Capitalab launches "Capitalab FX, with CLS" for FX Forwards compression

LONDON, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitalab, a division of BGC Brokers LP, an entity within the BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) group of companies, today announced a services agreement with CLS Group (CLS), a market infrastructure delivering settlement, processing and data solutions for the global foreign exchange (FX) market.

Providing innovative and enhanced FX optimisation services to the marketplace, Capitalab's multilateral compression services will benefit from FX forwards and swaps data direct from CLS in all CLSSettlement-eligible currencies, enhancing the speed and efficiency of FX portfolio optimisation.

"As highlighted by the Bank for International Settlements' most recent Quarterly Review, FX market systemic risks are growing, leading to an increasing need for multilateral optimisation and risk-reduction techniques," said Gavin Jackson, Capitalab's London-based co-founder.

"We are delighted to consolidate our presence in FX through our services agreement with CLS, which will enable previously unexplored possibilities. Combining Capitalab's multi-product technology with CLS data allows us to offer the market new FX solutions and unique optimisation of several risk metrics, including notional, margin and counterparty risks," commented David Bachelier, Capitalab's Singapore-based co-founder.

Keith Tippell, Global Head of Product at CLS said, "CLS settlement members continue to focus resources on optimization and risk mitigation. Our unique position at the center of the FX market enables us to collaborate with specialized service providers, like Capitalab, for the benefit of our common client base. We are excited to collaborate with Capitalab and, via the combination of their innovation and CLS trade data, help enable capital efficiencies and risk mitigation for market participants."

About Capitalab

Capitalab, a division of BGC Brokers L.P., provides compression services that are designed to bring greater capital and operational efficiency to the global derivatives market. It assists clients in managing the growing cost of holding derivatives, while helping them to meet their regulatory mandates. Through the Swaptioniser® service for portfolio compression of Interest Rate Swaptions, Interest Rate Swaps, Caps and Floors, Equity options, FX and FX Options, as well as Initial Margin Optimisation service and fully automated trade processing, Capitalab looks to simplify the complexities of managing large quantities of derivatives to promote sustainable growth and lower systemic risk and to improve resiliency in the industry. Capitalab is part of the Fenics' division of BGC Partners, Inc. BGC Brokers L.P. is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority and is based in London. BGC Brokers LP is a subsidiary of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP), a leading global brokerage and financial technology company.

About BGC Partners, Inc.

BGC Partners is a leading global brokerage and financial technology company. BGC specializes in the brokerage of a broad range of products, including fixed income (rates and credit), foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures. BGC also provides a wide variety of services, including trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services to a broad range of financial and non-financial institutions. Through brands including Fenics, BGC Trader, Capitalab, Lucera, and Fenics Market Data, BGC offers financial technology solutions, market data, and analytics related to numerous financial instruments and markets. BGC, BGC Trader, GFI, Fenics, Fenics Market Data, Capitalab, and Lucera are trademarks/service marks and/or registered trademarks/service marks of BGC Partners, Inc., and/or its affiliates.

BGC's customers include many of the world's largest banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, corporations, and investment firms. BGC's Class A common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "BGCP". BGC Partners is led by Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Howard W. Lutnick. For more information, please visit http://www.bgcpartners.com. You can also follow BGC at https://twitter.com/bgcpartners, https://www.linkedin.com/company/bgcpartners and/or http://ir.bgcpartners.com/Investors/default.aspx.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about BGC

Statements in this document regarding BGC that are not historical facts are "forwardlooking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, BGC undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see BGC's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

About CLS

CLS helps clients navigate the changing FX marketplace – reducing risk and creating efficiencies. Our extensive network and deep market intelligence enable CLS specialists to lead the development of standardized solutions to real market problems. Our innovative, forward-looking products make the trading process faster, easier, safer and more cost-effective – empowering our clients' success. For more information visit cls-group.com.

Media contact at BGC Partners, Inc.:

Harjeet Singh

+44 20 7894 8829

Investor contact at BGC Partners, Inc.:

Jason Chryssicas

+1212 610 2426

SOURCE BGC Partners, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.bgcpartners.com

