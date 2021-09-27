Capital Square Ramps Up Development Team with Appointment of Natalie Martirosian Mason as Senior Vice President

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, a national investment sponsor specializing in tax-advantaged real estate, announced today that it has appointed Natalie Martirosian Mason senior vice president of development.

"Capital Square is thrilled that Natalie Mason has joined the firm's development team," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square. "Natalie brings a high level of development expertise and a strong work ethic to the team. With Natalie on board, Capital Square will continue to grow and prosper from the development business in qualified opportunity zones and elsewhere."

Mason brings 13 years of real estate experience to her role at Capital Square, with a majority of those years spent overseeing development projects in San Francisco. Prior to joining the firm, she was senior director at Tishman Speyer, where she oversaw the financing, construction, delivery and sale of more than 1,200 residential units. In this role, Mason led the internal project team, implemented a residential sales and marketing strategy, and was responsible for overall financial performance, coordination with design and construction professionals and the hiring of critical vendors.

While at Tishman Speyer, Mason's many accomplishments included MIRA, a 392-unit condominium development in downtown San Francisco. Mason helped shepherd the project through the COVID-19 pandemic, delivering the project in June 2020. Mason also led the development process for LUMINA, a 647-unit condominium project in downtown San Francisco. LUMINA delivered in four phases beginning in 2015, and set a new watermark at the time for price per square foot in San Francisco.

"Capital Square is growing its development business at a rapid pace," said Mason. "I look forward to applying the many lessons learned on large West Coast developments to Capital Square's numerous projects in the Southeast in qualified opportunity zones and other areas. Also, as a Richmond native, I am thrilled to return home."

Prior to her tenure at Tishman Speyer, Mason spent time as project manager for the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development for the Government of the District of Columbia.

Mason graduated from Princeton University with a bachelor's degree, with honors, in Slavic Languages and Literatures with a certificate in Russian Studies. She earned an MBA from The Wharton School with a focus on real estate as well as a Master of International Studies degree with a focus on Russian from the Lauder Institute of Management & International Studies at the University of Pennsylvania.

Further adding to her list of accomplishments, Mason was a member of the United States National Field Hockey Team, in which she prepared for the Beijing Olympics.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges, qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion, and a real estate investment trust that invests in housing. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $3.3 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's executive team has decades of experience in real estate investments. Its founder, Louis Rogers, has structured hundreds of investment offerings totaling in excess of $5 billion. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high net worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for five consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Additionally, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSquare1031.com.

