Capitol Counsel Adds Two New Partners, As Offering Continues To Expand

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitol Counsel is adding partners again, further deepening their expertise in taxes, finance, and trade and expanding their government relations abilities in the U.S. Congress and across the Administration.

Monique P. Frazier joins the firm from HSBC where she was a senior executive in federal relations. With over fifteen years of experience in the financial sector, she is a well-respected finance policy expert. Frazier was also formerly Legislative Director for Congressman Mike Ross (D-AR), where she honed policy skills in energy, commerce, finance and agriculture. Additionally, Frazier served as a Congressional Affairs Specialist with the Corporation for National and Community Service, a federal agency formed during the Clinton administration to encourage community and national service.

Likewise, Mac Campbell brings deep experience from both ends of Pennsylvania Ave. Campbell served as Deputy Staff Director and General Counsel at the Senate Committee on Finance and as Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for Congressional Affairs under President Obama. Campbell also served as Legislative Director for Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA). Campbell is an Arkansas native and also worked in the office of Senator Blanche Lincoln (D-AR). Campbell will focus on tax issues at the firm.

"Mac and Monique add real talent and ability to our team. Their policy and political experience, as well as their commitment to public service, are great assets that will improve our abilities to serve our clients," said Capitol Counsel Founder, John D. Raffaelli.

Frazier said, "I look forward to working with our firm's clients to advance their priorities and to joining a talented team."

Campbell added, "You always hope to be in the center of the debate. The Capitol Counsel team will be right there when policy gets decided and I look forward to the work ahead."

