Capitalise.ai is now available to Binance traders, providing them with a new, groundbreaking set of trading automation tools

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitalise.ai , a leading global provider of a groundbreaking trading analysis and automation platform, and Binance ., the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, announced today they have started working together. The two will be offering Binance's traders the ability to enjoy a seamless trading experience and fully automate the creation and execution of their trading strategies.

Binance joins several leading global exchanges that started working with Capitalise.ai in the past year, looking to provide their traders with an outstanding, fully automated trading experience that allows them to analyze and develop sophisticated strategies as well as automate their execution with no need for any coding skills.

Capitalise.ai uses Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Natural Language Processing technology, enabling traders to use simple English text to enter their strategies, relying on the Capitalise.ai's technology to turn them into algorithmic trading strategies.

By working with Binance and other cryptocurrency exchanges, Capitalise.ai deepens its involvement with the global cryptocurrency community, providing traders with access to market monitoring, analytics, and advanced trading automation features.

Binance users will have free access to Capitalise.ai's full suite of automated trading tools, including research and analysis tools (such as backtesting and simulations), smart notifications, a huge library of live strategies, automated execution capabilities, and much more. Users will also have access to Capitalise.ai's mobile app for Android and iOS, enabling them to stay in control of their trades 24/7, 365 days a year.

Amir Shiovich, Capitlise.ai CTO & Co-Founder: "We are super excited to be working with Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange. Working with other brokers and exchanges, we are continuously amazed by the responses we get from traders who can now focus on their financial and trading knowledge, rather than dealing with learning code and getting deep into algorithmic trading. Our technology is here to help and we can't wait to reveal it to Binance's user base, so they too can effortlessly amplify their performance."

About Binance

Binance is the world's leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. Trusted by millions worldwide, the Binance platform is dedicated to increasing the freedom of money for users, and features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings, including trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, and more.

For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com . Trade on the go with Binance's mobile crypto trading app. Download for Android or iOS.

About Capitalise.ai

Capitalise.ai is an innovative trading analysis and automation platform that amplifies top-tier brokerage firms' performance by offering a trading experience like no other.

With Capitalise.ai, brokers can now offer seamless analysis and automated trading, previously reserved only for highly technical traders, to all types of traders. For the first time, traders with zero technical skills can analyze and automate their trading using freestyle text.

Capitalise.ai's platform is extensive and rich in capabilities and features and is being used by leading brokers worldwide.

Capitalise.ai was founded in 2015 by two fin-tech veterans and employs a multidisciplinary team of expert developers and financial industry professionals. For more information, please visit https://www.capitalise.ai/ .

