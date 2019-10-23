Capitol Blue Print, Inc. increases customer offerings with Ricoh technologies

DALLAS, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PRINTING United, Booth #7001 -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced Capitol Blue Print, Inc. has chosen its RICOH Pro C7200e Graphic Arts Editions, RICOH Pro 8200 and RSA ReadyPrint™ software to offer high-quality applications that go beyond today's expectations. With these offerings, Capitol Blue Print can now print on more substrates, print oversized sheets and deliver more applications that give their customers even more reasons to rely on them for their print and communications needs. This news was announced today at the inaugural PRINTING United event during Ricoh's press conference.

"Our clients have come to expect high-quality, competitive prices and quick turnarounds from us for decades. With the addition of Ricoh's presses and software, our ability to do more for those valued clients has been elevated to new levels," said Brad Books, Managing Partner, Capitol Blue Print. "Ricoh didn't come to the table with a product in mind. They asked pertinent questions of our operational needs, management demands, and client expectations which allowed them to tailor their offering to best address these issues and build an effective partnership with us. Their value-added approach didn't end with a signed deal. They continue to work with our team to show us what we can do with the technology, further understand how we can 'wow' our clients, and listen to us when we want to do even more."

Capitol Blue Print was started in 1954. What started out as a one-machine operation has turned into a successful full-service printing business that has expanded to include digital color, large format digital color, blueprints/blacklines, and comprehensive finishing services. Now a 3rd-generation family business, Capitol Blue Print is a focused business with a quality-first, customer-oriented approach.

The company has installed the RICOH Pro C720e Graphics Arts Edition that delivers superior reliability that meets the demands of robust volumes. With it, Capitol Blue Print can produce a wider range of customer requests with oversized sheet options and support for specialty substrates. Also selected was the RICOH Pro 8200 monochrome press that helps to grow volumes or transition short-run offset work to capture better economics with options for MICR, carbonless paper and oversized coated and media support up to 350 gsm. Additionally, Capitol Blue Print leverages RSA ReadyPrint™ from Ricoh, a full-function universal prepress solution that helps maximize return on investment, streamline job submission, automatically apply file settings an send jobs directly to any printer which makes the overall print process more efficient.

"Capitol Blue Print is a prime example of the success and longevity a business can experience by investing in print to meet customers' needs," said Heather Poulin, Senior Director, Marketing, Commercial Printing Business, Ricoh USA, Inc. "When two companies like ours have a shared vision for putting the needs of our collective customers, and their customers top of mind, it's a win-win for everyone. We're thrilled to work with Capitol Blue Print to help them inspire and energize their Springfield customers."

For more information on Ricoh at PRINTING United, visit https://TakeALookAtRicohProduction.com/printingunited/ or follow along and engage on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter using #LookAtRicoh.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, communications services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2019, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,013 billion yen (approx. 18.1 billion USD).

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

© 2019 Ricoh USA, Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Contacts:

John Greco

Ricoh USA, Inc.

(973) 882-2023

john.greco@ricoh-usa.com

Tracey Sheehy

Breakaway Communications for Ricoh

(212) 616-6003

ricohpr@breakawaycom.com

SOURCE Ricoh USA, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ricoh-usa.com

