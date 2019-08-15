Capital Square Makes Inc. 5000 List of Most Successful Companies in the Country for Third Consecutive Year

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, a national investment sponsor specializing in tax-advantaged real estate offerings, announced today that the company has been named one of Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies in America for the third consecutive year.

"I'm pleased that Capital Square has once again been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list and would like to thank our executive team and staff for their hard work, dedication and exceptional performance for over 2,000 investors nationwide," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer. "Capital Square specializes in providing investors with turn-key, tax-advantaged real estate offerings, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges and qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and elimination. As an investor-centric company, we look forward to continuing our demonstrated path of growth as we seek to provide investors with greater access to properties that they may otherwise not be able acquire on their own, portfolio diversification and the potential for attractive risk-adjust returns."

Capital Square ranked 2,571 on this year's list. The Inc. 5000 list is comprised of the top 5,000 fastest-growing private firms in America and is based on a three-year percentage of revenue growth rate.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a national investment sponsor that specializes in tax-advantaged real estate offerings, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges and qualified opportunity funds for tax deferral and exclusion. Founded in 2012, the investor-centric company has quickly grown to have completed more than $1.5 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square seeks to provide accredited investors with tax-advantaged real estate investment programs that qualify for tax deferral, provide passive income during the investment's holding period and deliver superior risk-adjusted returns when taken full-cycle. Capital Square strategically sources, acquires, manages and disposes of real estate on behalf of our investors, who can subscribe to investment offerings via low minimums that are set to help provide greater access to more investors, portfolio diversification and the potential to mitigate risk.

