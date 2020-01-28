Capital Square Promotes Melodie Bobko to Vice President, Transactions & Senior Paralegal

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, a national investment sponsor specializing in tax-advantaged real estate offerings, announced today that it has promoted Melodie Bobko to vice president of transactions, and senior paralegal.

"Melodie is a consummate real estate professional," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square. "She has the ability to dive right into complex title and survey issues, while simultaneously helping with due diligence, purchase and sale agreements for acquisitions, and coordinating dispositions. She was instrumental in the recent acquisition of an eight-property multifamily portfolio in the Southeast with Fannie Mae financing. Melodie is an important member of Capital Square's legal team and is a big part of what makes our firm special."

In her new role, Bobko will continue to support Jeff Gregor, the firm's executive vice president and general counsel, and oversee all aspects of legal team activities and transactions.

"Melodie is a vital member of our legal team," said Jeff Gregor, executive vice president, general counsel of Capital Square. "She was a crucial component to making 2019 a record year, spearheading the completion of over $505 million in acquisitions and the sale of five properties across the nation. Melodie goes above and beyond all expectations. This promotion is extremely well-deserved."

Bobko has more than 20 years of experience in the legal and real estate fields as a commercial real estate paralegal. Prior to Capital Square, she served as a senior corporate paralegal of a nationally recognized real estate securities practice group at the Hirschler Fleischer law firm. In this position, she worked closely with investors, brokers, lenders and outside counsel to coordinate and prepare investor blotters, prepare Form D and Form U-2 securities filings, prepare investor documents, review escrow and exchange documents, coordinate bank accounts for distributions, oversee closings and prepare closing binders.

Bobko earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, Virginia.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges and qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion. Capital Square has completed approximately $1.85 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's executive team has decades of experience in real estate investments. Its founder, Louis Rogers, has structured hundreds of investment offerings totaling in excess of $5 billion. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high net worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. In 2017, 2018 and 2019, Capital Square was awarded by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies. In 2017 and 2018, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. In 2019, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" and "Fantastic 50" reports. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSquare1031.com.

