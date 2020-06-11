Capital Square Promotes Chris Hirth to Vice President of Asset Management and Jerad Nielsen to Senior Asset Manager

RICHMOND, Va., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, a national investment sponsor specializing in tax-advantaged real estate offerings, announced today that it has promoted Chris Hirth to vice president of asset management and Jerad Nielsen to senior asset manager.

"Capital Square employs an asset management structure where a designated asset manager is the 'quarterback' of the management team for each property," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square. "The asset managers specialize in specific property types to maximize efficiency. Chris Hirth is primarily responsible for the company's growing portfolio of 33 multifamily properties in the Southeast, and Jerad Nielson is primarily responsible for net-leased medical, office, industrial and retail properties across the nation. Chris and Jerad have demonstrated their exceptional expertise through the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, and in spite of everything, their portfolios have performed remarkably well."

Rogers noted that with guidance from Mike Waddell, president at Capital Square, and able assistance from Maggie Scott, Hirth and Nielsen have been able to lead their portfolios through challenged times and they have produced exceptional rent collection and occupancy. During the month of May, Capital Square collected 99% of the total rent due throughout its multifamily portfolio.

Hirth previously served as senior asset manager at Capital Square. Prior to joining the firm, he was a senior real estate manager with CBRE | Richmond, where he managed a portfolio of more than one million square feet of space that consisted of 25 office and flex properties in the Richmond area. Hirth began his career in asset management with PRG Real Estate Management. He earned a bachelor's degree from Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia. Hirth is designated as a Certified Commercial Investment Member by the CCIM Institute, as well as a Certified Property Manager by the Institute of Real Estate Management.

"These promotions are well deserved," said Rogers. "Chris and Jerad consistently add value to Capital Square's investment properties through their keen intellect, insight, market knowledge and ability to identify opportunities and mitigate risks. Over 2,500 Capital Square investors across the nation can sleep well at night knowing that their investments are safe, even during an unprecedented global pandemic."

Nielsen joined Capital Square in 2018. Prior to joining the firm, he served as senior portfolio manager and team leader at Cushman & Wakefield l Thalhimer, where he worked with institutional and private real estate companies. During his eight-year tenure, Nielsen oversaw a team of portfolio managers and managed a diverse portfolio of more than five million square feet. Nielsen holds a bachelor's degree from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia. He has earned the Certified Commercial Investment Member designation by the CCIM Institute, as well as a Certified Property Manager by the Institute of Real Estate Management.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges and qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion. To date, Capital Square has completed approximately $2 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's executive team has decades of experience in real estate investments. Its founder, Louis Rogers, has structured hundreds of investment offerings totaling in excess of $5 billion. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high net worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. In 2017, 2018 and 2019, Capital Square was awarded by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies. In 2017 and 2018, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. In 2019, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" and "Fantastic 50" reports. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSquare1031.com.

Contact: Lauren Burgos

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1399

[email protected]

SOURCE Capital Square

Related Links

http://www.CapitalSquare1031.com

