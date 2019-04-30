Capitalizing on the potential in the organic and non-gmo sectors

MINNEAPOLIS, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To keep current with operating in the U.S. organic market, which has doubled in size in the last decade, and the non-GMO food segment, which has witnessed remarkable growth as well, hundreds will gather at the Organic & Non-GMO Forum for discussions on the challenges and opportunities in the burgeoning sectors. This fifth annual event will be held here, October 29-30, at the Hyatt Regency Minneapolis.

Growth in these two sectors – the organic sector alone had a record $49.4 billion in sales in 2017 and an increase in farming acres that is up over 20 percent from 2008 to 2016 to nearly 800,000 acres – has opened up a plethora of opportunities for those along the supply chain. This forum has quickly become the leading event to provide insight into the possibilities, and provide critical knowledge for navigating the nascent sectors.

Conventional food and ag businesses are invited to come learn about the opportunities in the industry, while those currently operating in the sector – producers, processors, merchandisers and service providers – will walk away with strategies for optimized business success.

"I have been attending [the ONG Forum] for the past four years. I've enjoyed attending and making contacts, and see the value of the conference with the growth of the organic and non-GMO markets. It is definitely filling a need," said Ken Roseboro, editor/publisher of The Organic & Non-GMO Report and The Non-GMO Sourcebook.

The agenda for this October conference includes the following topics, all of which will be presented by industry experts:

The Evolving State of the Global Organic Industry

Supply and Demand of Organic and Non-GMO Products

Bioengineered Food Disclosure Act

The Impact of Full Rotation Products to Producers, Processors and CPGs

Opportunities in Hemp Production and Processing

Perspective in Sustainability for Organic Products, Non-GMO Grain and Oilseed Production

Look for an on-site presence from current sponsors: Agromeris, Field Farm Marketing, Midwest Organic & Sustainable Education Service (MOSES), NutraSun Foods and Women in Agribusiness (WIA), all of whom except for MOSES AND WIA are also exhibitors. Other exhibitors include Centaur Analytics Inc. and The Organic & Non-GMO Report.

Learn more and register at ongforum.com, see the just-posted agenda and follow us @ONGForum.

The Organic & Non-GMO Forum is hosted by HighQuest Group, a Topsfield, Mass.-based strategic advisory, conference and media company serving corporations, financial investors and governments across the global food and agribusiness value chains. www.highquestgroup.com

