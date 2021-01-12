Capitol Counsel Expansion Accelerates

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the 2020 elections, and at the dawn of a new Congress and Administration, advocacy powerhouse Capitol Counsel is set to add three new partners to its health care and tax policy practices.

John Jonas and Martha (Martie) Kendrick join Capitol Counsel from the law firm, Akin Gump, where they were partners, serving clients on health care and tax issues in the regulatory, legislative, and administration settings. James (Jim) Davidson comes to the firm from Polsinelli, where he advised clients on health care, tax, and communications policy.

"We are thrilled that John, Martie, and Jim are joining Capitol Counsel. Their expertise and skills will greatly complement our team," Capitol Counsel Partner, Shannon Finley, said this morning.

John Jonas brings a deep understanding of health care, having led that practice at Akin Gump. He brings strong policy experience across the health care sector, including hospitals, emergency medical services, physician groups, and pharmaceutical companies. During a decade of public service, Jonas was an instrumental fixture in a variety of roles at the House Ways and Means Committee.

Jonas offered, "Issues come and go, but health care and taxes are always in the discussion. We will give our clients the full measure of insight, allowing them to better navigate these currently very choppy waters."

Martie Kendrick brings over 30 years of experience representing and counseling clients before Congress in virtually every major piece of health care legislation, as well as regulatory and funding issues before agencies within the Department of Health and Human Services. Kendrick's broad legislative advocacy experience encompasses congressional authorizing and appropriations committees, including the Senate Finance and House Ways and Means Committees.

"With our health systems and companies facing multiple challenges right now, we can expect health care policy to be a central theme in the new Administration. We are excited to be part of the debate and I look forward to getting to work on behalf of our clients," Kendrick said.

Jim Davidson has worked on taxation, agency regulations, government information policy, consumer policy, media regulation, privacy, regulation of advertising, health care, appropriations, and budget policy. During his time on the Hill, Davidson served as the chief counsel and staff director of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Administrative Practice and Procedure, and chief counsel of the Senate Governmental Affairs Subcommittee on Intergovernmental Relations.

"There are going to be big, important debates in the coming years. I am excited about the work we can all do together," Davidson said.

Capitol Counsel partner, former Congressman and House Ways and Means veteran, Dr. Charles Boustany, said the new team members expand the firm's capacity and capabilities.

"These are some exceptionally talented, deeply knowledgeable people who will offer our clients the highest level of service and expand our capacity to meet the challenges in this dynamic new political environment," Boustany said.

This is the most recent expansion for the firm as it prepares for the incoming Administration and the new Congress. In November, they announced the addition of Robert Diamond, who was Special Assistant to the President of the United States and Director of Private Sector Engagement in the Obama-Biden White House.

