capital markets and director of due diligence.

As a member of the firm's executive management team, Slavny will oversee capital markets and fundraising, spearhead the firm's due diligence team and assist with the design and implementation of new investment programs.

"I've known Marc Slavny both personally and professionally for many years, and have always been impressed with his intellect, foresight and integrity," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square. "As the head of Capital Square's capital markets and due diligence efforts, Marc will prove instrumental as we expand our tax-advantaged Delaware statutory trust and qualified opportunity zone fund platforms, as well as introduce new investment programs."

Rogers also noted that Slavny will support James Brunger, executive vice president, national sales, and Margo Steahly, senior vice president, national accounts, to expand access to Capital Square investment programs to wealth advisors throughout the financial services industry, including independent broker-dealers, registered investment advisors (RIAs) and institutional channels.

Slavny brings 26 years of experience in the securities industry to his new role at Capital Square. Most notably, he established the alternative investment division for J.P. Turner & Company, where he was responsible for raising $1.5 billion for 358 real estate alternative investments programs, including Regulation D offerings and real estate investment trusts (REITs), during his 14-year tenure.

Prior to J.P. Turner, Slavny worked in several accounting-related positions in the banking, communications and real estate industries. He began his career as an auditor with Arthur Andersen & Company and earned his certified public accounting designation in 1988.

Slavny received a bachelor's degree from The University of Georgia. He holds FINRA Series 7, 24, 63 and 65 licenses, and is licensed to sell fixed annuities, variable annuities, life insurance and health insurance.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges and qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion. To date, Capital Square has completed approximately $2 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's executive team has decades of experience in real estate investments. Its founder, Louis Rogers, has structured hundreds of investment offerings totaling in excess of $5 billion. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high net worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. In 2017, 2018 and 2019, Capital Square was awarded by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies. In 2017 and 2018, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. In 2019, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" and "Fantastic 50" reports. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSquare1031.com.

